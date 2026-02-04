News
White House Shuts Down Melania Trump Event After Epstein Questions
A rare White House event turned awkward and was ultimately shut down after First Lady Melania Trump faced pointed questions about using the White House to promote her documentary, “Melania,” and about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The first lady was meeting with the freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, and his wife, Aviva Siegel.
According to The Daily Beast, “things took an unfortunate turn when reporters took the opportunity to ask questions, setting their sights on the first lady’s box office debut and Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted for abusing young girls.”
Asked whether she felt it was appropriate to use the White House to promote her film, the first lady dismissed the question.
“It is not promotion,” she said. “We are here celebrating the release of the hostage; of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, D.C., and they said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. There’s nothing to do with promotion.”
A reporter then waded into the Epstein controversy.
“There’s a call from Epstein survivors to have Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a high security prison. What do you want to happen,” they asked, which prompted her staff to try to end the press conference immediately.
“Thank you, press,” a staffer said, as the First Lady responded, “We are here celebrating the release and the life of those two incredible people, so let’s honor that.”
According to The Daily Beast, Melania Trump appears in the Epstein files, including in a “chummy” 2002 email to Maxwell, signed “Love, Melania.”
“Dear G! How are you?” it says. “Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.”
Wow Melania Trump gets a Ghislaine Maxwell question
Melania Trump: We are here celebrating the life of these two incredible people. pic.twitter.com/2nbsPV7mOA
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2026
Image via Reuters
News
Another Georgia Republican Bails as Mike Johnson’s House Sees Even More Exits
Another prominent House Republican from Georgia will retire, adding to the mass exodus Speaker Mike Johnson is seeing under his leadership.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election. Loudermilk was first elected to Congress in 2014. He is the fourth Georgia Republican not seeking re-election, and joins (former) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA).
Loudermilk become the thirtieth House Republican to retire or seek a different office, according to the U.S. House Casualty List.
Last week, Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman reported: “Today, we only see 18 out of 435 races as toss-ups, but Republicans would need to win two-thirds of the toss-up column to hold their House majority.”
He suggested that Democrats are “modest favorites” to regain the House majority.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s margin over House Democrats is so thin that he directed Republican lawmakers to “take vitamins” in January.
According to Politico, “Republicans will expect to retain Loudermilk’s seat in suburban Atlanta in November, which he won by 34 points in 2024.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘Did You Lie?’: Bessent Backtracks Under Fire Over Prior Testimony
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faced a heated confrontation with a Democratic lawmaker and acknowledged that his earlier congressional testimony may have been mistaken.
His error, Bessent insisted — despite the view of many economists — was his claim that he had not said “tariffs are inflationary.”
“Earlier,” The New York Times reported, “he had denied having written to his hedge fund investors in 2024 that tariffs are inflationary. Presented with his exact words, however, he said that he was wrong to deny making those comments and that he had been wrong at the time about tariffs and inflation.”
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) read from a letter Bessent wrote in 2024 — before Trump won the White House.
“I want to read you a quote,” Casten began. “‘Trump will pursue a weak dollar policy rather than implementing tariffs. Tariffs are inflationary and would strengthen the dollar.’ Do you recognize that quote?”
READ MORE: ‘Serious Questions’: Noem’s DHS Facing GOP Senator’s Sweeping Investigation
“I believe you’re referring to a letter that I wrote, and tariffs could be inflationary,” Bessent replied.
“No, no,” Casten insisted. “It says ‘tariffs are inflationary.'”
Casten then asked, “Do you want to correct what you said to the ranking member when you specifically said that you did not say tariffs are inflationary?”
“You said tariffs are inflationary,” Casten continued, after having to repeat himself.
“Do you want to correct what you said to the ranking member? Or did you lie?” Casten then pressed.
“If I was mistaken, I want to correct it,” Bessent said. “And I was also mistaken when I said the tariffs could be inflationary, because — we’ve seen inflation drop to 2.1 percent.”
Many economists say that tariffs are inflationary because they function as a tax, in this case, largely on American firms and consumers.
According to HuffPost, Trump’s $181 billion tariff increase “ranks as the 13th biggest tax hike since before World War II.”
Casten: You said tariffs are inflationary. Do you want to correct what you said to the ranking member, or did you lie?
Bessent: If I was mistaken, I want to correct it. I was also mistaken when I said tariffs could be inflationary. pic.twitter.com/yibPo4HAGZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2026
READ MORE: ‘End This Tragedy’: Conway Calls to Impeach and Remove ‘Fascist’ Trump
News
‘Serious Questions’: Noem’s DHS Facing GOP Senator’s Sweeping Investigation
Secretary Kristi Noem‘s Department of Homeland Security is facing a sweeping investigation launched by Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, who announced that he has “serious questions” about how her agencies are operating — including how they are treating U.S. citizens — in his home state of North Carolina and in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Hill, which reported on Tillis’ investigation, noted that his “letter does not mention the deaths of Renee Good or Alex Pretti after they were shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis, but it does ask for a sweeping data production on every ICE interaction in the field, including with U.S. citizens.”
Senator Tillis has recently called for Noem’s resignation or ouster.
“What she’s done in Minnesota should be disqualifying. She should be out of a job,” he said in late January, describing her performance as “amateurish.”
“I believe that Noem is out of her depth,” Tillis said just one day later. “She is not competent to run this organization.”
READ MORE: ‘End This Tragedy’: Conway Calls to Impeach and Remove ‘Fascist’ Trump
On Wednesday, Tillis responded to a rebuke of him by President Donald Trump, who said the Senator from North Carolina was a “loser.”
“That obviously qualifies me to be the Homeland Security secretary,” he told CNBC.
In his letter to Secretary Noem, Tillis wrote that he was seeking “clarification” on “multiple public reports” from North Carolina that “allege that U.S. citizens were detained, subject to force, and experienced damage to personal property.”
“Local reporting describes, among other incidents, a U.S. citizen detained twice in a single day, with the second encounter involving agents shattering the individual’s vehicle window and forcibly removing him from the car. Other reports describe an 18-year-old U.S. citizen detained at his workplace in Cary, North Carolina, and later dropped off at a different location, where CBP agents tossed his belongings,” he wrote, asking if they “reflect substantiated incidents.”
Tillis also shared similar concerns in Minneapolis, Minnesota, “where DHS enforcement actions reportedly involved U.S. citizens, use of force, reliance on administrative warrants, and unclear predication for initial engagements.”
READ MORE: White House Scrambles to Spin Trump’s Call to ‘Nationalize’ Voting
“Taken together, these events point to a broader transparency and accountability gap in DHS interior enforcement operations that this Committee has a responsibility to address.”
Tillis’s sweeping demand calls for “all encounter-level data for DHS interior enforcement operations conducted in North Carolina and Minneapolis, including all stops, detentions, questioning, searches, releases, uses of force, property damage incidents, and encounters involving U.S. citizens,” among other items.
He noted that his “requests apply to all DHS components engaged in interior enforcement activities.”
Tillis also asked for training materials governing “obligations with respect to constitutional protections for U.S. citizens and lawful residents and describe how compliance is assessed and enforced.”
And he called for DHS policies “addressing entry into private residences based solely on administrative warrants, including how compliance with the Fourth Amendment is assessed, enforced, and reviewed in practice.”
READ MORE: ‘Unacceptable and Intolerable’: Pirro’s Gun Crackdown Comments Trigger Right-Wing Revolt
Image via Reuters
