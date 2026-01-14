News
Federal Officer Who Shot Renee Good ‘In Hiding’: Report
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross, who reportedly fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, at point-blank range in Minneapolis last week, is now said to be in hiding.
“I know for a fact now he has to be in hiding … for the safety of him and his family,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said during an episode of the “Will Cain Country” podcast, according to The Hill.
Homan alleged that there are “wanted” posters with Ross’ picture and license plate number, and said that Ross is receiving death threats.
“It’s beyond the pale,” Homan added.
READ MORE: Trump Blasted Federal Prosecutors as 'Weak' for Not Targeting His Adversaries: Report
He also suggested that Ross may decide to take legal action against those who have labeled him a murderer.
Vice President JD Vance said that Ross and all ICE officers have absolute federal immunity. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Ross has “federal immunity.”
“The precedent here is very simple,” Vance said, according to CNN. “You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action – that’s a federal issue. That guy is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job.”
Legal experts disagree.
“The idea that a federal agent has absolute immunity for crimes they commit on the job is absolutely ridiculous,” said Michael J.Z. Mannheimer, a constitutional law expert, told CNN.
The Trump Department of Justice has said it will not open a civil rights investigation into Ross’ shooting of Good.
President Donald Trump claimed that Good was acting in a “disrespectful” manner while he defended the ICE officer.
READ MORE: Trump Declares Grocery Prices 'Rapidly Down' as Cost of Food Surges to 3-Year High
Image via Reuters
Expert Warns ‘People Will Die’ After Trump Induces ‘Armageddon’ With New Budget Cuts
Overnight and without warning, the Trump administration slashed around $2 billion from mental health and addiction programs, leaving organizations, front-line providers, and possibly millions of patients without immediate recourse.
The cuts were announced by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The scope is “vast,” STAT reported.
“Three sources said they believe total cuts to nonprofit groups, many providing street-level care to people experiencing addiction, homelessness and mental illness, could reach roughly $2 billion,” NPR reported.
“Waking up to nearly $2 billion in grant cancellations means front-line providers are forced to cease overdose prevention, naloxone distribution, and peer recovery services immediately, leaving our communities defenseless against a raging crisis,” Ryan Hampton, the founder of the nonprofit Mobilize Recovery, told NPR.
READ MORE: Fox Hosts Try to Convince Viewers Trump 'Not Really All That Different' From Them
“This cruelty will be measured in lives lost, as recovery centers shutter and the safety net we built is slashed overnight,” Hampton added. “We are witnessing the dismantling of our recovery infrastructure in real-time, and the administration will have blood on its hands for every preventable death that follows.”
Hampton said his own group lost $500,000 “overnight.”
“It feels like Armageddon for everyone who’s on the frontlines of the addiction and mental health space,” Hampton told The Guardian. “The scope of care that’s disrupted by these grants is catastrophic. Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people will die.”
The loss is extensive.
According to The Guardian, “cuts will affect overdose-prevention work, naloxone distribution and use by first responders, mental health and substance use support within schools, support for pregnant and postpartum women who receive assistance for substance use disorder, underage drinking prevention and recovery support programs.”
The American Psychiatric Association’s president, Theresa M. Miskimen Rivera, M.D., said the cuts are “nothing short of catastrophic,” and place “millions of Americans with unmet mental health and substance use disorder needs at even greater risk.”
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) wrote, “So much for Make America Healthy Again and saving Americans from addiction and suicide—last night, the Trump administration decided to rip $2 billion away from communities across the country to tackle the fentanyl crisis and get people mental health care.”
“This administration’s claims about taking on the opioid crisis couldn’t be more hollow,” she said.
READ MORE: House Republican Calls for Bondi to Testify Over Epstein Files 'Failure to Comply'
Image via Reuters
Fox Hosts Try to Convince Viewers Trump ‘Not Really All That Different’ From Them
Fox News hosts are suggesting that President Donald Trump is just an average guy.
In a segment on the cable network’s “Outnumbered” on Wednesday, co-host Harris Faulkner told her colleagues, “it’s ironic, though, but he’s not really all that different.”
Faulkner then sought to portray Trump — a billionaire real estate developer who owns multiple golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago resort — as relatable, describing him as “just a guy’s guy” and “not really all that different” from ordinary Americans.
“He loves McDonald’s,” she said.
“He likes to hang.”
“He loves his family.”
“And kind of, like, not that McDonald’s is poor to being, like, an all American, but I think it is — love those fries,” Faulkner remarked.
READ MORE: House Republican Calls for Bondi to Testify Over Epstein Files 'Failure to Comply'
“But, I mean, he’s all those things that you don’t have to have a billion dollars or have to have zero dollars to get,” she exclaimed. “He’s just a guy’s guy.”
Faulkner went on to say that Trump “respects women.”
“He’s hired a lot of tremendously talented women — we’ve met them.”
“My dad,” she added, “used to say, the test of a man is how he treats the women in his life.”
“Can he be that alpha, and be loving, and generous, and all those things?”
Co-host Riley Gaines added, “They called him a misogynist but really he’s the worst misogynist, ever.”
Faulkner: He’s a billionaire—he’s different. It’s ironic though he’s not all that different. He loves McDonald’s, he loves his family. He is just a guy’s guy. pic.twitter.com/TorAoZXzmB
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2026
READ MORE: Trump Blasted Federal Prosecutors as 'Weak' for Not Targeting His Adversaries: Report
House Republican Calls for Bondi to Testify Over Epstein Files ‘Failure to Comply’
A prominent House Republican is calling for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify before Congress over her failure to comply with the requirements of federal law surrounding the release of the Epstein Files.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the federal government to release all unclassified documents in the Epstein files by December 19. Reports state that less than one percent of all the documents have been made public.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the lead co-sponsor of legislation forcing a vote on the release of the files, on Wednesday said that the Attorney General “should be called to testify in the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee where she must answer for her failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”
READ MORE: Federal Officer Who Shot Renee Good 'In Hiding': Report
Congressman Massie also called it “unusual” that Bondi has “never appeared in front of the House Judiciary Committee.”
Massie, along with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, last week asked a federal judge to consider appointing a special master to oversee the production and publication of the Epstein Files.
“Put simply, the DOJ cannot be trusted with making mandatory disclosures under the Act,” Massie and Khanna wrote to Judge Paul E. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York, according to Politico.
“I think it’s the quickest way to produce, to expedite the document production, because these lawyers at the DOJ understand what judges can do in courtrooms,” Massie added. “And they are already communicating with that judge, even though they’re not communicating with us.”
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) told CNN that “Donald Trump continues to lead a White House coverup of the Epstein files.”
“Why has it been weeks now, weeks, that the date has passed, where all the files should have been released to the Congress and to the public? We have received one percent of the files. That is criminal, it’s illegal. What is Pam Bondi and Donald Trump hiding?”
READ MORE: Trump Blasted Federal Prosecutors as 'Weak' for Not Targeting His Adversaries: Report
Image via Reuters
