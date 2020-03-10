News
Biden and Sanders Cancel Cleveland Campaign Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns
Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders have both canceled their Tuesday night Cleveland, Ohio campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not ask the campaigns to cancel, but did suggest those considering attending avoid events where large crowds will be present.
A spox for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just told me DeWine is NOT recommending Biden or Sanders cancel their Cleveland rallies tonight — citing 1st Amendment issues — but is recommending people avoid events like this that draw large crowds.
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 10, 2020
Sen. Sanders’ campaign cited “concern for public health and safety” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concerns about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” the campaign said, according to Axios. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”
Vice News’ DC correspondent Elizabeth Landers adds that the campaign says “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”
The Biden campaign has not yet released a statement.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
House Dems Win Against Trump as Court Rules Secret Mueller Report Grand Jury Testimony Must Be Released to Committee
In a major victory for the House’s investigations into President Donald Trump a federal appeals court has ruled that the Dept. of Justice is required to hand over to the Judiciary Committee redacted text of grand jury testimony, HuffPost reports.
In its 2-1 ruling the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit stated that House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”
It also ruled that the grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.
Of the two judges who ruled against President Trump, one was appointed by President Bill Clinton, the other appointed by President George W. Bush. The judge who ruled for President Trump is the highly-controversial Neomi Rao, appointed by Trump.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Biden Advisors Say Top Dems Like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates Could Have Big Roles in Administration
While former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing on winning the Democratic nomination his advisors and confidants are putting together the foundation of what a Biden administration might look like.
“Biden advisers describe a Return to Normal plan — a reversal of President Trump’s unorthodox, improvisational style. Biden wants known, trusted people around him — many from the Obama years,” Axios reports. “Biden, a throw-back institutionalist, relishes an emphasis on governing, norms and restoring alliances. That includes respect for experts, and for the art and science of governing.”
That all may be critical to the future of the nation if the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, killing people while destroying world markets, supply chains, and public confidence in the systems that keep nations together.
Biden’s advisors say it is important that his a vice president be a woman, an African American, or both. Some are hoping he would pick Senator Elizabeth Warren as his Vice President, which would “excite party progressives.”
Other possible VP choices include Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Pete Buttigieg would be expected to be asked to be Ambassador to the United Nations, or U.S. Trade Representative.
Those concerned with the coronavirus pandemic will be pleased to know Biden’s likely Chief of Staff would be Ron Klain, who served in that role when Biden was Vice President, and also for V.P. Al Gore. Klain was President Obama’s “Ebola Czar,” and is a frequent cable news guest discussing the current coronavirus crisis.
Other possibilities for some key cabinet positions, per Axios:
- John Kerry would love to take a new Cabinet position devoted to climate change, or might even accept a curtain call to return as secretary of state.
- Susan Rice, formerly President Obama’s national security adviser, is another option for State.
- Mike Bloomberg, who swiftly endorsed Biden after the former mayor’s campaign collapsed, would be a top possibility to head the World Bank.
- Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general under Obama who stood up to Trump and was fired, would be a leading contender for attorney general.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary could help unite the party.
- Jamie Dimon — chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, and mentioned over the years as a potential presidential candidate — would also be considered for Treasury.
- Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America, is another possibility for Treasury.
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
News
Booker Backs Biden
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has thrown his support to former Vice President Joe Biden, just one day before “mini Super Tuesday.”
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Sen. Booker, who ended his own campaign for president in January, said. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll
show there's more that unites us than divides us.
He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.
That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020
