Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Raises $17K After ICE Arrest

The mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew has raised over $17,000 for legal fees after being arrested by ICE earlier this month.

Bruna Carolina Ferreira, originally from Brazil, was arrested November 12 in Revere, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb. She was stopped by agents while driving to New Hampshire to pick up her son from his father, Leavitt’s brother Michael, CNN reported. The parents shared joint custody.

“My only concern has always been the safety, wellbeing, and privacy of my son,” Michael Leavitt said in a statement.

The agents had no warrant, according to Todd Pomerleau, Ferreira’s lawyer. After her arrest, she was transported to an ICE facility in Louisiana.

Authorities accuse her of overstaying on a tourist visa, according to WMUR, but Pomerleau says she was in the country legally under DACA and is working on obtaining her green card. Homeland Security has also claimed Ferreira was previously arrested for battery, a charge her lawyer denies.

“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal, illegal alien, we’re hearing that said about anyone who’s not a U.S. citizen,” Pomerleau told WMUR.

Over the weekend, Ferreira’s sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her legal fees and defense. The campaign has raised $17,807 out of a $30,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

“My family is going through one of the most difficult moments of our lives, and we’re reaching out with a humble plea for help. My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life,” the page reads. “Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.”

Karoline Leavitt has so far declined to comment, multiple outlets report. A White House official told WBUR that “Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter.”

