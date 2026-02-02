‘Snowflake’ Trump Mocked for 1 A.M. Lawsuit Threat Over Trevor Noah’s Epstein Island Jab

Just after 1:00 a.m., President Donald Trump went on a late-night rant after Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah joked about him, Bill Clinton, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island.

On Friday, the Department of Justice dropped about three million Epstein-file documents, including startling—though unproven—claims about Trump.

After declaring the Grammy Awards were the “worst,” “virtually unwatchable,” and “garbage,” the president lashed out at its “total loser” host Trevor Noah, “whoever he may be,” deeming him “almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel.”

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island,” Trump wrote. “WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Noah, the president warned, “better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” before making his legal threat.

“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

At the Grammys, Noah had said, “Song of the year. Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow.”

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton, so…”

After the audience’s reaction, Noah added, “Oh, I told you, it’s my last year. What are you gonna do about it?”

Critics mocked Trump.

“It’s 1:00 am and Donald Trump is awake furiously posting on social media about the Grammys. He says he’s suing Trevor Noah for joking about him being on Epstein island. What a snowflake!!! So much for free speech!” remarked political commentator Harry Sisson.

Political commentator The Tennessee Holler remarked, “An authoritarian bully with the thinnest skin imaginable.”

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah declared that Trump is “again following the fascist playbook.”

“Tyrants want to be feared, not laughed at,” he noted. “The silence by GOP leaders is because they are 100% on board.”

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller wrote: “Seems like the comedy podcasters who backed Trump out of concerns about free speech threats to their industry maybe have missed the target slightly. #LegalizeComedy”

Podcaster Wajahat Ali cheered, writing, “Great. Let’s have discovery!”

Journalist and political commentator Molly Jong-Fast joked that the Grammys are “going to GITMO.”

The political commentary account Republicans Against Trump, weighed in on Trump’s threat: “Never going to happen.”

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

