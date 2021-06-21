Connect with us

NARCISSISM

Trump Has Given Interviews for 17 Books – But Bans Two Reporters Whose Bombshells Revealed the Worst About Him

Donald Trump, the former president, has given at least 22 interviews to 17 different writers in an attempt to keep his name alive in the press as much as possible over the next few years, but two reporters who have written bombshell books revealing some of the worst things he’s said and done have been banned.

The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, who separately have written damning books on Trump, will not be invited to Mar-a-Lago to be wined and dined by the former president, unlike far right wing editor at The Federalist Mollie Mollie Hemingway, who was gifted with not one but two interviews, Axios reports.

Woodward recorded numerous interviews with Trump in the Oval Office, where in February of 2020 Trump warned him just how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus was, and that it was airborne, facts he was downplaying in public. He even admitted, on tape, he wasn’t telling the public the truth.

Michael Wolff, Maggie Haberman, Michael Bender, and former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway have also been granted two interviews.

“Sources tell me Trump makes each author feel they’re getting something special. And some of them are: Many of the nuggets will definitely make news. But there appears to be quite a bit of overlap in the ‘scoops’ Trump is dishing out,” Axios’ Mike Allen reports. “The interviews are mostly on the record, for use when the books publish. So Trump, who has rarely been heard on non-Fox outlets since leaving office, will see himself quoted constantly over the next year.”

The upcoming book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Axios previously reported, will be “on the final days of the Trump presidency and the first phase of the Biden presidency.”

 

NARCISSISM

‘Racist White Man’ Donald Trump Destroyed for Making MLK Day About Himself

President Donald Trump supposedly was “preparing for Davos” on Monday but spent an extraordinary amount of time tweeting. It was bound to happen: he made Martin Luther King Day about himself.

Although King’s actual birthday is January 15, the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in January of each year, which this year happens to be January 20, when America’s presidents are sworn in to office every four years.

Trump couldn’t resist.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” he tweeted. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

Note how not only did Trump make the day about himself, he made his inauguration more important than honoring Dr. King’s birth.

Earlier in the day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked Trump being impeached to the injustices Dr. King fought.

We’re not going to challenge Trump’s economic assertions, but many took a moment to challenge how offensive it is to equate one’s self with the American civil rights icon.

 

 

