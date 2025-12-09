‘Upend Political Map’: Trump Aides Expect Supreme Court Rulings to Help GOP in Midterms

Two top Trump advisers expect rulings from the conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court to help Republicans during next year’s midterms — and for years to come.

Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, who are in charge of President Donald Trump’s political operation, “told donors at a Republican National Committee retreat over the weekend that rulings on political contribution limits and congressional redistricting could be transformational for Republicans — if they go the GOP’s way,” Axios reported.

Despite President Trump’s low approval rating and reports numerous House Republicans may be “running for the exits” after the new year, the two Trump advisers “told donors the decisions by the conservative-led high court ‘have the ability to upend the political map,’ a person in the session told Axios.”

One of the two Supreme Court cases involves gutting the Voting Rights Act, which Chief Justice John Roberts’s court has been slowly weakening.

The second involves Trump’s efforts to push redistricting in red states, an effort to increase the GOP majority in the House of Representatives.

“Court watchers say a majority of the justices appeared poised to weaken the Voting Rights Act based on oral arguments in October,” Axios noted. “For years, Republicans have sought to weaken the law, arguing that it’s federal overreach and unfairly creates Democrat-friendly districts,” while “Democrats say the law prevents discrimination and ensures that minority voters are represented in Congress.”

In the redistricting case, oral arguments will be held Tuesday.

Calling it “the most consequential campaign finance-related dispute” since Citizens United, Axios explained that “the justices will decide whether to eliminate a federal law that limits the amount of money big-money party committees can spend in direct coordination with favored candidates.”

