Warnock Fires Back at Trump With Bible Study Invite

A prominent Democratic U.S. senator answered President Donald Trump’s attack with an unusual response: come to church to “meet the Jesus I know.”

On Wednesday, President Trump accused Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who is also the Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, of “using Religion to try and divide the Country!”

Trump said that after appearing on “Meet the Press,” Senator Warnock “ended by saying that he was going to his Church to preach now, and while I think that’s fine, I do say, ‘What ever happened to separation of Church and State?'”

“That would be the first thing they would use against us but, actually, it’s something that never much bothered me,” Trump wrote, before labeling Warnock “a bad guy.”

The president went on to attack NBC News and ABC News, charging that they “should be ashamed of themselves in allowing garbage ‘interviews’ with untalented and uncaring people to take place.”

In a statement reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein, Warnock said that on “Meet the Press,” he “discussed his recent address at the Center for American Progress on healing America’s spiritual crisis by restoring economic opportunity for millions of Americans.”

“He’s got a lot of nerve,” Warnock then said of Trump.

“Remember, this is the same president who literally had peaceful protesters gassed and beaten so he could stand in front of a church holding a Bible up,” Warnock charged.

“He ought to read that Bible that he was holding up on that day. That Bible says that Jesus came to preach good news to the poor. He came to heal the sick. He never billed them for his services. He stood up for the weak, the marginalized, average, ordinary people,” he wrote.

“Mr. President,” Warnock declared, “my faith is not a weapon, it’s a bridge, and I invite you to Bible study. Maybe you can meet the Jesus I know.”

Image via Shutterstock