Trump Promised a ‘More Relaxed’ Minnesota Approach—Bondi Scorched for Doing the Opposite

President Donald Trump said that Americans would see a de-escalation in Minnesota, and a “more relaxed” approach on the ground in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in under three weeks. But Attorney General Pam Bondi’s messaging on Wednesday pointed in a different direction.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the attorney general wrote:

“MINNESOTA ARRESTS — I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents.”

“We expect more arrests to come,” she added, appearing to suggest the arrests would target Americans who are protesting, rather than undocumented immigrants accused of crimes.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: NOTHING will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law.”

Bondi then posted the names of the people who were arrested, and, in many cases, photos of them standing next to federal officers, who had their backs to the camera. It was unclear why they were identified as “rioters.”

Critics slammed the attorney general.

“They’re not arresting the people responsible for the murders of Renée Nicole Good or Alex Pretti,” wrote author and activist Lev Parnas. “No — they’re arresting Minnesota citizens and using them as props for a headline. Enough is enough. We need accountability. We need justice. And we are not backing down.”

“No deal on ICE,” political commentator Keith Olbermann wrote to U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI). “Bondi is boasting that they’re rounding up protestors there now.”

“It will be interesting to see if these actually hold up in court — DOJ track record under Bondi has not been good,” noted The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg.

CNN’s Aaron Blake appeared to concur, writing, “the Trump admin has repeatedly accused people of assaulting law enforcement — but then either not actually brought charges or seen the cases crumble.”

“There ain’t no walk back,” declared The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol, appearing to invoke the president’s call for de-escalation.”They’re still all in on mass deportation and mass intimidation.”

“Could we see some video of the ‘assaults’ you allege?” asked U.S. Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY). “Nobody believes you or your partisan DOJ — which is focused on protestors not ICE murderers.”

