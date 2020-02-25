News
CDC Warns Spread of Coronavirus in US Now Inevitable: ‘Not a Question of if This Will Happen but When’
Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable. The Trump administration has been slammed both Democrats and Republicans alike for ignoring that possibility and for taking little action to stop it, to increase awareness, and to prepare.
“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the CDC, told reporters, the Washington Post reports.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Dr. Messonnier said, The New York Times adds.
Currently there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump saying just hours ago, “We’re really down to probably about 10.”
He didn’t stop there, as Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes:
"I think that's a problem that's going to go away … We're fortunate so far and we think it's going to remain that way." — Trump 5 hours ago https://t.co/AT9ip14gzK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
Markets have plummeted this week in response. The DOW dropped 1032 points on Monday, and as of this writing it is down another 336 points.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts sexual assault and not guilty of sexual predation by a jury in New York. He was found guilty on one count of rape and not guilty on another. Allegations made by two women are the foundation of the case. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape.
BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein convicted on 2 out of 5 counts – criminal sexual act in the 1st degree and rape in the 3rd degree
— James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 24, 2020
“The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley,” NBC News reports. “But the jury found him not guilty on the two most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, as well as a count of first-degree rape against Mann.”
Weinstein could “go straight to jail,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said.
On Friday the jury said they were unanimous on some of the five charges but deadlocked on others. The judge asked them to continue deliberating, which they did Monday morning, quickly reaching a conclusion after five days.
UPDATE: 12:30 PM ET –
Judge has remanded Weinstein into custody without bail.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Federal Officials Tell Bernie Sanders Russia Is Working to Help His Presidential Campaign: WaPo
The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.
“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.
The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
News
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020
“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”
Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: @JerryRice speaks about former @49ers owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., being pardoned by President @realDonaldTrump today. https://t.co/ppU2i4RofF pic.twitter.com/3hpjyiu096
— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2020
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Jesus Was Not a Socialist!’ Fox News Panel Explodes Over Jesus Christ’s Political Views
- HATE1 day ago
Carnival Celebration Includes Burning Effigy of Kissing Same-Sex Couple as Children Watch and Adults Applaud
- UGLY AMERICAN1 day ago
Trump Butchers Language During Massive India Welcome Rally — as Crowd Walks Out on His Speech
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
- BIGOTRY1 day ago
Student With Two Moms Banned From Writing Paper ‘Taking a Stand’ in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
- THIS SHOULD NOT BE AMERICA1 day ago
US Supreme Court Agrees to Decide if Taxpayer Funded Religious Adoption Agencies Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
- NOT A DEMOCRAT23 hours ago
Leaked Audio Reveals Bloomberg Calling Progressives and Elizabeth Warren ‘Scary’ and Admitting He Wanted Romney to Beat Obama
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Religious Right Activists Petition Pompeo’s ‘Unalienable Rights’ Commission to ‘Make the Family Great Again’