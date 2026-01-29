News
Right-Wing Groups Launch Coordinated Push to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage
Forty-seven right-wing organizations have joined together to try to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling that found same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities to marriage as different-sex couples. The coalition’s focus is to change national public opinion on same-sex marriage by declaring that children are “Greater Than” equality.
“We’re all going to speak with one voice, and it is ‘don’t touch the kids,’” the group’s founder, right-wing activist Katy Faust, told American Family Radio, as People for the American Way reported.
“Faust made it clear that the campaign will continue a long and dishonorable legacy of anti-LGBTQ forces smearing gay people and couples as threats to children,” PFAW added. “She called parenting by same-sex couples a ‘destructive state-sanctioned gaslighting experiment on children.'”
According to The Daily Signal, which was launched by The Heritage Foundation, Faust also said that since the Obergefell ruling, children have been “deprived of the unique love and guidance only a mother and father can provide.”
Contributors to the project are promoting old claims that studies have disproven.
READ MORE: ‘Crime Might Be in Progress’: Ex-DHS Official Warns After Trump FBI Raids Election Office
Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler said in the group’s launch video that same-sex marriage “harms children in virtually every way imaginable.”
Colson Center CEO John Stonestreet claimed that social science data reveals that kids “do best when they are raised in a home with married, biological mom and dad.”
Numerous studies have shown that children raised by same-sex parents fare at least as well as children raised by different-sex parents.
A large 2014 study found that children raised by same-sex couples were happier and healthier than their peers raised by different-sex couples.
In 2023, The Guardian reported on a study that also found that “children of same-sex couples fare just as well, if not better, than those of heterosexual couples.”
“The findings chime with several other studies, including three decades of research from Australia that revealed children raised by same-sex parents do as well emotionally, socially and educationally as their peers in heterosexual families.”
Hemant Mehta at The Friendly Atheist wrote that the “Greater Than” campaign “claims loving gay parents are the real threat to kids.”
“While the video has received the bulk of the attention so far, it’s the campaign’s website that actually deserves a closer look. Because surely there’s evidence that children with gay parents suffer, right?” Mehta said. “Nope. There are no studies cited on the website. There’s no proof of any sort offered anywhere.”
He charged: “This is nothing more than repackaged bigotry and finding new ways to express anti-gay hate because the old ways no longer work.”
READ MORE: ‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
National Conversation Needed on Law-Abiding Tax-Paying Undocumented Immigrants: Gingrich
As President Donald Trump’s immigration polling numbers deteriorate and criticism of federal agents grows — and following the killings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minnesota — Republican former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is calling for a national conversation about undocumented immigrants who pay taxes, have lived in the United States for years, and are good neighbors.
Gingrich called on President Donald Trump to “open up a national dialogue,” as he told Fox Business, saying that “this is about dignity,” a quote he took from U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL).
“Americans don’t want to see the police behaving like a mob, Americans don’t want to see people killed in the streets, and Americans don’t want to see the kind of hunting down people in a way that really demeans the process,” he insisted.
“We need a national conversation about what we’re going to do, about people who’ve come here, some of them 20 years ago, who’ve been obeying the law, paying taxes, good neighbors, have kids, go to PTA,” Gingrich said. “Very few Americans want to see the police walk in and pick them up and deport them.”
READ MORE: Right-Wing Groups Launch Coordinated Push to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage
“On the other hand, people do not want to give them citizenship,” he claimed. “So there should be some middle ground here on long-term goals.”
Federal agents, he said, “may well need more training and maybe more restraint.”
But Gingrich also claimed that anyone trying to stop them from carrying out the law is “engaged in insurrection.”
According to The Hill, “a growing number of Republicans and conservative commentators are urging the White House to shift course and scale back its aggressive immigration enforcement, especially for law-abiding immigrants with roots in their communities.”
MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough, The Hill added, suggested that “if you’ve been in America for a long time, if you’ve been law-abiding, if you’re an asylum-seeker, certainly if you’ve had children that have served in the military, you’re at the front of the line” to return to the U.S. if you’ve been deported.
READ MORE: ‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
News
‘Crime Might Be in Progress’: Ex-DHS Official Warns After Trump FBI Raids Election Office
Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during President Donald Trump’s first term, is sounding the alarm after the FBI raided the Fulton County, Georgia election office and removed ballots and related voting materials from the 2020 election, in what is being called an “apparently unprecedented action.”
Taylor is also warning that Trump Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was “caught on camera” at the raid — a highly unusual move for the nation’s intel chief, a role that is supposed to be nonpartisan.
“This is bad. Very bad. But we don’t need to speculate wildly about why this is happening,” Taylor writes. “In an interview earlier this month, Trump openly said he wished he’d ‘seized’ ballots in the 2020 election, and he suggested he had the authority to do so. That should have rung alarm bells across the country.”
“When he laments he didn’t ‘seize’ ballot boxes after losing the 2020 election, he’s referring to a specific executive order that he thinks would justify such an act.”
“But guess what?” Taylor also wrote. “I co-wrote the order he’s talking about. He’s lying. And a crime might be in progress.”
READ MORE: Trump ‘Hellbent’ on Punishing Americans He Still Claims ‘Stole’ the Election: Columnist
“Trump and his lawyers, Taylor says, “have suggested that Executive Order 13848, signed in 2018, gives the president the power to intervene in elections, even to the point of seizing voting machines or ballots.”
But he insists that it does not — and warns that those involved in drafting that executive order are willing to testify that it does not.
He says the executive order was designed to make it easier to impose consequences on foreign actors who interfered in U.S. elections — but “NOT to revisit vote counts. NOT to rummage through ballot boxes. And certainly NOT to allow a president to deploy the military against local election infrastructure because he didn’t like the outcome.”
Taylor also charges that Trump is now “reinterpreting the order as some all-powerful election snooping tool.”
Trump stating that he should have seized ballots, according to Taylor, is “an admission he wanted to take an illegal act and then pretend the law would have somehow allowed it.”
He also takes aim at DNI Gabbard.
“I can’t emphasize how big of a break in custom this is (at best) and how deeply corrupt it might be (at worst),” that she was at the FBI raid on Wednesday — saying that it “stinks to high hell.”
Commenters weighed in.
The Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer, a political strategist, wrote: “This is a big f — — deal, and all y’all need to act like it. ”
“When Trump’s storm troopers show up at the Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Fulton County, Maricopa County, etc clerks’ offices and seize absentee ballots before they can be opened and counted, it will be too late,” he warned.
“People,” warned veteran journalist Michael Burgi, “this FBI raid on an Atlanta voting center is really dangerous. Especially when Tulsi Gabbard is lingering in the background.”
READ MORE: ‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
Image via Reuters
News
Trump ‘Hellbent’ on Punishing Americans He Still Claims ‘Stole’ the Election: Columnist
Amid the backdrop of an FBI raid on a Fulton County, Georgia election center and the president’s social media promotion of a call for the arrest of President Barack Obama, The Bulwark‘s Andrew Egger says President Donald Trump is “hellbent” on punishing those he claims stole the 2020 election from him.
“Trump’s assault on our elections—once unambiguously his most outrageous crime—can now only rarely recapture our attention amid so many other scandals and disasters. It has somehow become, for us, a background matter,” Egger notes. “When Trump, speaking for America on the world stage at Davos, proclaims that 2020 ‘was a rigged election’ and promises that ‘people will soon be prosecuted for what they did,’ we’re almost too numb to be scandalized.”
But scandalized or not, Egger says, it is “time to wake up.”
“Trump remains hellbent on punishing the people he somehow still believes stole an election from him once upon a time. And he seems keen on intimidating election officials—and influencing the vote—in states that will decide the congressional margins in 2026 and the presidential outcome in 2028,” Egger warns.
READ MORE: ‘Not Surrendering’: Homan Blasted After Vowing to Stay in MN ‘Until the Problem Is Gone’
That’s the issue. Trump says Egger has moved from what “was mostly a matter of arrogance and pride: He simply couldn’t accept that he’d lost to Joe Biden,” to “much higher” personal stakes.
“Wrapped in the powers of the presidency, he’s acted as a law unto himself for too long not to dread going back into private life, where long-delayed legal consequences might be lurking, waiting for him.”
The FBI, too, is “participating in his revenge effort,” which “is a terrifying demonstration of just how many guardrails he has steamrolled—or that have fallen away—since that election.”
Egger also warns that “Donald Trump is the kind of guy who tries to steal elections.”
“He’s now presiding over a Justice Department that seems primed to help him try. And we cannot permit any scandal of the moment to drive this fundamental reality from our minds.”
READ MORE: ‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
- News4 days ago
GOP Instability Deepens as Another Republican Candidate Calls It Quits
- News4 days ago
Minnesota GOP Candidate for Governor Quits Over Federal ‘Retribution’ on Citizens
- News4 days ago
Trump Shifts Minnesota Messaging After Second Deadly Shooting Sparks Backlash
- News3 days ago
GOP Exodus Continues as Another Prominent Congressman Retires
- News4 days ago
Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem
- News3 days ago
‘Detonate’ DHS — or Face a Police State: Former Trump Official
- News2 days ago
Trump Eying City Where He Claimed Immigrants Were ‘Eating the Dogs’: Report