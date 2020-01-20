NARCISSISM
‘Racist White Man’ Donald Trump Destroyed for Making MLK Day About Himself
President Donald Trump supposedly was “preparing for Davos” on Monday but spent an extraordinary amount of time tweeting. It was bound to happen: he made Martin Luther King Day about himself.
Although King’s actual birthday is January 15, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in January of each year, which this year happens to be January 20, when America’s presidents are sworn in to office every four years.
Trump couldn’t resist.
“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” he tweeted. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”
Note how not only did Trump make the day about himself, he made his inauguration more important than honoring Dr. King’s birth.
Earlier in the day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked Trump being impeached to the injustices Dr. King fought.
We’re not going to challenge Trump’s economic assertions, but many took a moment to challenge how offensive it is to equate one’s self with the American civil rights icon.
And of course, Trump makes MLK Day about himself.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 20, 2020
hey remember when you and your Klansman father were fined by the federal government in 1973 for refusing to rent any of your crappy apartments to black people? good times, right? now what were you saying about Martin Luther King my dude
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 20, 2020
You’ve got to laugh when Donald Trump makes a play for the Black and Hispanic vote with employment statistics. President Obama took black unemployment from 17% to 7% and Hispanic unemployment from 13% to 5% but Donald Trump tries to fool everyone and take credit
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 20, 2020
“How can I make MLK Jr. Day about me, a racist white man? I’VE GOT IT” https://t.co/1My26oDHqa
— Wesley Moncrief (@wrmoncrief) January 20, 2020
Only Trump could make MLK day all about him.
Pathetic.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 20, 2020
Your inauguration crowd was *tiny* compared with Obama’s. #MLKDay
— Adrian Wapcaplet (@AdrianWapcapIet) January 20, 2020
Alexa, show me an example of narcissism: https://t.co/qBMfmEYVU2
— Jim (@JimmyHumps) January 20, 2020
A tale of two Presidents. pic.twitter.com/W9AP3OR9dz
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 20, 2020
Florida man makes day commemorating the life of Civil Rights leader about himself. https://t.co/9LM7vCISXW
— x – Michael Welchans (@mwelchanshfa) January 20, 2020
Extremely inappropriate, even by the standards of this imbecile https://t.co/H37vWzTeft
— Carl Ritter (@CarlWRitter) January 20, 2020
“Today is also MLK Day” https://t.co/hS53g1v3JS
— Francesco Fontemaggi (@ffontemaggi) January 20, 2020
Racist birther who lost the popular vote couldn't help himself today. https://t.co/FG9YfUwPvC
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) January 20, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Lev Parnas Details ‘Intimate’ Cannabis Industry Dinner With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
‘One Minute to Live, Sir’: Trump Shared Details of Soleimani Assassination With Top Dollar Donors at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
- CHAOS1 day ago
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
- GOP DISINFORMATION MACHINE2 days ago
Rod Rosenstein Admits He Authorized Release of Strzok-Page Texts That Spawned Preposterous GOP Conspiracy Theories
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS11 hours ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report