‘Weak, Weak, Weak’: Trump Economy Getting Worse, Majority of Americans Say

A strong majority of Americans say the Trump economy is getting worse not better, and a near-majority say jobs and the economy are on the wrong track. The just-released jobs report supports Americans’ perception, with unemployment rising and economic experts issuing dire warnings.

“Donald Trump was hired, or rehired, to fix the economy, and Americans don’t like what’s cooking with the economy,” explained CNN forecaster Harry Enten on Friday (video below). “They think the economy is weak, weak, weak.”

According to Enten, in November of last year when Democrats lost the White House, 42% of Americans said the economy was getting worse. Now, ten months later, a “clear majority,” 56% of Americans, say the economy is getting worse. Little more than one-quarter say it is getting better.

“This is no bueno,” Enten exclaimed.

The CNN analyst also noted that the jobs outlook is “becoming a weak point in the minds of the American public.”

“On jobs and unemployment, we are on the wrong track,” he noted. “Back in January, the plurality said right track, 40%. Wrong track was 32%.”

But the situation now is “a very worrisome trend, not only for the U.S. economy, but for the White House as well.”

“The wrong track leaps up to 48%. The right track down, down, down, down, from 40% to 33%.”

“Now the clear plurality of Americans think that we are on the wrong track when it comes to jobs and unemployment. The right track, look at that. Going from 40% to 33%, that is very, very, very bad.”

On presidential approval on jobs and employment, Enten noted that President Joe Biden last year was “underwater at minus eight points.”

“Donald Trump gets in, he goes up plus nine points,” he continued. “But look at where Donald Trump is now: minus 13 points.”

“That’s a 24 point drop since January of 2025, and get this. Donald Trump was hired to fix the economy, but when it comes to jobs and employment, look at that, minus 13, that is worse than Joe Biden was doing in December of 2024.”

“Joe Biden, of course, was in the basement, and yet Donald Trump is even lower down than him. You can barely get an elevator that goes that low.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Re jobs report: voters say Trump’s lower than the basement on jobs. His net approval on jobs, -13 pt, is worse than Biden’s -8 pt in Dec 2024. Wrong track % is up 16 pts since Jan. Voters say the economy overall is weak, weak, weak: 56% say it’s getting worse (was 42% in Nov). pic.twitter.com/kFwD0RrdUt — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 5, 2025

Image via Reuters