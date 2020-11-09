McConnell Delivers Defiant Address Supporting Trump’s False Claims of Election Fraud – Right After Meeting With Barr

Bill Barr, conspicuously absent from public view for weeks, on Monday walked into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s office. Minutes after the U.S. Attorney General departed, the Kentucky Republican went to the Senate floor and delivered a vicious and defiant address in support of President Donald Trump’s spurious and dangerous claims of election fraud.

McConnell did not refer to Biden as the President-elect.

Barr refused to talk to reporters, even refusing to answer questions about the alleged fraud that Trump has maintained exists but has refused to provide any real evidence of.

Bill Barr is here. Leaving the Capitol after a meeting w ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ pic.twitter.com/MHFZ3CPB3X — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 9, 2020

Leaving Mitch McConnell’s office, Attorney General Bill Barr ignored questions, including when I asked him if he’s seen any evidence of voter fraud. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2020

Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa reports that “McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, stands firmly with President Trump as the president fights his legal battles. Rails against ‘far left mobs,’ minutes after meeting with AG Barr at the Capitol. Wants ‘no lectures’ from Democrats.”

MITCH MCCONNELL: “Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options…no lectures about how [he] should…accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent 4 years refusing to accept…the last election.” pic.twitter.com/rZWGovF5OE — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 9, 2020

But McConnell may not be refusing to acknowledge President-elect Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote win to appease Trump. Rather, he may be doing it to save his own job as Majority Leader. Costa reports McConnell needs to keep the base united, energized, and “stoked”:

Based on my convos with Rs over wknd, most everything McConnell does from here on isn’t about January 20th (inauguration day & working with Biden) but January 5th (the Georgia run-off elections). To win the latter, Rs believe the base must be stoked, esp in a fast-changing state. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 9, 2020

Others see a more sinister threat — given Barr’s actions in support of Trump, the latter seems more likely.

Here’s election law expert Rick Hasen raising concerns:

So did Barr tell McConnell to publicly leave the door open for Trump legal challenges? — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 9, 2020

There remain concerns, at least among rank and file Democrats, that Trump and team still plan to steal the election.