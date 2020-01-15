THUGS
Russian Government Resigns After Putin Proposes Constitutional Changes Critics Say Designed to Keep Him ‘Leader-for-Life’
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev just announced he and his government have submitted their resignations, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.
The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced constitutional changes.
“Putin has proposed changes to the constitution that critics say clear the way for him to remain the country’s leader-for-life,” The Globe and Mail adds.
#UPDATE Russian PM Dmitry #Medvedev says President Vladimir #Putin‘s proposed constitutional reforms would make significant changes to the country’s balance of power and so “the government in its current form has resigned” pic.twitter.com/XurCbfpIZf
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 15, 2020
The Financial Times’ Moscow correspondent Max Seddon sheds some light:
Dmitry Medvedev – seen by many as the only acceptable candidate to succeed Putin as a weakened president – just announced the entire Russian cabinet is resigning immediately. Medvedev will become deputy head of the security council, which could be a promotion or demotion.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) January 15, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THUGS
Here Are 7 Stunning New Pieces of Impeachment Evidence Just Released by the House
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, dropped a new slate of deeply revealing evidence Tuesday night in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
Though the evidence doesn’t change the basic narrative of the case against Trump — that he and a group of his cronies used the administration in various ways to put pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals as the 2020 campaign heated up — it adds more color and detail to the story and should make the president’s culpability in a disturbing plot even harder for his Republican allies to deny.
Here are seven stunning new facts the new evidence revealed:
1. Rudy Giuliani told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he’s working with Trump’s “knowledge and consent.”
Writing to Zelensky on May 10, when Giuliani was trying to plan a trip to Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, the president’s lawyer wrote that he is acting with Trump’s “knowledge and consent.” This claim fundamentally undercuts the argument some defenders of the president have been inclined to make that Giuliani was operating as a rogue agent.
2. In the same letter, Giuliani says he is acting in his “capacity as personal counsel to President Trump.”
“I am private counsel to President Donald J. Trump,” Giuliani wrote. “Just to be precise, I represent him as a private citizen, not as President of the United States.”
This confirms, as many have argued repeatedly, that Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine were clearly for Trump’s personal benefit, not the country’s. That’s part of the reason why it was so grossly wrong, and indeed impeachable, for him to use the powers of his office to induce Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden and other political opponents.
AMONG THE EVIDENCE: A letter from Giuliani to Zelensky seeking a May meeting which he says has Trump’s “knowledge and consent.” pic.twitter.com/GLkcP2TOfs
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 14, 2020
3. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow gave John Dowd, another attorney, permission from the president to defend Igor Furman and Lev Parnas, two of Giuliani’s associates who have been indicted on campaign finance charges, in part, for their Ukraine-related work.
Trump has claimed he doesn’t know who Furman and Parnas are, even though he has appeared in pictures with them. This evidence makes it harder to believe this is true and raises more questions about why he was trying to conceal his dealings with them.
4. Parnas wrote notes on Ritz-Carlton stationery suggesting he was directly involved with the Ukraine scheme.
“get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will Be Investigated,” he wrote.
In a letter to House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, Schiff said Parnas’ lawyer confirmed that he wrote the note.
5. Parnas texted with a man named Robert F. Hyde, believed to be the same person who is running for a House seat in Connecticut, about removing former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Schiff explained:
In response to some articles, tweets, and videos accusing the Ambassador of being disloyal to President Trump, Mr. Hyde wrote “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that. Mr. Hyde then sent a series of text messages suggesting that he had Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical surveillance in Kyiv and that “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price.”
6. Parnas was also communicating with Ukrainian officials which, Schiff argued, demonstrated “that Mr. Parnas served as a direct channel between President Trump’s agent, Mr. Giuliani, and individuals close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.”
Parnas tried to set up a meeting for Giuliani and Zelenksy in May 2019 via senior aides to the Ukrainian president, the texts show.
7. Giuliani tried to get a visa approved for a disgraced former Ukrainian prosecutor.
Parnas told Giuliani that former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who has been feeding the unsupported allegations against Biden, was denied a visa to the U.S. Giuliani said in response: “I can revive it,” despite having no formal role at the State Department.
THUGS
White House Shutting Out Trump-Loving Matt Gaetz in Retaliation for War Powers Vote: Report
“A senior White House official said it was ‘super uncool.’”
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump is furious with Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for voting with the Democrats to limit his war powers and now the White House is shutting out the lawmaker who is mostly known for being one of the president’s most avid defenders.
Noting, “Trump fiercely complained about Gaetz after aides informed Trump that his office had sent the email backing the resolution, which was pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump’s team lobbied heavily against the nonbinding resolution,” the Post adds that Eric Ueland, the head of legislative affairs for the White House, made a point of singling out the Florida lawmaker in a statement, saying, “The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view.”
In the interim, the report states that Gaetz is not welcome at the White House nor is he encouraged to attempt to talk to the president.
“A senior White House official said it was ‘super uncool’ and ‘quite unwise’ for Gaetz to push for limits on the president’s authority. This person added that White House officials would not be returning Gaetz’s phone calls, text messages, ‘smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow,’” the Post reports.
“Whether Trump will take revenge on the congressman, who has made hundreds of television appearances backing the president and is a frequent visitor at the White House, remains unclear,” the Post continues. “Trump is often transactional, current and former aides say, and there is probably a path for Gaetz to return to the proverbial tent.”
Gaetz also took fire from fellow Republicans with a spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) stating, “As an FYI, my boss, Ms. Cheney, will be standing with and supporting President Trump and voting against this unconstitutional, partisan resolution.”
You can read more here.
Trending
- MYOB2 days ago
First He Tried to Stop Gays From Marrying. Now Top Social Conservative Thinker Wants DOJ to Stop People From Using Porn.
- News2 days ago
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
- News2 days ago
Big Money Trump Inaugural Donors Are Fleeing the President and Donating to Democrats: Report
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump
- LIES LIES LIES2 days ago
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
- LOOKING WORSE DAY BY DAY2 days ago
Former Defense Dept. Special Counsel: Trump Authorizing Soleimani Killing Months Ago Makes Justification a ‘Lie’
- POLITICIZING THE DOJ1 day ago
AG Barr: No Future Counterintel Investigations Into Presidential Campaigns Without My OK
- BYE2 days ago
Trump’s Border Patrol Chief Who Once Was Member of Secret Racist Facebook Group to Quit ‘This Month’: Report