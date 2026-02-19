DOJ Gets Giant MAGA Banner — Plastered With Trump’s Image

As President Donald Trump continues his efforts to rebrand portions of Washington, D.C. with his name, the U.S. Department of Justice has become the latest federal government agency to unfurl a massive banner depicting an image of the nation’s president on the exterior of its headquarters.

The image, as posted on Thursday by CNN’s DOJ reporter Hannah Rabinowitz, reads “U.S. Department of Justice” and “Make America Great Again,” the president’s campaign slogan and moniker for his agenda.

Trump banners have also adorned the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Reports indicate that despite what critics see as the political nature of their message, taxpayer funds were used to pay for the placards.

“The Trump administration used at least $50,000 in taxpayer dollars to create large signs featuring the president’s face or policies, alleges a new report released by Sen. Adam Schiff’s office,” Axios reported last September. “The California Democrat calls the move illegal, saying the banners amount to ‘propaganda’ mirroring ‘totalitarian dictators.'”

Trump has also put his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the United States Institute of Peace.

Some blasted the decision to hang another banner of Trump on government property, especially one that is supposed to be apolitical.

“Nothing says independent and impartial DOJ like a giant North Korea-style banner of the Dear Leader!” mocked Zev Karlin-Neumann, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

“Cuba doesn’t even have a poster of its dictator on its ‘Justice’ Ministry building,” said former DNC delegate Christopher Hale.

“The Trump DoJ is a pure creature of presidential whim, retribution, and cover-up – so this banner has the virtue of candor at least,” snarked The Atlantic’s David Frum.

“Nothing says Justice is Blind like hanging a Dear Leader Banner at DOJ…” observed Republican former U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock.

New banner went up at DOJ headquarters this afternoon

