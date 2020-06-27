'AS AN AMERICAN'
Mike Pence to Speak at 3,000-Person Dallas Church ‘Celebration’ as Texas COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket
As coronavirus cases in Texas have reached all-time highs of over 5,500 new cases a day, Vice President Mike Pence is encouraging over 3,000 churchgoers to cram into the sanctuary of the First Baptist Dallas megachurch this coming Sunday to hear him speak at a “Celebrate Freedom Sunday” event. The event won’t make facemasks or social distancing mandatory.
On Friday, Pence’s own Coronavirus Task Force listed Texas as one of several “hot spots” that he’ll tour to better understand the ongoing epidemic. The state currently has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases among U.S. states, and Dallas County has the second-highest number of overall cases in the state.
In short, it’s not a great time to hold a huge in-person event, but that’s not stopping the church from “strongly encouraging” masks and social distancing without actually requiring them. Instead, the church will conduct temperature checks at the front door. The event will also have a fireworks show, patriotic music, and visits by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson.
The church’s pastor, Robert Jeffress, is a huge Trump-supporter and member of President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board and White House Faith Initiative. As Hornet reminds us, he’s also got a long history of some very un-Christian behavior:
In 2010, he called Islam an “evil, evil religion,” a “heresy from the pit of hell” and said that it “promoted pedophilia.” That same year, he called Catholicism a “Satanic” result of “Babylonian mystery religion” and Mormonism “a cult.” Towleroad.com also reminds us that “In 2015, Jeffress said that ongoing ‘gay cake’ rows would lead to an anti-Christian holocaust. He also claimed that same-sex marriage would have terrible consequences for Christians, that cakes at same-sex weddings are a sign of the Antichrist and that all gay men want is to molest children.”
Pence’s visit shouldn’t really surprise anyone as Trump needs to court the 81 percent of Evangelical voters who voted for him in 2016, and Trump has also overseen the most anti-LGBTQ administration in U.S. history.
Regardless, considering that Abbott recently reversed course and shut down all of Texas’ bars on Thursday, delaying his quick reopening of the state, perhaps Pence shouldn’t be asking the church’s largely elderly congregants to potentially expose themselves to a deadly disease in the name of “freedom.”
But then again, Pence thinks prayer and not facemasks will help end the epidemic, so… God help us all.
'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION'
Watch: Congressman Who Quit GOP Over Trump Stands on House Floor ‘As an American’ and Says ‘It Is Our Duty to Impeach’
“Impeachment is not about…criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) stood on the House floor Wednesday afternoon and told his fellow members of Congress it is their “duty to impeach” President Donald Trump. Amash, originally a Republican who declared himself an independent, leaving the GOP because of Trump, was the only Republican lawmaker to ever support Trump’s impeachment.
During Wednesday’s impeachment debate, he again made his position clear.
“I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people,” Rep. Amash said. “Impeachment is not about policy disagreements or ineffective governance, nor is it about criminality based on statutes that did not exist at the time our Constitution was written.”
“Impeachment is about maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency, and ensuring that executive power is directed toward propewr ends in accordance with the law.”
“We in the House are emowered to charge impeachable conduct,” Amash continued. “The Constitution describes such conduct as high crimes and misdemeanors, because it pertains to high office, and relates to the misuse of that office.”
Watch:
Justin Amash, who left the GOP after becoming the first Republican to back impeachment: “I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people.” https://t.co/QTVelgw30s pic.twitter.com/U8m0JmQoj1
— ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019
