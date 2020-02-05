LOL - NOPE!
‘Triggered’ Trump Jr. Scorched for Demanding Republican Party ‘Expel’ Mitt Romney
The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver “impartial justice” by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.
“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.
“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” Jr. continued, referring to Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”
Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.
He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
Many are mocking Jr., including using the title of his book attacking liberals, “Triggered,” in their tweets.
Your dad was too weak to get more votes than a Democrat.
— Pete Forester (@pete_forester) February 5, 2020
Wow someone sounds #triggered.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 5, 2020
I'm old enough to remember when Republican senators were OUTRAGED which Schiff had the audacity to suggest there would be retribution if they voted against Trump https://t.co/c4yfNOT1je
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 5, 2020
Snowflake says what?
— AME (@angeil) February 5, 2020
Lawyer up, Sluggo. https://t.co/F0g6QVqKym
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 5, 2020
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 5, 2020
He is clearly the strongest member of the GOP. He's not afraid of your dad and his 14 year old girl tweets and he's not giving in to the bribes.
You can stand people with integrity because it's so foriegn to you. Understandable, look who raised you.
— Lisa (@LisainNJUSA) February 5, 2020
Mitt actually made his father proud today. Something you'll never do in your whole sad life. https://t.co/CupqCFnIaG
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 5, 2020
— Queerjohn PA (@QueerjohnPA) February 5, 2020
You sound triggered
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 5, 2020
Pike salesman?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2020
Internet Scorches White House Deputy Press Secretary for Claiming Mike Pence Is Not Anti-LGBTQ
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere was mocked online on Thursday after posting a bizarre argument claiming Vice President Mike Pence is not anti-LGBTQ.
Deere, who is a gay man working for an anti-LGBTQ administration, made something of a “but I have a black friend” defense of the Vice President.
“For all of you who still think our VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the Second Lady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” Deere tweeted on Monday.
The Internet was less than impressed with his reasoning.
Here’s some of what people were saying in response:
.@VP condemns marriage equality—the law of the land. Sure, he’ll meet a head of state, even though the bigot believes that head of state is going to hell and shouldn’t be married. No, we’re not impressed. https://t.co/yhMFQIneH0
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 3, 2019
To be clear: they expect us to be happy that Pence didn’t cancel a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland because of the Prime Minister’s sexuality. https://t.co/92K6bPl4yP
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 3, 2019
everyone knows the number one best way to prove that you’re down with gay people is to make a big show of of announcing that you’re about to be in the vicinity of a gay person https://t.co/9wGzFYQ1wn
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 3, 2019
The Pences don’t believe such unions should be valid and equal in the eyes of God or under the laws of the United States, but they are willing to have lunch with a gay couple. https://t.co/U7LFUdPL45
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 3, 2019
This wielder of kindergarten logic is the White House Deputy Press Secretary… https://t.co/cK7m7TE8EO
— Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) September 3, 2019
Imagine dropping the mic by arguing the Pences aren’t anti-gay because they’re going to eat food in close proximity to an actual gay couple. https://t.co/fFhHE3gS8L
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 3, 2019
LOL. He’s so not anti-gay he’s willing to meet with a foreign head of government when to do otherwise would create a major international incident. This is tantamount to dancing on a float in a Pride parade. https://t.co/TfC9lsxbLf
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 3, 2019
Mike Pence is having lunch with gay people so everything is okay now. The White House Deputy Press Secretary, everybody. https://t.co/eI4qgjBJAn
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 3, 2019
“I CAN’T BE A BIGOT, I HAVE A GAY FRIEND” THE MIKE PENCE EDITION https://t.co/qShqvv6MgL
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) September 3, 2019
“He can’t be anti-gay because he consented to be in the same room as a gay person.” Holy shit, there really is no bottom for these people. (Yeah, I said no bottom. Do what you will with it.) https://t.co/m49hFbKYAg
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 3, 2019
I still think Mike Pence is anti-gay. Because he is. https://t.co/oIsfF1hPgS
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 3, 2019
For those who do not live in Hollywood, let me explain that having lunch with someone does not prove you don’t hate them. https://t.co/SwVDzv2xy5
— Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) September 3, 2019
This may be the most pathetic and desperate tweet from a member of the current administration.
“He doesn’t hate the gays! He’s having lunch with a gay and another gay!” https://t.co/e98lqFJWss
— Bill Prady (@billprady) September 3, 2019
If Pence has “a friend” then there’s no way he’s a horrible bigot
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 3, 2019
For all the people who still think human beings have an inherent capacity for shame, I point you to you.
— NumberOneHat (@Popehat) September 3, 2019
This may be the dumbest tweet out of an already incredibly pathetic comms office.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 3, 2019
are you Jacob Wohl’s brother
— kevin (@KevINthe406) September 3, 2019
Seriously, did you expect us to he happy that Pence, the VICE PRESIDENT, didn’t cancel the meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland over his sexuality?
Again: what the actual fuck?
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 3, 2019
Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just doesn’t think same-sex couples should have the same parental rights as the stars of Teen Mom.
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019
Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just didn’t think funding for AIDS research was as important as “curing” same-sex attraction.
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019
Mike Pence isn’t anti-gay, he just doesn’t think the children of same-sex parents have the right to not experience their parents being told “we don’t serve you” by a hotel manager.
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 3, 2019
Bishop Doubles Down in New Insane Claim After Saying Men Are Gay Because Their Mothers Like a Certain Sex Practice
A Greek Orthodox bishop upset many people around the world recently when he declared the reason men are gay is because their parents engaged in a specific sex act – and the mother enjoyed it. He’s now back, not only defending his claim, but doubling down.
Bishop Neophytos Masouras called that act “abnormal,” and named it.
“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop said.
Astonishingly, he made his remarks to young primary school students during “spiritual meetings of dialogue.”
His remarks have gone viral.
Bishop Masouras is now doubling down, insisting he’s right, and saying he has the full support of the church.
“I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints,” Bishop Masouras said, as the Cyprus Mail reports.
As wrong as the Bishop is, at least his explanation was not especially derogatory.
He “compared homosexuality to a child being talented in music, when someone is born,” the Cyprus Mail explained. “He used the example of a musician’s child being talented in music as well, and also said that fetuses are the same as seeds planted in a garden. Seeds, he said, contain information and they grow based on the information contained in their DNA, which is as an embryo that absorbs information while it is inside its mother.”
Saints aside, there do not appear to be any scientific studies to support Masouras’ claims.
