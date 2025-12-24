Homeland Security Shares Christmas Message ‘We Are Blessed To Share a Nation and a Savior’

While most government offices share generic and secular-leaning Christmas greetings, the Department of Homeland Security shared a video loaded with film clips, nostalgia and religious imagery.

“Merry Christmas, America. We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior,” the account posted on Christmas Eve morning to its X account.

Merry Christmas, America. We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior. pic.twitter.com/SDYujiojXS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 24, 2025

The clip, opens with an on-screen caption reading “Remember the miracle of Christ’s birth,” which is then replaced by a caption reading “Celebrate our homeland.” The clip starts with an image of the U.S. flag, which then goes into children walking in the snow, a Christmas party on a yacht, and Christmas-themed tchotchkes. It then cuts to a montage appearing to be of home movies from the 1950s or 60s of families celebrating Christmas. The home movie footage progresses through the ages—including a ’90s kid wearing a Sub Pop Records “Loser” t-shirt.

READ MORE: ‘Draconian and Brutal’: Trump to Rescind Ban on ICE Arrests in Schools, Hospitals, Churches

From there, it progresses into a montage of pop culture clips and television broadcasts, including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Charlie Brown Christmas and the Rankin-Bass Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Past news clips of President Donald Trump are also shown, including a news story from the 80s identifying him as a real estate developer and his Home Alone 2 cameo. The entire thing ends with footage from the moon landing, and a message from the Apollo 8 astronauts wishing the world a Merry Christmas. The video adds a shadow of Santa and his reindeer flying across the Earth it’s safe to say was not in the original footage.

Oddly, despite the call to “celebrate our homeland,” not all the media included is American. A clip of the Mr. Bean Christmas episode from the United Kingdom appears, and it’s all set to a 2003 English-language remix of “Christmas Eve” by Tatsuro Yamashita, a Japanese musician known as the King of City Pop. The original version of “Christmas Eve” was a massive hit in 1983, and continued appearing on the Japanese charts for the next 35 years.

As Homeland Security and ICE face accusations of racism and racial profiling, it seems worth mentioning that nearly everyone featured in the video—especially in the nostalgic home movies—is white. There are exceptions: Nat King Cole and a Black woman carrying packages appear as well.

The Homeland Security message stands in contrast to other Christmas wishes from governmental accounts. The White House shared a clip from Christmas Vacation, edited so when Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase) turns on his holiday light display, a large “MAGA” appears on the front of the house. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an AI-generated video titled “Make Santa Healthy Again,” featuring St. Nick working out, and the Department of War plugged the yearly tracking of Santa’s journey by NORAD.

Image via Shutterstock