Trump Reveals White House’s ‘Primary’ Policy Goal — And It Isn’t Cutting Costs

As the cost of living continues to rise and Republicans so far are refusing to extend Obamacare subsidies for tens of millions of Americans, President Donald Trump revealed what the White House’s top domestic policy goal is.

The president shared with attendees at a Sunday holiday party that the “primary thing” for the head of his Domestic Policy Council, Vince Haley, is building Trump’s dream arch in Washington, D.C.

“Vince is unbelievable on policy. And we have a policy thing that’s going to be unbelievable happening,” Trump said of the proposed arch, as The Daily Beast reported.

“It’s something that is so special. Uh, it will be like the one in, in Paris, but to be honest with you, it blows it away. Blows it away in every way,” Trump said. “And Vince came in one day and his eyes were teeming. I mean, he couldn’t believe how beautiful it was. He saw it and he wanted to do that. That’s your primary thing.”

Trump continued describing his project:

“We’re building an arc, like the Arc de Triomphe, and we’re building it, uh, by the Arlington Bridge, the Arlington Cemetery, uh, opposite the Lincoln Memorial. You could say Jefferson, Washington, everything, ’cause they’re all right there.”

The president continues to have the lowest approval rating of his second term, with many voters frustrated over what they see as him not spending enough time on issues related to affordability.

A recent poll found 77% of Americans concerned about the economy say the president is not focused enough on it.

“President Trump’s approval rating on his longtime political calling card — the economy — has sunk to 31%, the lowest it has been across both of his terms as president,” Axios reported on Friday, citing a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC.

Image via Reuters