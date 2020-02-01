‘A Nepotism Connection?’: Jared Kushner Burned to the Ground for Claiming John Bolton ‘Didn’t Have What It Took’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) probably isn’t the best person to make an argument against driving under the influence given his own arrests. Even Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) cautioned against “the pot calling the kettle black,” during the Thursday House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gaetz was arrested for a DUI in 2008 on suspicion of a DUI after he refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test. Just two years later he was elected to the Florida state legislature and by 2016 he was in Congress.

According to the arrest report, Gaetz was driving home from a nightclub when he was pulled over for driving 48 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was driving a BMW that belonged to his father, state Sen. Don Gaetz. The case was subsequently dropped.

“I’m of the view that that is part of who I am,” said the Fort Walton Beach Republican, who in 2016 will seek the seat now held by his father, Senate President Don Gaetz. “I made bad decisions that resulted in an arrest, and that is sort of something that we all live with.”

It was something the internet cautioned should probably be addressed by anyone other than Gaetz if they’re going to somehow go after the former vice president’s son for drug use.

Whenever you see #DUIs trending, you just know before you click that it’s probably referring to our friend, Tipsy Matt Gaetz. — TheRonAndBrianPodcast (@RonBrianPodcast) December 12, 2019

gaetz now attacking hunter biden for driving under the influence…irony is dead — angrygiantsfan (@sfgiantsfangeo1) December 12, 2019

oh no gaetz lol — trill cosby (@jay__all__day) December 12, 2019

Matt Gaetz talking about substance abuse problems.

Priceless. — La Vida Loca (@VidaLoca7676) December 12, 2019

Gaetz doesn’t wanna bring up something’s substance abuse but yet he’s being it up — Marcus Martinez (@texanfan3485) December 12, 2019

Matt Gaetz really trying to call somebody out for substance abuse???#impeachgaetz — Mike E (@mikelus1988) December 12, 2019

Now Gaetz is using the hearing as a chance to smear Hunter Biden, a private citizen, reading an article about his crack addiction. While claiming he’s not casting aspersions on people with substance abuse problems. He’s just saying. #impeachmentDebate — ?Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) December 12, 2019

@CNNPolitics Rep Matt Gaetz looks like he does lines too. — tay47 (@tay4712) December 12, 2019

Gaetz should know! How many DUI’S? pic.twitter.com/PFi0xaX35G — Vic (@SlickVicUno) December 12, 2019

Gaetz is seriously going after someone’s driving record? — Brian (@Go_GoSox) December 12, 2019

Someone needs to introduce Gaetz’s DUIs into the record. What a shameless disgrace of a human being… — Mike (@miketheadguy) December 12, 2019

Matt Gaetz being concerned with an elected official’s son having a conflict of interest in business deals is rich with irony. #impeachmentDebate — Sticky Advent Bandit??? (@JeremyBiz) December 12, 2019

Gaetz the drunk is talking about Hunter Biden#ImpeachmentMarkups — Suzanne DJohnso?? (@SuzanneinLGB) December 12, 2019

Someone should take matt gaetz keys just to be safe. — Loud Voice Guy (@LoudVoiceGuy) December 12, 2019

Hank Johnson just dragged Matt Gaetz all the way out to the sidewalk.

What a time to be alive. #impeachmentdebate pic.twitter.com/QPfcGuNnqw — Jean Dunn ? (@jeandunn52) December 12, 2019

Gaetz was 26, driving from a nightclub in BMW REGISTERED to his Dad, then-Florida Sen. Don Gaetz.

With watery and bloodshot eyes, swayed n staggered when he got out of the car and smelled of alcohol

Admitted he had two beers but refused field sobriety & breath tests, arrested — AboveAvgJoe (@Joeharrison31) December 12, 2019

That was amazing! I was seriously about to spit fire when Gaetz started talking about crack and Biden. Pretty brazen for someone with his record. — No longer accepting the things I can’t change (@tkwolfe1) December 12, 2019

Not just the gallery laughing at Gaetz, the whole world https://t.co/aWXdLmIIRP — the heady horseman (@StinkyZeke) December 12, 2019

Gaetz is the drunk calling the coke head stoned. — Sonny Goldreich (@sgoldreich) December 12, 2019