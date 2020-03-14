News
Watch: Trump Says He Has Been Tested for Coronavirus But Does Not Know Result
President Donald Trump casually announced he has taken a coronavirus test, notably mentioning it was in response to the press’ questions. Trump said he took it Friday night but does not know the result or when he will have the result.
“I don’t know, whatever it takes, a day, two days,” Trump told reporters.
Some coronavirus test results are available within hours, but the president said his was sent out to a lab.
Over last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Trump was in close proximity to several members of the Brazilian president’s administration who have tested positive for coronavirus.
BREAKING: President Trump says he took a coronavirus test pic.twitter.com/f2V5Dw7UU0
— Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) March 14, 2020
White House Checking Temperatures of Anyone in Close Contact With Trump or Pence
The White House has begun checking the temperatures of anyone coming in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. Politico reports White House officials took the temperatures of reporters Saturday morning before allowing them into the press briefing room where the vice president is about to hold a news conference.
“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
One person was “turned away due to temperature level,” MSNBC just reported. It is unclear if they were directed to get tested or to take any other precautions. MSNBC also reports staff members who have come in contact with Trump or Pence have also had their temperatures taken.
Related: How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
What is unclear is if the motivation behind the new protocol is to protect the president and vice president, or in response to the fact that both officials have been in close contact with several people over the past week, including several officials of the Brazilian president’s administration, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump Tries to Discourage Coronavirus Testing: ‘We Don’t Want Everybody Taking This Test’ – ‘It’s Totally Unnecessary’
President Donald Trump once again revealed his top goal is to minimize the appearance of the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in an attempt to help his re-election chances.
On Friday Trump was forced to finally declare a national emergency, which he did not want to do, out 0f fear it would make him look weak.
Friday afternoon, Trump appeared in the Rose Garden, 30 minutes late, to announce what his administration would be doing in conjunction with the national emergency declaration.
Trump turned his focus to coronavirus testing, which he delayed early on to make it appear that coronavirus was a “hoax,” and later promising that the 15 cases would quickly become “zero,” and when those pronouncements clearly became lies, Trump repeatedly – inside the White House and in public – made clear he wanted as little testing as possible.
“Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this,” Trump told Americans from the Rose Garden podium Friday afternoon.
“Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test,” the President, focused on re-election, urged. “It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass through and we’re going to be even stronger for it.”
Politico’s Dan Diamond in an NPR interview documented how Trump knew early on the importance of testing but did not push for it in an effort to reduce the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Watch President Trump:
President Trump: “Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this. Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass.”
Full video here: https://t.co/bTZ8eza3pA pic.twitter.com/8ayZUzWP8V
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2020
Update –
The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake notes Trump also said this during the news conference:
Trump: “Frankly, the numbers, because of the steps that have been taken, are at a level that a lot of people are surprised, especially when you compare them with other places, with far smaller populations.”
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 13, 2020
Update II:
Trump just said Americans “shouldn’t be jumping” to get tested.
Trump Will Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus at News Conference Friday Afternoon
President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday afternoon at 3 PM ET, during which he will announce he is declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, as Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports:
////BREAKING: Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2020
Trump cheerily tweeted “Topic: CoronaVirus!” when announcing his news conference earlier Friday.
I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
The President has been under fire from all sides over his mismanagement of the national health crisis. But he is now under fire not only for incompetent mismanagement but over new reports that he worked to intentionally diminish the ability of medical professionals to test for coronavirus in a deliberate attempt to keep the number low which he thought would help his re-election campaign.
Democrats have been urging Trump to declare a national emergency, and earlier today The New York Times blasted Trump for not having yet done so:
In Opinion
The editorial board writes, “Declaring a national emergency would make clear that Trump understands the magnitude of the challenge, and set an example for leaders in the public and private sectors” https://t.co/EkETD7hMUR
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen via Flickr
