‘Can You Imagine?’: Trump Slams SCOTUS Over Tariffs Case

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, telling steel workers that he has had to wait “many months” for a decision on the tariffs case, even though tariffs are still being collected.

The court hear oral arguments on November 5 — three and a half months ago — and a decision could come as soon as Friday. It is not unusual for the justices to take many months to decide a case.

The court, reports stated, appeared skeptical of Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs via executive orders without Congress.

“And to think I have to be, in the United States Supreme Court for many, many months, waiting for a decision on tariffs — without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble right now,” Trump said at the Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, in a speech at a GOP-ticketed event.

“Without tariffs, this country would be like your company was two years ago,” he told workers. “What a difference it made. And you know who brought the cases against us? People that are China-oriented, people that have business in China that want to rip us off and keep ripping us off.”

Trump continued to display his ire.

“I’m waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court. Can you imagine? We have to wait.”

“And I have to wait for this decision,” he continued. “I’ve been waiting forever. Forever. And the language is clear that I have the right to do it as president. I have the right to put tariffs on for national security purposes, countries that have been ripping us off.”