House Dems Win Against Trump as Court Rules Secret Mueller Report Grand Jury Testimony Must Be Released to Committee

In a major victory for the House’s investigations into President Donald Trump a federal appeals court has ruled that the Dept. of Justice is required to hand over to the Judiciary Committee redacted text of grand jury testimony, HuffPost reports.

In its 2-1 ruling the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit stated that House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”

It also ruled that the grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.

Of the two judges who ruled against President Trump, one was appointed by President Bill Clinton, the other appointed by President George W. Bush. The judge who ruled for President Trump is the highly-controversial Neomi Rao, appointed by Trump.

