Trump Says No Other President Would Take Cognitive Test He ‘Aced’ Three Times Straight

President Donald Trump is bragging that he has taken yet another cognitive test, claiming he “aced” it, and insisting that no other president or vice president has ever been willing to take one.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘perfect health,’ and that I ‘aced’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social.

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!,” he added.

Trump’s insistence comes just one day after The Wall Street Journal published a deep look at the president’s health alleging he is “showing signs of aging in public and private.”

“Trump’s staff have also counseled him to try to keep his eyes open during public events, fearing the optics of his appearing to fall asleep, a person familiar with the matter said,” the Journal also reported.

The president is being mocked over his Truth Social post, with some commentators on social media point out that no other president has had to take one — and that a cognitive test is not an IQ test.

“Trump posts claim that he ‘aced’ his third cognitive exam.. Forgetting that he already announced this exact claim last month…” wrote professor and investor Adam Cochran.

“Whether it’s Barack Obama being the editor of Harvard Law Review or Donald Trump narrowly passing a cognitive test used to detect dementia, there’s plenty of serious intellectual accomplishments on both sides of the aisle,” remarked NYTPitchbot, a well-known political parody account with nearly a quarter-million followers.

“Poor guy,” charged Džamila Stehlíková, a Prague-based politician and a doctor, according to Google Translate. “Trump boasts that he has ‘passed’ a cognitive test for the third time, which is actually a primitive test to rule out dementia that even a 10-year-old schoolchild can handle.”

“The need to boast about his intellect stems from Trump’s well-founded fear of intellectual failure,” she alleged, according to the translation.

