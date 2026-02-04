White House Shuts Down Melania Trump Event After Epstein Questions

A rare White House event turned awkward and was ultimately shut down after First Lady Melania Trump faced pointed questions about using the White House to promote her documentary, “Melania,” and about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The first lady was meeting with the freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, and his wife, Aviva Siegel.

According to The Daily Beast, “things took an unfortunate turn when reporters took the opportunity to ask questions, setting their sights on the first lady’s box office debut and Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted for abusing young girls.”

Asked whether she felt it was appropriate to use the White House to promote her film, the first lady dismissed the question.

“It is not promotion,” she said. “We are here celebrating the release of the hostage; of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, D.C., and they said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. There’s nothing to do with promotion.”

A reporter then waded into the Epstein controversy.

“There’s a call from Epstein survivors to have Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a high security prison. What do you want to happen,” they asked, which prompted her staff to try to end the press conference immediately.

“Thank you, press,” a staffer said, as the First Lady responded, “We are here celebrating the release and the life of those two incredible people, so let’s honor that.”

According to The Daily Beast, Melania Trump appears in the Epstein files, including in a “chummy” 2002 email to Maxwell, signed “Love, Melania.”

“Dear G! How are you?” it says. “Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.”

Image via Reuters