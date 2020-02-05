Romney Becomes First Republican to Vote to Convict Trump

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has just become the first Republican to announce he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, on the charge of of abuse of power, the Washington Post reports.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” he said on the Senate floor.

BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney: "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did." https://t.co/8m638DhtK1 pic.twitter.com/iv9IjaZHB8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 5, 2020

"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine." pic.twitter.com/vDeb890L4n — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

“There’s no question that the president asked a foreign power to investigate his political foe,” Romney said in a statement to the Post. “That he did so for a political purpose, and that he pressured Ukraine to get them to do help or to lead in this effort. My own view is there there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did.”

