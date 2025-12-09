White House Tees Up Trump Speech With ‘Con Artists’ Blast at Democrats

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that Americans will receive tax “rebates” next year, and promised they will see “bigger paychecks and lower prices” in 2026, while attacking Democrats as “con artists.”

“This is going to be President Trump’s bread and butter issue: focused on the economy,” Leavitt told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “Nobody knows it better than him.”

A recent poll found 77% of Americans say the president is not focused enough on the economy. The White House has been claiming Americans will see greater tax refunds next year, and Trump has been talking about tariff dividend checks but not tax rebates.

Previewing the speech on the economy President Trump will make Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania, Leavitt promised the president “is going to give a positive economic, a focused speech, where he talks about all that he and his team has done to provide bigger paychecks and lower prices for the American people.”

Polls show Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it’s been this term, and voters disapprove of his handling of several key issues, including the economy.

Leavitt claimed that Trump “inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history from the Biden administration.”

Inflation during President Joe Biden’s last full month was 2.9%. It rose to 3% in January, about where it stands today.

“Within six months, President Trump signed the largest middle class tax cut in American history, no tax on tips. Overtime. Social Security. And you’ll hear stories of everyday Americans tonight who will benefit directly from those tax rebates next year.”

While Leavitt repeatedly used the term tax “rebates,” it does not appear any such program currently exists.

Leavitt also told Fox News that “the Democrats are the greatest con artists in American politics. They are pretending to champion the issue of affordability when they themselves created the worst inflation crisis in a generation. You can’t create a problem and then turn around and say, I’m the best person to fix it.”

During President Biden’s term, inflation rose to about 9%, largely due to issues surrounding the COVID pandemic, but inflation also fell faster in the U.S. than in many of the world’s wealthiest countries.

Leavitt also had sharp criticism for congressional Republicans.

“So, as President Trump has been screaming from the rooftops, Republicans need to remain tough and smart, and they need to be more vocal about touting the accomplishments of this administration.”

