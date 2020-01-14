News
Rupert Murdoch’s Son Rips Fox News for Pushing Falsehoods About Australian Wildfires
Rupert Murdoch’s younger son and his wife launched an attack on News Corporation for promoting conspiracy theories about Australia’s devastating wildfires.
Columnists and broadcasters from News Corp Australia — which dominates the country’s media — have questioned climate change’s role in the fires and downplayed the devastation, and James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the family business, reported The Daily Beast.
“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” said a spokesperson for the couple. “They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”
James Murdoch is CEO of the investment firm Lupa Systems but sits on the board of News Corp, which publishes more than 140 newspapers in Australia, and his brother Lachlan runs the Fox News Channel in the U.S.
“They are pissing inside the tent and that’s unusual,” said a longtime News Corp executive. “It’s evidence of how high tensions are within the family over climate change. The majority of people who work here agree with James. We are hoping this may be the tipping point.”
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
A lobbyist and convicted pedophile tied to current and past top-level Trump White House aides and transition team members has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. George Nader, whose testimony was cited dozens of times in the Mueller Report, is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory minimum of ten years in jail, CNN reports.
Nader, who for over a decade was a known pedophile, has ties to Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner and former White House Chief Strategist and Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon. He also has ties to former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is also now a convicted felon. Nader is a former lobbyist for Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who happens to be Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ brother.
Courthouse News reports Nader was an “informal adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign” and says the charges included child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
In 2018 Business Insider reported Nader “serves as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and attended two meetings with President Donald Trump’s associates that have invited intense FBI scrutiny.”
Also that year the Associated Press described Nader as a “Lebanese-American businessman, globe-trotting ‘fixer,’ [and] convicted child molester.”
Nader joined a meeting at New York’s Trump Tower in December 2016 that brought together presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon — fired by Trump last August — and Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates.
A second meeting occurred a month later in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles and involved Nader, bin Zayed, former Blackwater boss Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker close to President Vladimir Putin.
The AP also reports on a connection between Nader and former RNC finance chairman Elliott Broidy.
More details:
Reminder: This is the same George Nader who helped Jared Kushner plan Trump’s first state visit to the unusual choice of the autocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/zMKAdEfSUE
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) January 13, 2020
George Nader is at least the third person associated with the 2016 Trump campaign, after Timothy Nolan and Ralph Shortey, to be found guilty of child sex trafficking. One would do well to ask what it is about Donald Trump that repeatedly draws child molesters into his orbit. https://t.co/MB5KlxkEGL
— Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) January 13, 2020
“RNC officials had decreed there would be no photos with the president without payment. Broidy suggested that Nader meet the suggested threshold with a donation between $100,000 and $250,000.
…
The result: a picture of Nader and Trump grinning in front of the American flag.” pic.twitter.com/DRjXMiPAEw
— Lisa Fleisher (@lisafleisher) May 22, 2018
Watch: WH Press Secretary Accuses Democrats of ‘Almost Taking the Side of Terrorists’ and Those ‘Out to Kill’ Americans
The White House press secretary is defending her boss’ tweeting of a highly-controversial photoshopped meme depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing by the flag of Iran while wearing Islamic attire.
“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans,” Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. “I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they’re willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.
Watch:
Stephanie Grisham on Trump retweeting an image mocking how Muslims dress: "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans." 😳 pic.twitter.com/zCY6xUUj9p
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020
Big Money Trump Inaugural Donors Are Fleeing the President and Donating to Democrats: Report
According to a report in the Daily Beast, major donors who contributed to Donald Trump’s inauguration not only want no part of the president now, but are also contributing to possible Democratic presidential contenders.
The report starts off by noting, “15 such donors who collectively gave more than $700,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee but who have since contributed to the presidential campaigns of Democratic candidates including Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Eric Swalwell, and John Delaney.”
While many wealthy political campaign contributors are known to give money to both Democrats and Republicans as a way of hedging their bets and keeping the door open for access, many of the Trump donors are rock-ribbed Republicans who have tired of the president.
“It had only been a couple years since [Jennifer] Pritzker, the world’s only known trans billionaire and a Republican mega-donor, had chipped in a whopping $250,000 to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee,” the report states. “But three months after publicly objecting to the GOP’s stance on trans issues, she gave $1,000 to Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.”
According to Pritzker, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, her change of heart stemmed from the administration’s stance on trans rights.
“I’ve grown frustrated as I watch this Republican administration push to ban transgender military service. Anti-transgender platforms are causing me to evaluate my party support,” Pritzker wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “I have hoped the Republican Party would reform from within and end its assault on the LGBTQ community. Yet, the party continues to champion policies that marginalize me out of existence, define me as an eccentric character and persecute me for using the public restrooms that correspond to my gender identity.”
The report notes that Pritzker has previously not only contributed to Trump , but also to Republicans Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, and John Kasich.
“Chrysa Tsakopoulos Demos, the chief executive of California land development company AKT Investments, is a longtime Republican donor who backed Sen. Ted Cruz’s bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. She donated $5,000 to the Trump inaugural, and continued donating to Republicans through 2018, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and Great America Committee, Vice President Mike Pence’s political group,” the G Beast report, before adding, “But Demos’ only federal political contribution so far in the 2020 cycle is the $2,800 she donated last year to Biden’s presidential campaign.”
The report states that Greg Maffei, the chief executive of the Colorado-based media company Liberty Media, was a “$250,000 donor to the Trump inaugural who is backing Democrats in 2020.”
“This time around, though, Maffei has supported the two Democratic presidential candidates from his home state. In March 2019, he gave the per-election maximum of $2,800 to Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor,” the Beast reports. “Two months later, after a max-out donation to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, Maffei donated $100,000 to a super PAC supporting Hickenlooper. After Hickenlooper withdrew from the race, Maffei donated the legal maximum to Bennet’s presidential campaign.”
You can read about more high dollar contributors bailing on Trump here.
