Connect with us

News

CDC Warns Spread of Coronavirus in US Now Inevitable: ‘Not a Question of if This Will Happen but When’

Published

on

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable. The Trump administration has been slammed both Democrats and Republicans alike for ignoring that possibility and for taking little action to stop it, to increase awareness, and to prepare.

“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the CDC, told reporters, the Washington Post reports.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Dr. Messonnier said, The New York Times adds.

Currently there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump saying just hours ago, “We’re really down to probably about 10.”

He didn’t stop there, as Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes:

Markets have plummeted this week in response. The DOW dropped 1032 points on Monday, and as of this writing it is down another 336 points.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape

Published

1 day ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts sexual assault and not guilty of sexual predation by a jury in New York. He was found guilty on one count of rape and not guilty on another. Allegations made by two women are the foundation of the case. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape.

“The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley,” NBC News reports. “But the jury found him not guilty on the two most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, as well as a count of first-degree rape against Mann.”

Weinstein could “go straight to jail,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said.

On Friday the jury said they were unanimous on some of the five charges but deadlocked on others. The judge asked them to continue deliberating, which they did Monday morning, quickly reaching a conclusion after five days.

UPDATE: 12:30 PM ET –
Judge has remanded Weinstein into custody without bail.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

News

Federal Officials Tell Bernie Sanders Russia Is Working to Help His Presidential Campaign: WaPo

Published

4 days ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.

“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.

The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.

Continue Reading

News

In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery

Published

1 week ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.

Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.

Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:

“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”

Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.