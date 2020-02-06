COWARDS
‘Their Souls Are Trying to Reenter Their Bodies’: Rick Wilson Explains Why Republicans Are Flipping Out About Romney
At the close of his Wednesday evening show, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell played clips from the 2012 Republican Party convention where everyone from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and others celebrated Mitt Romney. After Romney refused to vote for acquit President Donald Trump, he’s become a pariah.
Former Republican Rick Wilson explained that this was the example of the way that Trump has become a parasite that isn’t just leaching it away, “it ate the Republican Party from the inside out. And the shell that still remains, everything has to be years here, it has to be reset because it’s all about Donald now.”
He explained that there are now two groups of Republican senators: the “coward caucus” who privately rails against Trump and hate him. Then there are the “Trumpers” who think they can parlay Trump’s support into their own presidency someday.
O’Donnell noted that if the GOP collapses after Trump, it could mean Romney rises from the ashes.
“Well, if it collapses after Trump — they’ve lost 650 seats across the country since Donald Trump took office at various levels of government,” said Wilson. “So the collapse is underway, and you know, I think there will be principled Republicans at the end of the day, there won’t be a lot. I joke sometimes you could sit us around a Waffle House table. But people today watched Mitt Romney display political courage.”
Wilson said that Romney and Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) displayed huge political courage. Jones is up for reelection after winning Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat when Trump appointed him to the Justice Department. Trump then fired Sessions and spent the better part of a year attacking him. Now Sessions is trying to get his seat back.
“It’s so dangerous to the Trump people that instead of taking their victory lap today, what have they done? The line-up on that other network tonight was basically about ‘they hate Mitt Romney,’” Wilson continued. “It was the screaming fest about ‘Romney, the traitor,’ and all this. It really tells you what happens when these Republicans hear a message like that. They feel pain. It’s their souls trying to re-enter their bodies. But it’s this physical sense of anxiety they get from someone opposing Trump.”
Watch the full commentary below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'VERY STABLE GENIUS'2 days ago
‘Ultimate Hypocrisy: Morning Joe Panel Rains Holy Hell on Trump’s ‘Unpatriotic’ Behavior During National Anthem (Video)
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Trump Has an ‘Enemies List That Is Growing by the Day’ and Wants to Criminally Investigate John Bolton: Report
- News3 days ago
‘I Don’t Wish It on Anyone’: Liberals and Never-Trumpers Meet Limbaugh Cancer Announcement With Gracious Show of Support
- FAIR WARNING1 day ago
‘Vengeance Is Coming’: Rick Wilson Warns Real State of Our Union Will Be a ‘Mass of Horrors’ Once Trump Is Acquitted
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)
- RACISM IS RACISM2 days ago
Trump Exploded After Aides Rejected His ‘Insane’ 7-Minute Birther Disavowal in 2016: Book
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Nationalist Wants $22 Million to Win Top 2020 Battleground States – and Eradicate Separation of Church and State
- PARTISAN HACK2 days ago
Nunes Scorched Over Claim Dems and ‘Socialists’ Don’t Understand ‘Importance’ of Paper Ballots – Since He Voted Against Them