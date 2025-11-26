News
Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Raises $17K After ICE Arrest
The mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew has raised over $17,000 for legal fees after being arrested by ICE earlier this month.
Bruna Carolina Ferreira, originally from Brazil, was arrested November 12 in Revere, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb. She was stopped by agents while driving to New Hampshire to pick up her son from his father, Leavitt’s brother Michael, CNN reported. The parents shared joint custody.
“My only concern has always been the safety, wellbeing, and privacy of my son,” Michael Leavitt said in a statement.
The agents had no warrant, according to Todd Pomerleau, Ferreira’s lawyer. After her arrest, she was transported to an ICE facility in Louisiana.
Authorities accuse her of overstaying on a tourist visa, according to WMUR, but Pomerleau says she was in the country legally under DACA and is working on obtaining her green card. Homeland Security has also claimed Ferreira was previously arrested for battery, a charge her lawyer denies.
“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal, illegal alien, we’re hearing that said about anyone who’s not a U.S. citizen,” Pomerleau told WMUR.
Over the weekend, Ferreira’s sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her legal fees and defense. The campaign has raised $17,807 out of a $30,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.
“My family is going through one of the most difficult moments of our lives, and we’re reaching out with a humble plea for help. My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life,” the page reads. “Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.”
Karoline Leavitt has so far declined to comment, multiple outlets report. A White House official told WBUR that “Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter.”
News
Trump to Slip Away on Six-Day Florida Vacation as Americans Struggle With Soaring Costs
President Donald Trump is heading to his Florida estate on Tuesday to get a jump on the Thanksgiving holiday. The president and First Lady will be staying at Mar-a-Lago for an extended break, returning to the White House early Sunday evening.
As the First Family enjoys their six-day trip, Americans are increasingly dismayed at the state of the Trump economy, which is producing near-record-low consumer sentiment, rising and record prices at the grocery store, increasing unemployment, persistent inflation, and — as the president recently declared — tariff payments that are about to “skyrocket.”
Inflation remains strong at 3.0%. The unemployment rate is now the highest it’s been in nearly four years. Prices for items like beef, coffee, and bananas have increased by double-digit percentages. Major corporations have announced plans to lay off thousands or tens of thousands of workers. Millions of Americans are seeing their health care premiums for next year in some cases double or even triple. And according to one economist, there is a possibility that some parts of the country may already be in a recession. Another economist last week sounded the stagflation alarm.
According to guidance from the White House, published by Roll Call, the president and First Lady will head to Palm Beach, Florida, at 6 PM on Tuesday, after pardoning the presidential turkeys.
The president has no public events scheduled on Wednesday. The only event scheduled for Thursday, Thanksgiving, is a 6 PM call with service members.
On other Thanksgivings, some presidents have visited troops in person, even overseas, or volunteered at food banks.
For Friday and Saturday, the president has no public events scheduled. On Sunday, the president and First Lady leave Palm Beach at 3 PM, headed for the White House.
Last month, President Trump was sharply criticized as “tone deaf” for hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party as millions of Americans were poised to lose their SNAP benefits.
News
Trump: Nearly All of Biden’s Pardons — Including the Turkeys — Are ‘Invalid’
A jovial President Donald Trump, set to jet off to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, took time on Tuesday to participate in the annual presidential pardoning of two turkeys, but told attendees at the White House that nearly all of the pardons then-President Joe Biden had performed are “invalid.”
“You remember last year,” Trump said, “after a thorough and very rigorous investigation, by Pam Bondi and all of the people, at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the White House Counsel’s Office, and the Department of Everything —we have a Department of Everything. You know what that is? I think that’s called the White House — into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden.”
“He used an autopen, last year for the turkeys’ pardon.”
“So I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined, that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid,” the president, apparently joking, told onlookers.
“As are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned, other than, uh, where’s Hunter?” Trump continued, referring to the former president’s son.
“No, Hunter’s was good,” Trump said. “That was the one pardon Pam that was good, right? The rest of them are all invalid.”
The president then appeared to stop joking.
“I don’t know what the h – – you’re gonna do about that, but that’s, now we’re gonna take a little of the joke, and that is a mess,” he said of the pardons.
Presidents, including President Trump, for at least decades have used autopens to sign documents. But Trump has strongly suggested that at least some of President Biden’s autopen-signed documents are invalid.
Trump: “The department of everything. We have a department of everything. You know what that is? I think that’s called the White House. Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden. He used an autopen last year for the turkey’s pardon.” pic.twitter.com/RpNKIEqpef
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2025
News
Layoffs Surge and Consumer Confidence Tumbles Under Trump as Holidays Approach
The Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply in November, as disillusioned Americans indicated unease in the Trump economy amid rising prices, steady inflation, tariffs, increasing unemployment, and surging layoffs that are making finding a job more difficult.
The Consumer Confidence Index dropped 6.8 points to its lowest level since April, and consumer expectations “tumbled,” CNBC reported on Tuesday.
“Consumers were notably more pessimistic about business conditions six months from now,” said Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist. “Mid-2026 expectations for labor market conditions remained decidedly negative, and expectations for increased household incomes shrunk dramatically, after six months of strongly positive readings.”
Now, just six percent of workers say that jobs are “plentiful,” down from 28.6% one month ago.
“Consumers’ write-in responses pertaining to factors affecting the economy continued to be led by references to prices and inflation, tariffs and trade, and politics, with increased mentions of the federal government shutdown,” Peterson also said in a statement, according to Bloomberg News.
The news comes just as another indicator of a weakening jobs market shows that “private companies shed an average 13,500 jobs over the past four weeks,” CNBC noted, citing data from payrolls processing firm ADP.
“That’s an acceleration from the 2,500 jobs a week lost in the last update a week ago,” CNBC also reported.
Other data also suggest a troubled economy.
“Government figures out earlier on Tuesday showed retail sales moderated in September after several robust months,” Bloomberg added.
“As for November, the Conference Board’s report showed buying plans for big-ticket items, including cars and major appliances, declined. Home-buying plans also fell.”
Alex Jacquez, Chief of Policy and Advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative and a former Biden White House official, summed up his thoughts on the current situation:
“Good news: fewer people think we’re headed toward a recession. Bad news: more people think we’re already in one.”
