AMERICA'S INSECURE PRESIDENT
Trump Asks if Fox News Will Fire Anchor for Occasionally Criticizing Him
President Donald Trump may or may not have had something to do with last year’s sudden resignation of Shepard Smith, a Fox News anchor he often targeted who had regularly criticized him, and it seems his starting another campaign targeting another Fox News anchor.
Neil Cavuto hosts several shows on Fox News and Fox Business, and is senior vice president and managing editor at the business channel.
Cavuto on rare occassion criticizes the president, or invites on guests who do. It’s far from an every day occurrence, but a recent conservative pundit, A.B. Stoddard, caught Trump’s eye – and ire – and he’s gunning for a fight and a firing.
So @TeamCavuto has very bad ratings on @foxnews with his Fake guests like A.B.Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out. Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith, who also suffered from the ratings drought?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
Note how Trump makes clear he wants Cavuto gone, asking if he will “get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith.”
Trump is using his usual formula, claiming someone’s ratings are bad, or a media outlet is “failing,” or losing money, regardless of facts.
In 2018 Cavuto all but decimated Trump:
Last night at his rally Trump spewed vitriol against Cavuto and Smith.
Trump slams Fox News’ Neil Cavuto and former anchor Shepard Smith
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 21, 2020
Since his impeachment acquittal Trump was been on the warpath, firing administration officials who testified against him. Earlier Friday it was reported Trump rehired a fired administration official, his former body man, and promoted him to head the White House personnel office. Johnny McEntee’s first act was to target for purging all executive branch employees across all government agencies who are “Never-Trumpers.”
