Trump Eying City Where He Claimed Immigrants Were ‘Eating the Dogs’: Report

President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents may be poised to target the Ohio city where Trump, then a candidate in 2024, falsely insisted that Haitian immigrants were eating the pets of residents.

Local officials are bracing for a 30-day ICE surge, The New Republic reported.

“Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill said that local officials had discussed the likelihood that federal immigration authorities could descend on the city sometime after Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants expires on February 3,” TNR noted, citing a report from the Springfield News-Sun.

Superintendent Hill suggested there was no evidence that immigration enforcement would take place on school property.

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine led a meeting last week in which he “discussed that a federal immigration enforcement initiative may begin sometime after the TPS deadline,” the News-Sun reported.

Details are fluid, DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney noted, and he “said there has not been ‘formal communication’ of actions by ICE or any immigration authority.”

“We are dealing with hypotheticals right now. It would be very imprudent to give people guidance on a fluid situation based upon hypotheticals,” Tierney said.

Pam Shay, director of federal programs at Springfield City Schools said that about 20 percent of the district’s 1,400 students do not have documents indicating citizenship.

The News-Sun also reported that immigrants granted Temporary Protected Status “will no longer have status unless they sought and received another form of protection, like asylum.”

In 2024, Trump infamously declared, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs.”

“The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” candidate Trump said at a presidential debate.

The claim had already been debunked, including by city officials, as ABC News reported at the time.

