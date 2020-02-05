News
Romney Becomes First Republican to Vote to Convict Trump
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has just become the first Republican to announce he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, on the charge of of abuse of power, the Washington Post reports.
“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” he said on the Senate floor.
BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney: "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did." https://t.co/8m638DhtK1 pic.twitter.com/iv9IjaZHB8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 5, 2020
"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine." pic.twitter.com/vDeb890L4n
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020
“There’s no question that the president asked a foreign power to investigate his political foe,” Romney said in a statement to the Post. “That he did so for a political purpose, and that he pressured Ukraine to get them to do help or to lead in this effort. My own view is there there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
AOC: I Will Not ‘Normalize Trump’s Lawless Conduct’ and ‘Subversion’ by Attending the State of the Union
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has just announced she will not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
Calling it a “deeply personal decision” and a “choice I did not take lightly,” the Congresswoman from Queens and the Bronx said: “I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.”
“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she added on Twitter.
After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.
None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.
Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.
I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
Ocasio-Cortez is at least the fourth Democrat who has announced they will not attend the SOTU. She joins Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).
Image by NRKbeta via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘I Don’t Wish It on Anyone’: Liberals and Never-Trumpers Meet Limbaugh Cancer Announcement With Gracious Show of Support
Right wing radio host Rush Limbaugh just revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The 69-year old conservative has been a prominent voice of the right and far right for decades, and recently renewed his contract.
The announcement was met with sympathy and support, even by those on the left. Many who oppose the bombastic anti-liberal commentator or what he represents took the opportunity to graciously show support.
I’m not a fan of Rush Limbaugh. Quite the opposite. At the same time, I’m saddened by the news of his advanced lung cancer diagnosis. Cancer knows no party line or political bias. It is brutal and savage and unfair to all. Wishing you courage as you fight this, Rush.
— I guess that makes me a freakin’ liberal. (@SheStillResists) February 3, 2020
No one should ever have to suffer from cancer. I can only hope Rush Limbaugh makes a speedy recovery and dedicates himself to advocating for cancer research and affordable health care for all people, not just those who can afford it in our current system.
— Charlotte Clymer???? (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020
Even a vile human being like Rush Limbaugh does not deserve cancer.
I hope the man recovers and maybe, just maybe, has an epiphany about the harm he has done to humanity. https://t.co/ww3E12trMQ
— Chicano Marine ????? (@kingsrush) February 3, 2020
Rush Limbaugh is a loathsome racist monster who profits off conspiracies and peddles a narrative that does incalculable harm to everyone.
But I will not cheer for the fact that he has cancer, because #FuckCancer.
— ??????????????? ³³º¹ (@matuzalem) February 3, 2020
Nobody should have to endure cancer. I don’t wish it on anyone. I hope Rush Limbaugh is able to recover from his advanced lung cancer. I hope America invests money, time & research in finding a cure & there’s affordable health care for those who are facing this terrible disease.
— Wajahat “Shaped by the American Coastland” Ali (@WajahatAli) February 3, 2020
Rush Limbaugh is a completely horrible person and a big part of the reason why we’re stuck with Trump now, but even completely horrible people like him deserve treatment for lung cancer. We need #MedicareForAll to ensure everyone can have their lung cancer treated.
— Eric Gallager (????) (@cooljeanius) February 3, 2020
So Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer. And as a liberal lefty who disagrees with everything he has ever said and done – I wish him well in the fight ahead. Fuck cancer.
— Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) February 3, 2020
News
Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary: Report
Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne is the latest Trump administration official to be fired, Axios reports.
Byran was confirmed to the post just this past September, by an 81-11 vote in the Senate. He had served as the VA’s General Counsel from August 8, 2017 to September 16, 2019. He had also been named Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs on August 28, 2018.
Stars and Stripes reporter Nikki Wentling notes “Byrne oversaw Trump’s new (and controversial) Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.”
Wentling adds:
Statement from the VA Secretary on firing his deputy:
"Today, I dismissed VA Deputy Secretary James Byrne due to loss of confidence in Mr. Byrne’s ability to carry out his duties. This decision is effective immediately."
— Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) February 3, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image via Wikimedia
