MESSIAH COMPLEX
Now Trump is Blaming Nancy Pelosi for Homelessness and Crime
Happy holidays, Nancy Pelosi! President Donald J. Trump has a new focus for today: blaming the House Speaker for homelessness and crime in California. In case anyone was wondering, “it’s a very sad sight!”
Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
Of course, Trump’s diatribe came just 11 hours after these tweets against Pelosi:
Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
Perhaps degrading women is a compliment for the county’s president. He simply cannot help himself when it comes to Pelosi, who some might argue is his superior on many, many levels.
Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House & Speakership once, & is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote Articles of Impeachment. She is trying to take over the Senate, & Cryin’ Chuck is trying to take over the trial. No way!….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019
….What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default & lose. No more time should be wasted on this Impeachment Scam!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019
If the president’s love language is criticism, he’s in it deep for Pelosi.
MESSIAH COMPLEX
#25thAmendmentNow Is Now the Top Trending Topic After Trump Calls Himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’
President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.” Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.
Trump says that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comment that his idea of buying Greenland is ‘absurd’ was “nasty” and a “very not nice way of saying something.”
Via TicToc pic.twitter.com/gOZ7CAa21X
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2019
Shortly thereafter, Trump flip-flopped on his claim just 24 hours earlier that he was thinking about pushing through a payroll tax cut to help get the economy going, amid global fears of a recession. On Wednesday he told reporters he had no intention of implementing any tax cuts.
Trump also scalded veteran NBC News reporter Peter Alexander for simply asking this question: “You said Russia was kicked out of the G8 because they outsmarted Obama; in fact it was because they annexed Crimea… They’re still there, why let them back in?”
Trump shits on @PeterAlexander. “This guy is the most biased reporter — NBC. You know, I made a lot of money for NBC with ‘The Apprentice,’ & I used to like ’em, but they are the most biased. Peter is such a biased — you should be able to ask the same question in a better way.” pic.twitter.com/jneWHgOAiZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019
And he insisted that he would have to mollify the NRA over any changes in gun policy, while backtracking from his promise to advocate for a law ensuring complete background checks – something the NRA opposes.
But it was during that press gaggle Wednesday afternoon Trump let loose, exploding social media.
He called himself – as he looked up at the sky – “the chosen one” (photo.)
To be clear, it was in reference to his trade war with China, but the religious, messianic inference was palpable.
All this amid the President’s anti-Semitic remarks earlier in the week, when he called the vast majority of American Jews “disloyal” for not voting Republican.
“I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat—I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,”
About 80% of Jewish Americans vote Democrat.
Oh, then Trump declared he is looking “very seriously” at signing an executive order to end the constitutionally-mandated promise of bestowing citizenship at birth to anyone born on U.S. soil.
That’s just a sample of all the insanity Trump has created in under 24 hours.
So perhaps it’s not surprise that #25thAmendmentNow is the top trending topic on Twitter right now, and has been for hours.
The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides the pathway for the Vice President to declare the President of the United States unfit to continue serving.
