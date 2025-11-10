News
‘Go Hide Underground’: Left Furious as Dem-Voting Senator Says Shutdown ‘Didn’t Work’
U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine, an independent who votes with Democrats, was one of eight senators who crossed the aisle late Sunday night to vote to advance legislation to reopen the federal government, with no guarantees Obamacare subsidy funding would be restored.
There is a brewing “widespread backlash” against those on the left who voted to end the shutdown, just days after massive Democratic Election Day wins many believe sent a strong message to Republicans and President Trump.
Now, some of the eight, including Senator King, have opted to head to Fox News to defend their votes.
King said the goals of the shutdown were “standing up to Donald Trump” and “some resolution on the ACA premium tax credit issue.”
READ MORE: ‘The Whole Thing Is Imploding’: Chaos and Rebellion at America’s Top Right-Wing Think Tank
“The problem was the shutdown wasn’t accomplishing either goals, and there was practically, well, it was zero likelihood that it was going to,” King told Fox News on Monday.
“In terms of standing up to Donald Trump, the shutdown actually gave him more power,” he said.
Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz remarked, “Bold choice going with a strategy of ‘we are losers.'”
“The people who cut this ‘deal’ should really just go hide underground for a week because their messaging is so awful that it is only making things worse for them,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller wrote. “You won! Say you won! Or shut up.”
READ MORE: ‘Impossible to Lose’: Trump Pitches Strategy to Cement One-Party Rule
Journalist and author Diana B. Henriques commented, “This is tone-deaf, defeatist, and nonsensical given the top-to-bottom Dem victory on Tuesday.”
The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone added, “Usually when you cave, you’re supposed to go on TV and spin it as actually a win/compromise. You’re not supposed to go on and say ‘I caved.'”
The Nation’s Jeet Heer observed, “i don’t know how you can have a democracy without an opposition party.”
Sen. Angus King: “Standing up to Donald Trump didn’t work” pic.twitter.com/Y751B5SajR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025
READ MORE: Trump Admin Starts Setting Stage for Recession — and Shifting the Blame
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Leadership Failure’: Schumer Faces Revolt as Democrats Blast ‘Cowardice’
Calls are growing within and beyond the Democratic caucus for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resign, after eight members broke ranks and joined Republicans to reopen the government with a bill that leaves soaring Obamacare subsidies untouched.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the most outspoken Senate Democrats, explained the reasoning of some on the left who wanted to hold out for a better deal.
“In response to this claim that the ‘strategy didn’t work.’ The people were on our side. We were building momentum to help save our democracy. We could have won – the premium increase notices were just starting. And giving in now will embolden him,” he wrote, referring to President Donald Trump. “Things will likely get worse.”
READ MORE: ‘Whatever Will Trump Do?’: Epstein Files Release One Step Closer
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) told MSNBC on Monday that the group of eight Senators (seven Democrats and one independent) who voted to fund the government, had kept Minority Leader Schumer apprised of their negotiations with Senate Republicans throughout.
Some critics suggested that Schumer had “quarterbacked” the negotiations, given that several of the eight are retiring and not seeking re-election, or have re-election races several years away. Others said he was “clearly one of the facilitators” of the agreement and had the eight “take the fall.”
There is a Change.org petition with over 45,000 signatures calling for Leader Schumer to step down.
“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” wrote U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).
He also told political commentator and podcaster Krystal Ball on Monday that Schumer “doesn’t get where the base of this party is,” and is “not even willing to fight to make sure that the ACA subsidies don’t increase.”
U.S. Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-IL) also called for Schumer to step down.
READ MORE: ‘Go Hide Underground’: Left Furious as Dem-Voting Senator Says Shutdown ‘Didn’t Work’
“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again. We need courageous leaders that put working families at the center of all they do. 8 democrats caving to empty promises is an indefensible leadership failure For the sake of our country, Schumer needs to resign.”
Michigan State Senate Democratic Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, said, “the old way of doing things is clearly not working. We need new leaders in the Senate.”
Zach Wahls a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Iowa wrote that Leader Schumer “has failed to lead this party in one of its most critical moments, and Americans will pay the price. It’s time for him to step down from leadership and make way for a new generation willing to fight for the people instead of the powerful.”
Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, called Schumer’s actions “political cowardice and negligence.”
“You can’t be an opposition leader if you continually bail out the opposition,” she noted.
Calling it called it “Schumer’s surrender,” Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt added, “While the government shutdown is finally over, the lack of Democratic leadership from Chuck Schumer led the party to ultimately give in to GOP demands.”
Democratic strategist Max Burns said if U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were to mount a challenge for Schumer’s Senate seat, it would be “like one of the biggest no-brainers in recent political memory.”
This is a bad deal, and the old way of doing things is clearly not working.
We need new leaders in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/vzN4uEm8FG
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) November 10, 2025
READ MORE: ‘The Whole Thing Is Imploding’: Chaos and Rebellion at America’s Top Right-Wing Think Tank
News
‘Whatever Will Trump Do?’: Epstein Files Release One Step Closer
The long-awaited release of the Epstein files appears to be one step closer, after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced on Monday that Adelita Grijalva, the Representative-elect from Arizona, will be sworn into office before the upcoming vote on legislation to reopen the government.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman was first to report Johnson’s announcement, and suggested that the House could reconvene on Wednesday.
Grijalva’s swearing in is expected to secure the 218th signature on a discharge petition to release the long-awaited files. Johnson has been accused of keeping the House in recess and not swearing her in to delay the release of the files.
Grijalva was elected nearly seven weeks ago. Last week on Tuesday, observing the six-week mark, she accused Speaker Johnson of “obstruction.”
The Chair of the House Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in a letter to Speaker Johnson wrote, “delaying her seating denies nearly one million Arizonans in AZ-07 meaningful representation, constituent services, and a voice in the House. This denial of representation is an abuse of procedural power, and it comes at a time when the government shutdown is amplifying pressures on families and communities.”
House Oversight Committee Democrats responded to the news that Johnson said he will swear her in, writing, “Speaker Johnson could’ve done this WEEKS ago. The White House coverup is clear. It’s time to release the files and expose whatever the Donald Trump and Pam Bondi don’t want to come out.”
“Whatever will Trump do?” asked MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney. “Ending the shutdown means bringing back the House for a vote on the Epstein files.”
Stephen Richer, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, noted: “This will be longest period of time in US History between the special election and the swearing-in of the new representative.”
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold remarked, “Left with no choice, the Constitution will finally be served.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘The Whole Thing Is Imploding’: Chaos and Rebellion at America’s Top Right-Wing Think Tank
Founded in 1973, the Heritage Foundation has become what its president, Kevin Roberts, now hails as the “intellectual backbone” of the conservative movement. It crafted the policy blueprint that powered President Ronald Reagan’s right-wing revolution — and today, under Roberts’s leadership, it’s once again shaping the machinery of power. Through its highly controversial Project 2025 — a plan widely credited to Roberts as its chief architect — Heritage laid out a road map for President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda. But Roberts’s recent missteps have rattled the institution, raising strong questions about his leadership — and the future direction of the conservative movement itself.
Roberts gained widespread attention in July 2024 when he issued a warning to Democrats: “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”
At the time, Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said, “they are threatening violence.”
As did others.
“Kevin Roberts is threatening violence to anyone not following his dear leader,” former Republican and former U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman wrote. “Every network should cover this.”
Roberts’s remarks had come just after the U.S. Supreme Court recognized a new constitutional principle of “presidential immunity” for official acts — a decision critics say President Donald Trump has wielded to expand his power.
Late last month, Roberts came under tremendous criticism after throwing his support behind former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who had a two-hour interview with far-right extremist leader Nick Fuentes, whom many see as promoting Christian nationalism, white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and Islamophobia.
“There has been speculation that @Heritage is distancing itself from @TuckerCarlson over the past 24 hours,” Roberts wrote on October 30 when posting the video that sparked this current firestorm. “I want to put that to rest right now.”
The editors of the right-wing National Review in a scathing editorial explained the issue: “Tucker Carlson, knee-deep already, has taken another step into the muck with a friendly interview with Nick Fuentes.”
HERITAGE “WILL ALWAYS DEFEND OUR FRIENDS … THAT INCLUDES TUCKER CARLSON”
Roberts had wasted no time in coming to Carlson’s defense.
“The Heritage Foundation didn’t become the intellectual backbone of the conservative movement by canceling our own people or policing the consciences of Christians. And we won’t start doing that now,” he said in his video supporting Carlson.
Roberts insisted that Heritage “will always defend our friends against the slander of bad actors who serve someone else’s agenda. That includes Tucker Carlson, who remains, and as I have said before, always will be a close friend of the Heritage Foundation.”
Criticism of Roberts was immediate.
Journalist Yashar Ali called it a “watershed moment.”
“In his statement,” Ali wrote, “Kevin condemns what he calls a ‘venomous coalition’ that is ‘sowing division’ by attacking Tucker. That ‘venomous coalition,’ includes MAGA Republicans as well as Jewish conservative commentators, activists, and donors.”
“Kevin also frames Nick Fuentes’s rhetoric as worthy of debate, rather than something to be condemned outright. A shift like this would’ve been unthinkable for Heritage just three years ago.”
Condemnations came, and continue to do so — from both outside and inside Heritage.
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski on Thursday reported on what one senior staffer called the “absolute s–” swirling inside Heritage.
“The staff that we talked to told us the Heritage Foundation is in open revolt over the president’s defense of Carlson,” Kaczynski explained.
That senior staffer also told CNN that Roberts had “lost control over the organization.”
Kaczynski noted that they also “said there’s an open rebellion, and this really all came to a head [Wednesday], where they had this all hands meeting … this was kind of going around social media, where Roberts publicly apologized, according to her recording we obtained, Roberts told employees, ‘I made a mistake. I let you down. I let this institution down. I’m sorry.'”
“But,” Kaczynski added, Roberts “also made clear he has no plans to resign.”
On Friday, Reason senior editor Stephanie Slade wrote that at a Thursday night event, “I was asked if the crisis at Heritage Foundation seemed to be blowing over. This morning I received a message from someone inside the building about Kevin Roberts: ‘He needs to be made to resign by the [Heritage] Foundation Board of Trustees.'”
“In speaking to current and former Heritage staffers over the last week,” Slade continued, “the emotion I’ve most commonly encountered is disgust and the words I’ve most commonly heard are ‘Kevin Roberts has to go.'”
By Wednesday, as Ali noted, Roberts had “made his fourth public statement on the Tucker Carlson/Nick Fuentes situation … over the course of six days.” After the initial video that ignited the firestorm, Roberts made three other attempts to “clean up” his remarks.
According to The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman, Heritage senior fellow Amy Swearer, in remarks before Heritage staff, told Roberts, “over the last week, you have shown a stunning lack of both courage and judgment.”
She called Roberts’ initial defense of Carlson “at best … equal parts incoherent, unhelpful and naive.”
“At worst, it was more akin to a master class in cowardice that ran cover for the most unhinged dregs of the far right.”
“LOST MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATIONS”
Heritage also appears to be losing important donors.
“One major donor, whose organization contributes more than a half million dollars annually to Heritage Foundation, told us that they had totally lost faith in Roberts,” Kaczynski reported.
“They said, ‘I see how things play out, but if Kevin remains as president, we will not be giving to Heritage.'”
“Likewise, the Zionist Organization of America, that’s actually the oldest pro-Israel group in the United States, announced that it has withdrawn from Heritage’s initiative on antisemitism, unless Roberts publicly apologized, and retract his praise for Carlson.”
Newsmax reported that “Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein told Newsmax Friday that Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts should resign immediately.”
“My organization has many of the same donors as Heritage,” Klein also said. “They’ve told me that they’re stopping all funding for Heritage until they get rid of Kevin Roberts, so yes, they have lost millions of dollars in donations since this controversy arose.”
Klein also “pointed to longtime Heritage fellow Stephen Moore’s recent departure.”
“He doesn’t want to be involved with Heritage, which is now tainted as an antisemitic, bigoted organization,” Klein told Newsmax. “It’s harmed everything else they do.”
Mark Goldfeder, CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that “Any tent that is big enough for them …is too big for me,” referring to Fuentes and his allies.
The Journal reported that “Goldfeder resigned from Heritage’s National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism in the aftermath of Roberts’s video.”
“CIVIL WAR AT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION”
Other critics outside Heritage have also been observing Roberts’ crumbling support, and what it means for the future of the organization, its president, and the conservative movement.
“The civil war at the Heritage Foundation is far more consequential than most people realize,” noted Mike Madrid, the prominent Latino Republican political consultant. “The divide seems irreconcilable and it could splinter the American right irreversibly.”
Conservative New York Times opinion columnist David French wrote on Sunday, “I don’t know if Roberts will survive at Heritage.”
“I do know that Carlson and Fuentes and their constellation of friends and allies are far too popular to cancel or even to contain,” he noted, and observed: “The fight for the future of the Republican Party is underway.”
And pointing to a Washington Post article on the crisis at Heritage, Madrid declared: “The whole thing is imploding.”
“Absolute shitshow.”
An exclusive KFILE investigation reveals the fierce backlash within the GOP against Tucker Carlson for his interview with controversial white nationalist and holocaust denier Nick Fuentes as The Heritage Foundation, which helped create project 2025, goes… pic.twitter.com/MPkdSMP57u
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) November 7, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Impossible to Lose’: Trump Pitches Strategy to Cement One-Party Rule
- News1 day ago
‘The Whole Thing Is Imploding’: Chaos and Rebellion at America’s Top Right-Wing Think Tank
- News3 days ago
Trump Admin Starts Setting Stage for Recession — and Shifting the Blame
- News4 days ago
Judge Rebukes Trump Admin for Defying SNAP Payment Deadline
- News3 days ago
‘Unique Action’: Trump Admin Spins Flight Cancellations as Fix for Traveling Frustration
- News6 hours ago
‘Go Hide Underground’: Left Furious as Dem-Voting Senator Says Shutdown ‘Didn’t Work’
- News4 hours ago
‘Whatever Will Trump Do?’: Epstein Files Release One Step Closer
- News36 minutes ago
‘Leadership Failure’: Schumer Faces Revolt as Democrats Blast ‘Cowardice’