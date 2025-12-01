Student’s Bible-Based Essay Grade Leads University to Put Instructor on Leave

The University of Oklahoma has placed a graduate student instructor on leave after they gave a student a failing grade for a gender-roles essay that appeared to be based on an interpretation of Christian Bible theology.

The student “publicly contested” the grade and “filed an illegal discrimination claim,” according to OU Daily, the university’s student-run news outlet.

She “says the failing grade she received on an essay where she cited the Bible was a violation of her right to free speech,” The Oklahoman reported. The news outlet also published the essay, which read in part:

“God made male and female and made us differently from each other on purpose and for a purpose. God is very intentional with what He makes, and I believe trying to change that would only do more harm. Gender roles and tendencies should not be considered ‘stereotypes’.”

The student also wrote that “Women naturally want to do womanly things because God created us with those womanly desires in our hearts. The same goes for men. God created men in the image of His courage and strength, and He created women in the image of His beauty. He intentionally created women differently than men and we should live our lives with that in mind.”

In notes to the student, also published by The Oklahoman, the instructor wrote:

“Please note that l am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs, but instead l am deducting point[s] for you posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

“Additionally, to call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population,” the instructor added.

The student had also written:

“I strongly disagree with the idea from the article that encouraging acceptance of diverse gender expressions could improve students’ confidence. Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth. I do not want kids to be teased or bullied in school. However, pushing the lie that everyone has their own truth and everyone can do whatever they want and be whoever they want is not biblical whatsoever.”

According to The New York Post, the course was “taught by a transgender instructor.” The Post also reported that the student “presented a biblically fueled tirade against the notion that there are multiple genders.”

In a public statement, the University wrote that it “takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms. Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter.”

The ACLU’s Gillian Branstetter, from a personal social media account, responded to the University’s statement and wrote: “The other side of the anti-DEI coin. Positions and accolades given to members of out-groups will be presumptively fraudulent while members of in-groups are given transparent pity grades and participation trophies. They’re creating the myth they sold themselves.”

