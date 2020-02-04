RACISM IS RACISM
Trump Exploded After Aides Rejected His ‘Insane’ 7-Minute Birther Disavowal in 2016: Book
President Donald Trump reportedly flew into a rage during the 2016 campaign after his lengthy and rambling statement on birtherism was edited down to something more concise and coherent.
The Trump campaign wanted Trump to disavow the birther conspiracy theory that had launched him on his way to the Republican nomination, but he instead dictated a seven-minute diatribe via conference call against Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, according to a new book excerpted by Vanity Fair.
“At first, the Republican presidential nominee was met with dead silence, with those on the line confused as to what the optimal response could possibly be,” wrote the authors of the forthcoming book, Sinking In the Swamp. “Multiple advisers wanted to tell him that his dictated statement was far, far, far too long and would cause many more headaches for the campaign than it would resolve. If released, this would defeat the purpose of everything the campaign staff was trying to accomplish on this front. And yet, no one wanted to upset Trump, whose legendary hair-trigger temper could easily be set off by the slightest sign of perceived insolence.”
“No campaign official who chimed in sided with Trump,” the authors wrote, “with each of them giving some pussyfooting version of ‘this is insane, why would we do this?’ adding a ‘sir’ or two to be safe.”
Their comments were met with a brief but uncomfortable silence before Trump erupted.
“I want that statement!” the candidate bellowed. “Get me that f*cking statement!” I want that godd*mn f*cking statement right now! Where the f*ck is it?”
Trump hung up the phone and summoned his senior communications adviser Jason Miller, who somehow managed to get the former reality TV star to agree to release a brief statement — but signed in his own name, not Trump’s.
In exchange, Trump would be allowed to give his own statement himself during an event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. — where he eventually did briefly, and some believed insincerely, disavowed birtherism.
“In the moment, Trump was bitter and vexed, still itching to one day unleash his lengthy and unalloyed comment on his birther past and present,” wrote authors Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng. “Yet barely 24 hours after showing so much fury and dejection, he had already started forgetting about it and soon moved on. He wasn’t pestering his staff about it, and he was back to his ‘Crooked Hillary’ and lock-her-up shtick.”
“In this case, crisis was averted only because it slipped Trump’s elderly mind,” they wrote. “And that was that: no batsh*t written statement.”
RACISM IS RACISM
SCOTUS Conservatives OK Trump Sweeping Power to Ban Immigrants if They Might Some Day Use Public Services Like Welfare
In yet another 5-4 decision conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court have blocked a district court judge’s ruling and are allowing President Donald Trump to implement a draconian rule that allows immigrants to be banned from entering or staying in the U.S. if the administration’s immigration officials believe that at some point in the future they might access government resources or public services, like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, or public housing assistance.
All four liberals on the court opposed the motion, CBS News reports.
The Court’s decision in the “public charge” case upends the judge’s ruling.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in October called the new Trump rule “repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility.”
Calling it the Trump administration’s “most ambitious effort yet to restrict legal immigration,” CBS News notes “critics warn” the new policy “will shut America’s doors to low-income immigrants and people of color.”
It is believed top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist, is behind the policy, which will also allow the Dept. of Homeland Security to deny green cards to immigrants who have ever used taxpayer-funded assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid, health care, prescription drug subsidies, or Section 8 housing vouchers. Additionally, the rule allows DHS to deny green cards to any immigrant who cannot prove in the future they would not access government benefits.
RACISM IS RACISM
Nikki Haley Tries to Stop National Outrage: It Was Other People Who Saw Confederate Flag as ‘Service, Sacrifice, Heritage’
Former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is trying hard to stop the national outrage over an interview she gave in which she suggested the Confederate flag stood for “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until white supremacist Dylann Roof slaughtered nine Black church-goers attending a Bible study class.
Haley’s exact words were: “Here is this guy that comes out with his manifesto, holding the Confederate flag, and just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don’t have hateful people in South Carolina. There’s always the small minority that’s always going to be there, but, you know, people saw it [the Confederate flag] as service, and sacrifice, and heritage, and, but once he did that there was no way to overcome it.”
Haley took to Twitter and pushed back by posting the text of a speech she gave when she called for the Confederate flag to be removed from the Statehouse grounds.
2015 was a painful time for our state.The pain was and is still real. Below was my call for the removal of the Confederate flag & I stand by it. I continue to be proud of the people of SC and how we turned the hate of a killer into the love for each other.https://t.co/xXanJ8LPTV
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 6, 2019
Rather than say directly what she apparently wanted to say, Haley retweeted tweets like these that deliver the message that she didn’t call the Confederate flag an icon of service, sacrifice, and heritage – other people did.
But given that the flag represents an actual attack on the United States of America – the Civil War – and has been used by white supremacists, including the KKK, and others to subordinate, discriminate against, and attack Black people and other minorities, it’s hard to see how splitting hairs makes the former South Carolina governor any better.
RACISM IS RACISM
Nikki Haley Buried for Confederate Flag ‘Heritage’ Defense: ‘Pleading to Trump to Make Her the VP Right Here’
Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haleystepped in it on Friday afternoon after making the bizarre claim that the Confederate flag was a symbol of “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until convicted murderer Dylann Roof “hijacked” it.
During an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, Haley stated, ““Here is this guy who comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag. And [he] had just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don’t have hateful people in South Carolina — there’s always the small minority, that’s always going to be there — but people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”
Haley’s remarks were harshly condemned across the board for pandering as well as being historically wrong.
You can see some responses below:
Nikki Haley says the Confederate flag was about “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until Dylan Roof “hijacked” it pic.twitter.com/pqdhKIezRl
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 6, 2019
The flag was adopted in 1863 and the confederacy was defeated in 1865. Two years of representing the cause of slavery and treason yet we’re supposed to respect it more than 100 years later?.
— what’s this? (@MmmDeviledEggs) December 6, 2019
BREAKING: Nikki Haley all in on the David Duke vote.
— larryleclair (@larryleclair) December 6, 2019
GFY Haley
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) December 6, 2019
It’s about slaves, Nikki. I was always about slaves and your ancestors were dark enough to qualify. You should be ashamed.
— Tom Woods (@realdramaimp) December 6, 2019
This is a deeply insensitive and ignorant thing to say Nikki. There is no room for any defense of the confederate flag. https://t.co/evVfyAeOmg
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 6, 2019
“A student holds a Confederate flag in front of Little Rock Central High School, which had been scheduled to integrate, in September 1957.” There’s a special place in hell for her. pic.twitter.com/2EtLiQl6ic
— The Left (@n0rbizness) December 6, 2019
Pleading to trump to make her the VP right here.
— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) December 6, 2019
She looks like hell.
Selling out is corrosive.
— Unvarnished Truth™ (@SRMillar3) December 6, 2019
More of a bullhorn than a wink.
— Miro Kujin (@slim_mirokujin) December 6, 2019
Nikki is on a spectacular career destroying losing streak. Doesn’t she have any sane advisers?
— Hank Hampshire (@HankHampshire) December 6, 2019
Seriously? What is she trying to accomplish with that statement? Does it pander to a voter base she’s interested in? Using Haley’s “logic” that the German Nazi flag was also about “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” – until it was hijacked by American Nazi’s.
— Grey Matter (@outofmemind) December 6, 2019
.@NikkiHaley is going to go full Lindsey Graham before this is over.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 6, 2019
The Confederate flag was never about service, sacrifice or heritage. It’s always been a memorial to white supremacy & slavery.
— And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) December 6, 2019
Ah yes, until Dylan Roof hijacked it. pic.twitter.com/0jSwsWnN8z
— Jared Olguin (@RhymesWithBeans) December 6, 2019
Girl bye!
— The Grand Poobah! ? (@MrTamhas) December 6, 2019
