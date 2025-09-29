News
‘Crawling Out of His Skin’: Insiders Scorch Pentagon Chief Spiraling Out of Control
Weekend Fox News co-host turned Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is reportedly under fire from his own command, with some insiders describing him as “crawling out of his skin,” after just eight months of leading the Pentagon.
“The defense secretary—who prefers the moniker ‘Secretary of War’—is being described by staffers as ‘manic,’ erupting into fits of rage and tumultuous tirades, the Daily Mail reported on Monday,” according to The Daily Beast. “They said Hegseth is becoming increasingly ‘obsessed’ with his own security and exhibits frenzied behavior, such as fidgeting and pacing during meetings.”
“‘There’s a manic quality about him. Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something,’ an insider told the outlet.”
“That warrior personae, he’s spooked,” others said.
“Dude is crawling out of his skin,” added yet another source.
Protection of Hegseth’s homes in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C., is straining resources. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), responsible for his protection, “has reportedly pulled agents away from criminal probes,” according to the Beast.
The Daily Beast reported that Hegseth’s “increasingly erratic demands” are manifesting in ways “that have played out in public,” including Tuesday’s upcoming mandatory in-person meeting of about 800 generals and admirals from across the globe, along with their support staffs. All are traveling to Quantico, Virginia, for what some have described as a “pep rally,” where Hegseth will share with them his concept of the “warrior ethos.”
At that meeting, the Defense Secretary is also expected to share “grooming standards” with the top brass, according to Politico:
“He will focus on these elements in his speech, said the officials, and outline a new vision for national security under the Trump administration that includes more emphasis on homeland security and the Western Hemisphere over far-flung conflicts.”
In a letter to the Defense Secretary, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a retired lieutenant colonel who was awarded a Purple Heart and served for more than two decades in the U.S. Armed Forces, blasted the meeting.
Senator Duckworth called it an “unprecedented concentration of senior military leadership in one location simply to hear you speak about standards and ethos at significant cost and with potentially serious security implications.”
“This includes both the personal security of all individuals assembling-and creating a rich target for any malign actor and national security, given that our adversaries will know that many of our most senior commanders from around the world are tied up together with some portion of the highest level of the civilian chain of command.”
“To our knowledge,” Duckworth added, “no Secretary of Defense in modern history has convened an in-person gathering of this scale, involving general and flag officer commanders worldwide, without a publicly stated agenda or declared crisis.”
Image via Reuters
‘What Are You Talking About?’: Trump Challenged Over ‘Illegals’ Health Care Claim
President Donald Trump has repeatedly — and falsely — claimed that Democrats want to shut down the federal government in order to obtain $1 trillion for health care for undocumented immigrants, who by law are not allowed to access programs like the Obamacare exchanges, Social Security, or Medicare.
Democrats are “threatening” to shut down the government “unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens,” Trump alleged last week.
He also wrongly claimed Democrats want to “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.”
In a rare moment, a reporter told the President that undocumented immigrants are not eligible for health care, and pressed him on what he meant.
“They’re not eligible for the healthcare subsidies that Democrats are demanding,” the reporter said. “So can you clarify, what are you talking about when you say, Democrats want to protect their healthcare?”
“So,” Trump responded, seemingly unaware of the law, “when an illegal person comes in, a person who came into our country illegally, therefore, breaking the law, and — look, we all have big hearts, I have a bigger heart than you do — they’re all breaking the law, and they’re coming into our country, and we just, as a country, cannot afford to take care of millions of people who have broken the law coming in.”
“We want them to come into our country, but we want them to come and legally,” he claimed, before going off on a tangent about the border.
“I mean, we had a border that was reckless. We had a border that was a disaster. They were coming in by the millions. I say 25 million people, and you’re saying less, but I say 25 million people came in illegally.”
“And no system can take care of the healthcare of all of those people that came in our lifetime for that,” Trump added, again, apparently unaware that that is not what Democrats are asking for.
Reporter: They are not eligible for the healthcare subsidies Democrats are demanding.. so can you clarify what are you talking about when you say Democrats want to protect their health care?
Trump: We as a country cannot afford to take care of millions of people who have broken… pic.twitter.com/vCY49aJVTw
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Fascism as a Playbook’: Trump Ripped for Saying U.S. Is ‘Under Invasion From Within’
President Donald Trump warned all 800 of America’s top military leaders that there is a “war from within” and that the nation is “under invasion” — not by armies in uniform, he said.
“America is under invasion from within, we’re under invasion from within,” the Commander in Chief told the generals and admirals assembled at Quantico, Virginia.
“No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways, because they don’t wear uniforms. At least when they’re wearing a uniform, you can take them out. These people don’t have uniforms. But we are under invasion from within.”
According to The Hill, Trump “said defending the homeland was the military’s ‘most important priority.’ He signaled that the leaders in the room could be tasked with aiding in federal interventions in Democratic-led cities like Chicago and New York City.”
“They’re very unsafe places, and we’re going to straighten them out one by one,” Trump continued. “And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.”
Critics blasted the President.
Historian Federico Finchelstein, an expert on fascism, responded to the President’s remarks, writing: “The idea of the internal enemy was intrinsically connected to a notion about the inferiority, impurity, and treasonous nature of those who were considered different from the majority. Fascists disputed the idea that citizenship defined the community.”
Russian political activist Garry Kasparov warned: “And with ‘the enemy within’, and legitimizing violence, even declaring war, against it, Trump is officially using textbook descriptions of authoritarianism and fascism as a playbook.”
Arizona Democratic State Senator Priya Sundareshan wrote: “Completely unAmerican to reference US citizens and yearn for less due process to ‘take them out.'”
Other critics pointed to Trump’s recent executive order declaring Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization.”
Trump: “America is under invasion from within. We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms. At least when they’re wearing a uniform you can take them out.” pic.twitter.com/v1z9H6IIBx
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 30, 2025
‘No More Dudes in Dresses’: Hegseth Targets ‘Woke’ Diversity, ‘Nordic Pagans’ and ‘Beardos’
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addressed hundreds of generals and admirals flown in from cross the globe, outlining his new standards for America’s armed forces: no focus on diversity, no race or gender quotas, no ban on toxic leaders and hazing, no “woke,” and no “beardos.”
“An entire generation of generals and admirals were told that they must parrot the insane fallacy that our diversity is our strength,” Secretary Hegseth declared. “Of course, we know our unity is our strength.”
“They had to put out dizzying DEI and LGBTQI+ statements. They were told females and males are the same thing. Or that males who think they’re females are totally normal. They were told that we need a green fleet and electric tanks. They were told to kick out Americans who refuse an emergency vaccine,” he said.
“For too long, we’ve promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons,” he continued. “Based on their race. Based on gender quotas. Based on historic so-called ‘firsts’. We’ve pretended that combat arms and non-combat arms are the same thing. We’ve weeded out so-called toxic leaders under the guise of double-blind psychology assessments, promoting risk-averse go-along-to-get-along conformists instead.”
“We became the Woke Department. But not anymore,” he vowed.
“This administration has done a great deal from day one,” the Defense chief also said. “To remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department. To rip out the politics.”
“No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses,” he said. “No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. No more debris.”
“As I’ve said before, and will say again, we are done with that s–.”
Hegseth also made clear that he was returning to the days of the past in other ways.
“Basic training is being restored to what it should be: scary, tough, and disciplined. We’re empowering drill sergeants to instill healthy fear in new recruits. Ensuring that future war fighters are forged. Yes, they can shark attack, they can toss bunks, they can swear. And, yes, they can put their hands on recruits. This does not mean they can be reckless or violate the law, but they can use tried and true methods to ‘motivate,'” he said.
And he addressed “grooming standards,” declaring that beards are not allowed.
“No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression. We gonna cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards. Because it’s like the broken windows theory of policing. It’s like, you let the small stuff go, the big stuff eventually goes. So you have to address the small stuff.”
“If you want a beard, you can join Special Forces. If not, then shave. We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans, but unfortunately, we have had leaders who either refuse to call BS and enforce standards, or leaders who felt like they were not allowed to enforce standards.”
“And that’s why today, at my direction, the era of unprofessional appearance is over,” he professed. “No more beardos.”
Hegseth: “An entire generation of generals and admirals were told that they must the parrot the insane fallacy that ‘our diversity is our strength’ … they were told females and males are the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/ff1CfoMcTh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025
Image via Reuters
