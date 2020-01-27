SCOTUS Conservatives OK Trump Sweeping Power to Ban Immigrants if They Might Some Day Use Public Services Like Welfare

In yet another 5-4 decision conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court have blocked a district court judge’s ruling and are allowing President Donald Trump to implement a draconian rule that allows immigrants to be banned from entering or staying in the U.S. if the administration’s immigration officials believe that at some point in the future they might access government resources or public services, like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, or public housing assistance.

All four liberals on the court opposed the motion, CBS News reports.

The Court’s decision in the “public charge” case upends the judge’s ruling.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in October called the new Trump rule “repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility.”

Calling it the Trump administration’s “most ambitious effort yet to restrict legal immigration,” CBS News notes “critics warn” the new policy “will shut America’s doors to low-income immigrants and people of color.”

It is believed top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist, is behind the policy, which will also allow the Dept. of Homeland Security to deny green cards to immigrants who have ever used taxpayer-funded assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid, health care, prescription drug subsidies, or Section 8 housing vouchers. Additionally, the rule allows DHS to deny green cards to any immigrant who cannot prove in the future they would not access government benefits.