CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Trump Raged and Swore at Aides Because His Enemies Aren’t Being Prosecuted: Report
There are two key ways a president can abuse the Justice Department and federal prosecutorial powers: he can protect his friends, and he can go after his enemies.
In recent days and months, especially with developments around the Michael Flynn and Roger Stone cases, observers have been deeply concerned that President Donald Trump is engaging in the first kind of abuse. But according to a new report from the Washington Post, what Trump really cares about — and what he is really furious hasn’t happened yet — is the prosecution of his enemies.
The report explained:
Behind that public fight, according to people familiar with the discussions, is a deeper tension between Trump and Barr’s Justice Department over the lack of criminal charges against former FBI director James B. Comey and those close to him.
…
The flare-up over the Stone case comes against a backdrop of growing behind-the-scenes anger from the president toward the Justice Department — more about whom the department has not charged with crimes than about whom it has charged, according to people familiar with the discussions
…
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred Comey’s handling of the memos to prosecutors for possible criminal prosecution, but lawyers quickly determined it was not a close call and did not seek to build a case.
That sent Trump into a rage, according to people briefed on his comments. He complained so loudly and swore so frequently in the Oval Office that some of his aides discussed it for days, these people said. Trump repeatedly said that Comey deserved to be charged, according to their account.
“Can you [expletive] believe they didn’t charge him?” Trump said on the night of the decision, these people said.
It’s not just Comey. The report noted that Trump has also been eager to see charges against Comey’s former deputy, Andrew McCabe. And Trump also reportedly became enraged when the Washington Post reported in January that U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation into vague allegations about Hillary Clinton came up dry. (Trump had asked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into Clinton, according to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.)
The Post continued:
Separately, Barr has tapped U.S. Attorney John Durham in Connecticut to investigate whether any crimes were committed by FBI and CIA officials in the pursuit of allegations in 2016 that Russia interfered in the election to benefit Trump’s campaign.
After learning that the Huber investigation is not likely to produce charges, Trump has become more insistent that Durham finish his work soon, according to people familiar with the discussions. Trump, these people said, wants to be able to use whatever Durham finds as a cudgel in his reelection campaign.
All of that frustration has fed into the public fight over the Stone case.
What’s not clear from the report is how much Trump has directly expressed this anger and desire for prosecutions to Barr himself. On Thursday, Barr claimed in an interview with ABC News that Trump hasn’t asked him to do anything in a criminal case. It’s not clear if that’s true — but even if Trump hasn’t made his demands explicit to Barr, there’s no doubt the attorney general knows what’s expected of him.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Highly Unusual’: Barr Intervening in Federal Prosecutors’ Case Against Trump Ally Mike Flynn
Attorney General Bill Barr is intervening in the federal government’s case against former Trump National Security Advisor and ally Mike Flynn.
Calling it “highly unusual,” The New York Times reports Barr has “assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case” against Flynn, who has already pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing.
“The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors,” the Times notes.
CNN confirms the Times’ reporting, stressing that Barr “privately ordered” the re-examination of the case against Flynn.
But Flynn’s case is not the only one being scrutinized.
“Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said.”
The term “outside prosecutors’ is somewhat misleading – these are all federal prosecutors working for the Justice Dept., and thus subject to Barr’s direction and supervision.
More than a year ago at a sentencing hearing a judge went as far as to berate federal prosecutors for apparent leniency in their charging and sentencing recommendation of Flynn, asking if they had considered charging him with treason.
“Could he have been charged with treason?” Judge Emmet Sullivan asked prosecutors. He also asked if Flynn’s conduct “rises to the level of treasonous activity?”
“You were an unregistered agent of a foreign country … serving as the National Security Adviser to the president of the United States!” Judge Sullivan said to Flynn in December of 2018. “Arguably this undermines everything this flag over here stands for!”
“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Judge Sullivan added.
The judge later walked back his remarks, but it indicates the gravity of Flynn’s crime.
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
House Democrats Working to Get Testimony From Four Stone Prosecutors Who Quit After Barr Reduced Prison Recommendation
“Time is of the essence,” says a senior aide, worried that Barr could “set the narrative” – which he has a long record of doing.
House Democrats are working to have the four federal prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case, apparently in protest of Attorney General Bill Barr‘s intervention, testify before Congress. The DOJ under Barr’s direction reduced the amount of prison time prosecutors had requested after an angry tweet from President Donald Trump, sparking nationwide outrage that the president is using the Justice Dept. to protect his friends.
Earlier:‘Plausible Deniability’: Experts Warn on Barr’s ‘Carefully Staged PR Pushback’ After He Claims ‘I Cannot Do My Job Here’
“Numerous House Democrats are now advocating for the House to solicit testimony from the four prosecutors involved in the initial recommendation for Stone, aides tell me,” The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent says. “Two senior Democratic aides told me many House members want to see these hearings well in advance of Barr’s planned testimony to the Judiciary Committee on March 31.”
“Time is of the essence, since this scandal gets worse by the hour,” one senior aide to a member of Judiciary told me, adding that hearing from the four prosecutors could help create “a record of what happened before Barr gets to set the narrative.”
Another senior House aide told me there’s a “pretty widespread sentiment” among members that the four prosecutors must be heard from, “to get the full story of what’s happening under Barr’s tenure.”
Sargent adds that House Democrats might start to make public their desire to have the four prosecutors testify about what happened in the Stone case. It’s unclear where Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands on this, but she has been clear that the “prosecutors should be commended” and the “DOJ should be investigated.”
By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Somebody Said He Put Out a Tweet’: Trump Goes on Insane Oval Office Rant Lying About Roger Stone’s Criminal Acts
Refuses to Say if He’ll Issue Pardon
President Donald Trump made a startling Oval Office appeal attacking the judicial system , federal prosecutors, and their handling of the case of Roger Stone, Trump’s close friend, ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor.
“Nobody can even define what he did,” Trump lied, with the president of the Republic of Ecuador seated by his side.
“People were hurt, viciously and badly by these corrupt people,” Trump said, presumably of the four federal prosecutors who quit the case in silent protest against the DOJ Tuesday.
The DOJ, whom he thanked for reducing its sentencing recommendation, “saw the horribleness of a 9-year sentence for doing nothing,” Trump said about the Stone case and Stone’s criminal acts.
Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Trump has claimed he extorted Ukraine because he was worried about corruption in that country.
“You have murderers and drug addicts who don’t get nine years. Nine years for doing something that nobody can even define what he did – somebody said he put out a tweet,” Trump complained.
Stone is accused, among other acts, of threatening a judge via an Instagram post.
The First Lady has claimed to be waging a campaign against online bullying.
“We have killers, we have murderers all over the place, nothing happens, and then they put a man in jail and destroy his life, his family, his wife, his children.”
Watch:
Trump on pardoning Roger Stone: “I don’t want to say that yet.” pic.twitter.com/fMbzdu1oG1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2020
Trending
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Kills Nomination to Treasury of US Attorney in Charge of Overseeing Stone Prosecution Hours After Prosecutors Quit
- HATE IS HATE2 days ago
GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President
- News2 days ago
Scarborough Slams Mainstream Media’s ‘Deafening’ Silence in Explosive Rant Over Snoop Dogg Threats Against CBS Anchor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Iowa Anti-LGBTQ Bill Is So Extreme It Would Require Teachers to Notify Parents if They Are Going to Talk About Pete Buttigieg
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Somebody Said He Put Out a Tweet’: Trump Goes on Insane Oval Office Rant Lying About Roger Stone’s Criminal Acts
- PURE CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘The Unthinkable Can Happen Here’: Legal Experts Weigh in on the Rule of Law Being ‘Trampled’ by Trump and Barr
- News2 days ago
Justice Department Employees Almost Walked Out in Protest Today — but Were Scared of Trump Retaliation: NBC
- News1 day ago
Comey Claps Back at Trump After Deranged Oval Office Rant Asking Why He Isn’t in Jail