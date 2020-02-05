Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones Hailed as Hero After Declaring He Will Vote to Convict Trump Despite Political Consequences

‘Real-Life Profile in Courage’

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, possibly the most vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is being hailed as a hero after announcing he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors on Wednesday afternoon as the impeachment trial comes to a close.

Given the current political climate, and that it’s Alabama, Jones’ decision to vote against Trump very well may cost him his seat.

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Sen. Jones said.

Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, is up for re-election this year. He has been targeted by President Trump, and the GOP thinks it’s a seat they can take back. Running against Roy Moore in a 2017 special election Jones won the seat vacated when then-Senator Jeff Sessions resigned to become Trump’s attorney general. Sessions and Moore are both running for the Republican nomination this year, along with about five other candidates.

(UPDATE: 11:35 AM ET – On the Senate floor Jones says voting to convict Trump is not a profile in courage, it is simply a matter of right and wrong, and he is doing his job, suggesting other Senators should do the same.)

Here’s what many are saying:

Doug Jones of Alabama has the toughest Senate fight of any incumbent this year, and he’s voting to convict despite there not being close to enough votes for conviction. This is what character looks like. This is a U.S. Senator doing their job with integrity. https://t.co/BeWIA5ETnU — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2020

Not at all surprised by Doug Jones’ decision to convict Trump. He was a heroic civil rights lawyer. He actually cares about justice. He believed Christine Blasey Ford and voted “no” on Kavanaugh. Nobody is perfect but Jones will be treated well by history. https://t.co/WNjfuSHEkR — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 5, 2020

Good for Doug Jones. History will remember him kindly. He disposed of Roy Moore, and stood up to Trump’s wrongdoing, all in the face of difficult politics at home. https://t.co/eZEfKma61i — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) February 5, 2020

Doug Jones is already facing a tough re-election. I hope his courage is rewarded with campaign donations. https://t.co/bzBGP1aThN — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 5, 2020

Doug Jones prosecuted killers behind 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. He knows what it means to be on the right side of history https://t.co/bfEEbGymdW — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 5, 2020

Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama will risk his career to do the morally right thing and vote to remove Trump. You might not agree with him on every issue, but he’s a real-life Profile in Courage — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) February 5, 2020

Hey America. Let it be known that @DougJones is a patriot on the right side of history. He took this process seriously all the way through & is voting to convict President Trump on BOTH counts. RT if you #StandWithDoug! Leave him a reply of thanks. #ImpartialJustice https://t.co/XvmxeVJvcz — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 #DemCast (@DemWrite) February 5, 2020

This is a very tough and principled vote. Let’s show our support for @DougJones today.https://t.co/7lK96jyFqC https://t.co/hHcKOomrLz — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 5, 2020