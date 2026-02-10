News
Trump Pushes Claim Schiff and Swalwell OK’d Leaks to ‘Overthrow’ the Government
President Donald Trump promoted a claim on Tuesday morning that alleged two prominent Democrats approved leaks of classified information in an effort to “overthrow” the U.S. government.
At 6:35 a.m., Trump reposted a Truth Social post from a user named “Johnny Midnight” that claimed: “Democrat Intelligence Committee staffers turned whistleblowers testified under oath exposed that while sitting in classified meetings, Adam Schiff and his buddy Eric Swalwell, approved leaking classified information in an effort to trigger a special counsel or Select Committee in Congress to overthrow the United States government.”
That post included a video Trump had posted earlier from Fox News’ “Hannity” featuring reporter John Solomon, who said some information was “second hand.”
“This whistleblower,” Solomon said, “literally sat in the meeting, he says, he tells the FBI, where Adam Schiff authorized the leaking of classified secrets to dirty up Donald Trump and to try to build towards either a select committee in Congress or a special prosecutor.”
The clip offered no details on how the alleged leak would “dirty up” Trump.
That post was just one of fifteen the president posted or promoted early on Tuesday morning. Others included a post claiming that top Trump officials left high-paying jobs to work in the Trump administration, so they “aren’t in it for the money.”
Another post Trump promoted read “Breaking” and included a screenshot of a Newsweek headline stating: “Donald Trump’s approval rating skyrockets with Hispanics.” That headline appears to be from a May 27, 2025 article.
Others included a post alleging, “Ex-FBI agent says Bondi has ‘slam dunk’ conspiracy case against Obama’s feds for election meddling.”
And one purporting to be from “John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr.,” who died in 1999, praising Trump as someone who has been “talking about how to make America great for decades.”
NYC Officials to Defy Trump Admin Over Pride Flag Removal From Stonewall National Monument
New York City officials plan to defy the Trump administration after the National Park Service removed the iconic LGBTQ pride flag from the historic Stonewall National Monument, following guidance from the Trump administration. Many consider the Greenwich Village landmark to be the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement, and the backlash to the removal was swift.
Some officials vowed earlier to re-raise the flag on federal property. Those who do so are “setting up a potential fight with the White House,” according to Politico.
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal told Politico that he and other NYC-area officials will re-raise the flag on Thursday.
“I think it’s important that we speak out and stand up for the community, frankly, just as our forebearers, who exhibited much more courage back in 1969,” Hoylman-Sigal said.
“This is not a moment for our community to stand by idly as attempts to undermine our history are put forward by Trump and the federal administration,” he added, calling it “another outrage by the Trump administration directed at the LGBTQ community, whether it’s transgender youth or immigrants or queer people in general.”
It’s unknown which other officials plan to be present on Thursday.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul told The Recount, “I believe in peaceful resistance, because we’re not going to be subjugated to someone who thinks he’s a king — and you cannot diminish or undermine an important community to all of us.”
“I’ll do whatever I can,” she added, “if I have to go out there and put my own flag right back up.”
New York City Mayor Kwame Mamdani wrote, “I am outraged by the removal of the Rainbow Pride Flag from Stonewall National Monument. New York is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and no act of erasure will ever change, or silence, that history. Our city has a duty not just to honor this legacy, but to live up to it. I will always fight for a New York City that invests in our LGBTQ+ community, defends their dignity, and protects every one of our neighbors—without exception.”
Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf told CBS News, “Bad news for the Trump administration: these colors don’t run.”
“The Stonewall Inn & Visitors Centers are still privately owned, their flags are still flying high, and that community is still just as queer today as it was yesterday. While their policy agenda throws the country into chaos, the Trump administration is obsessed with trying to suffocate the joy and pride that Americans have for their communities,” Wolf said.
“For over a year, they’ve been on a witch hunt, targeting rainbow crosswalks, pride flags, Black Lives Matter murals, and throwing a tantrum about a Super Bowl performance they couldn’t control. But they will fail. We will keep showing up at Stonewall, for each other, and being out and proud. There’s nothing the White House can do about that,” he added.
“We’re not going to be subjugated to someone who thinks he’s a king.”
New York Gov. @KathyHochul spoke exclusively with The Recount and vowed to fight back against the Trump administration’s removal of the Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/5oiWfM9dZc
— The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2026
White House Shuts Down Briefing After Declaring Lutnick ‘Very Important’ to Trump’s Team
After Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told senators on Capitol Hill that he took his family for lunch to the private island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012, the White House insisted that he remains an important part of the administration. There is bipartisan support for Lutnick to resign from the administration.
A reporter, mentioning Lutnick’s congressional testimony, reminded Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that the family lunch occurred “after he said that he had cut ties with Epstein,” and that a DOJ document “showed that he was in contact with Epstein through 2018 over messages.”
Leavitt replied, “Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team, and the President fully supports the Secretary.”
Epstein was first convicted in 2008.
Leavitt then chastised reporters for not asking questions about the White House’s recent “wins” — and then cut the press briefing short after about 20 minutes.
As The Independent reported, “rather than face follow-up questions about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s relationship with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after documents released by the Justice Department — and Lutnick’s own sworn testimony to Congress — revealed how he lied about the extent of his ties to the late pedophile,” Leavitt “abruptly cut short a briefing with reporters.”
Reporter: Lutnick said that he had visited Epstein’s island—that’s after he said that he had cut ties. Documents show that he was in contact with Epstein through 2018. Does the White House stand behind him?
Leavitt: Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President… pic.twitter.com/kF5EcGlOaS
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2026
‘Bullies’: Backlash as Trump Admin Pulls Pride Flag From Stonewall National Monument
The Trump administration has removed the LGBTQ pride flag from New York City’s historic Stonewall National Monument, which many consider to be the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement. In 2016, the Stonewall National Monument became the first LGBTQ site to receive a national monument designation.
The move came in response to the Trump administration’s guidance on which flags may be displayed on federal properties.
“The removal comes amid a broader federal effort to scrub LGBTQ+ history from government sites and single out transgender people, raising fears among LGBTQ+ advocates that their community faces erasure from public life,” Axios reported.
According to Gay City News, which first reported the removal, the flag was raised “at Christopher Park in 2022 — back when the Biden administration allowed the flag to go up.”
“Under government-wide guidance,” a spokesperson for the National Park Service told Gay City News, “including General Services Administration policy and Department of the Interior direction, only the US flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions.”
“Any changes to flag displays are made to ensure consistency with that guidance. Stonewall National Monument continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs.”
Axios noted that a “January memo includes narrow exemptions for non-agency flags, such as those that ‘provide historical context’ or ‘are part of historic reenactments.'”
Vowing to raise the pride flag again, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “We have confirmed that a January 21st federal order has resulted in the removal last weekend of the Pride flag at Stonewall, birthplace of the modern LGBTQ human rights movement. They cannot erase our history.”
New York State Senator Eric Bottcher wrote, “Ordering the removal of Gilbert Baker’s Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument is a shameful attempt to rewrite history. Stonewall is where our community fought back and demanded to be seen. You cannot separate that place from the symbol that grew out of it.”
Calling Stonewall “sacred ground,” New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin declared the flag’s removal “a deliberate and cowardly attempt to erase … history.”
“This is an attack on LGBTQ+ New Yorkers,” she added, “and we will not stand for it. Our history will not be rewritten, and our rights will not be rolled back.”
California State Senator Scott Wiener commented, “Petty & mean are the point. Like removing the rainbow crosswalk at Pulse & removing Harvey Milk’s name from the navy ship. What these bullies forget is LGBTQ people have been bullied forever & we learned how to fight back. We fought back hard at Stonewall & we’ll do it again.”
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called the flag’s removal “another disgusting example of the Trump Administration’s effort to erase the LGBTQ+ community. Removing the Pride flag will not make us forget the legacy of Stonewall. I fought for Stonewall to become designated as a National Monument and I will fight to see that the Pride flag is raised again.”
