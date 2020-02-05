Connect with us

PROFILE IN COURAGE

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones Hailed as Hero After Declaring He Will Vote to Convict Trump Despite Political Consequences

Published

on

‘Real-Life Profile in Courage’

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, possibly the most vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is being hailed as a hero after announcing he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors on Wednesday afternoon as the impeachment trial comes to a close.

Given the current political climate, and that it’s Alabama, Jones’ decision to vote against Trump very well may cost him his seat.

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Sen. Jones said.

Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, is up for re-election this year. He has been targeted by President Trump, and the GOP thinks it’s a seat they can take back. Running against Roy Moore in a 2017 special election Jones won the seat vacated when then-Senator Jeff Sessions resigned to become Trump’s attorney general. Sessions and Moore are both running for the Republican nomination this year, along with about five other candidates.

(UPDATE: 11:35 AM ET – On the Senate floor Jones says voting to convict Trump is not a profile in courage, it is simply a matter of right and wrong, and he is doing his job, suggesting other Senators should do the same.)

Here’s what many are saying:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.