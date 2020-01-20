WTH?
Kellyanne Conway Links Trump Impeachment to the Injustices Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fought
On Martin Luther King Day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked the President Donald Trump being impeached to the injustices civil rights hero Dr. King fought.
NBC News’ White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett says he asked Conway how President Trump is observing Martin Luther King Day today.
I asked White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway how Trump is observing King Day. Conway said, “Well, I can tell you that the president is preparing for Davos” and she then linked Trump’s impeachment to the kinds of injustice that Dr. King fought against.
Conway’s answer stunned many.
“Well, I can tell you the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for,” Conway said, referring to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “and agreed with for many years – including unity and equality, and he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that is really very shameful at this point.”
“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanors. And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the president will have a full throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.”
“I this morning was reading some of the lesser known passages by Dr. King and I appreciate the fact that we as a nation respect him by giving him his own day, and I’m happy to share a birthday with this day.”
A few responses via Twitter:
A bold gambit here. Let’s see how it plays out for her.
(Legitimately, on brand for this admin and still somehow astonishingly solipsistic, tone-deaf, racist, and ignorant.) https://t.co/N4rI9E0PL1
Trump has a dream, ya’ll. https://t.co/1xlwtnTGG7
Only Donald Trump would try to make Dr. King’s legacy about himself. Remarkable. https://t.co/ZYkKNdL5NJ
I don’t think Dr. King would’ve wanted his legacy to be used to support white supremacy, but what do I know. https://t.co/UDpmKO02LG
‘Obsessed’ Trump Blasted for ‘Craven’ Decision to Gut Michelle Obama’s Healthy School Lunch Rules on Her Birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility “because they know their children best.”
But according to President Trump’s critics on Twitter, the move is just another vindictive attempt to reverse any and all accomplishments that came out of the Obama White House:
Everything Trump does has to do with Obama.
Everything.
This isn’t about improving the health of youth in America, it’s about Trump trying to reverse Michelle Obama’s effort. This administration is evil. #TrumpSchoolMenu
BTW Trump did this on Michelle Obama’s birthday – clearly it’s by design bc she was pushing for healthier school lunches: USDA proposes changing school menus to allow more fries and fewer vegetables, reversing a Michelle Obama effort https://t.co/iYswiZftza
The Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama’s school lunch healthy rules on her birthday.
Trump Remains Relentlessly Obsessed With Obama. https://t.co/6muT6KXgln pic.twitter.com/zTM7tT74ZP
I miss @MichelleObama and loathe these vindictive, repugnant, craven, shit-for-brains Republicans that lack the decency to do the right thing and the dignity to recognize it.
Among Trump’s worst crimes is the irreparable damage he’s inflicting on our children and the climate. https://t.co/yA6XDRHj0O
I do, Trump has a sick obsession with of the Obama’s. I just didn’t think he would make school lunches unhealthy. https://t.co/MkXk5roNrq
Trump and the @GOP remain obsessed with trying to completely erase the Obama’s and what they did for us from our history.
I have a better idea, let’s try to completely erase those who think this way from our history…in November.
OK, just look at this, face value. On Michelle Obama’s birthday, the roll-back is scheduled to be officially enacted. Timed perfectly for that. What does that say? It’s petty vindictiveness, something Trump has brashly shown the Obamas at every turn. This is really despicable. https://t.co/GPXJ6IZsTM
Because Ms. Obama was trying to help kids eat healthier and move more, Trump decides to make them more obese and less active. https://t.co/5tJMXtE0SU
Image by The White House via Wikimedia
‘You’re Not a Good Person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Raked Over the Coals for Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden’s stuttering during Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”
Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.
“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders tweeted.
Biden quickly responded.
I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs
Huckabee Sanders deleted her tweet, claiming she was “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”
It appears few believe her.
Prominent technology business journalist Kara Swisher:
I have to say @SarahHuckabee is truly a shitty human being for tweeting this. https://t.co/riedFrqKMb
Another person on Twitter reminded Swisher of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner:
She was dead on correct.
A former CIA officer:
Mocking Biden who overcame a stutter. You can take a woman out of the Trump White House but you can’t take the Trump White House out of a woman. https://t.co/WFfsa8zx4E
Global News’ national reporter:
That’s gross. https://t.co/QWHXygoSbJ
More:
First Trump’s cruelty toward the Dingells and now Sarah Sanders mocking Biden’s stutter. Aren’t we all sick of this meanness and bullying? https://t.co/BYy2ovozCK
The people of Arkansas may elect you but God will never a welcome someone as cruel as you Into his kingdom. Have fun looking up with Trump Sarah Sanders
Please read this article, @SarahHuckabee:https://t.co/x7CkjO2vDc
Here’s prominent journalist Soledad O’Brien, who is the chairwoman of Starfish Media Group:
Congratulations to the @fulbrightboard on your newest member! Well done! What a role model! https://t.co/qMw7UA0Mmk
This refugee/Trans advocate notes that Huckabee Sanders is actually a Fulbright Board member:
As a Fulbright-Schumaner with the @FulbrightPrgrm, it is appalling to see ableist comments coming from @fulbrightboard Member Sanders. The fourth guiding administrative principle of the Fulbright program is to “encourage diversity.” These comments are at odds with that. https://t.co/AD90SkLy3B
Indeed, here’s Huckabee Sanders’ Twitter bio in which she mentions it:
“Christian. Wife. Mom to three. Former Press Sec for @realdonaldtrump. @foxnews contributor. Presidential appointee @fulbrightboard. Traveler. Arkansan.”
Huckabee Sanders later apologized but did not admit she was mocking Biden – which also was not well-received:
So, mocking stuttering would have been okay if Biden didn’t stutter?
You know, Sarah, I saw you last year at the British Embassy. You were clearly buzzed, and people were clearly avoiding you.
Probably because you’re not a good person. You do shit like this A LOT.
White House Source Says Clinton ‘Purposely’ Lost Election So Democrats Could Impeach Trump: CNN Analyst
A prominent, high-profile, credentialed White House reporter says a source in the White House tells him they believe Hillary Clinton “purposely” lost the 2016 election with the help of Russia so House Democrats could later impeach President Donald Trump.
Brian Karem, who is a CNN political analyst and the well-known Senior White House for Playboy, as well as the author of six books, posted this quote from the unnamed source to Twitter:
Not from the Onion but from a WH source – “Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump”
And while it sound outlandish even for this White House remember that President Donald Trump himself just days ago accused the Democrats of trying to impeach him since 2015.
“So the impeachment is a hoax. It’s a sham,” Trump said on Friday to reporters. “It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future First Lady. It started a long time ago.”
President Trump: “The impeachment is a hoax, it’s a sham. It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator.” pic.twitter.com/Ho7FTefLMM
Claiming Democrats have been wanting to impeach him even before he announced he was running for president is the official White House line now, so that makes existence of the quote – while outlandish – sound less, shall we say, impeachable.
Some experts and journalists have weighed in:
I want a name. No one is this crazy. Well, one person.
This isn't a parody
This is the White House's position https://t.co/5vI74fQzK4
