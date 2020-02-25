CDC Warns Spread of Coronavirus in US Now Inevitable: ‘Not a Question of if This Will Happen but When’

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable. The Trump administration has been slammed both Democrats and Republicans alike for ignoring that possibility and for taking little action to stop it, to increase awareness, and to prepare.

“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the CDC, told reporters, the Washington Post reports.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Dr. Messonnier said, The New York Times adds.

Currently there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump saying just hours ago, “We’re really down to probably about 10.”

He didn’t stop there, as Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes:

"I think that's a problem that's going to go away … We're fortunate so far and we think it's going to remain that way." — Trump 5 hours ago https://t.co/AT9ip14gzK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

Markets have plummeted this week in response. The DOW dropped 1032 points on Monday, and as of this writing it is down another 336 points.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.