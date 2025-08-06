News
‘Wildly Irresponsible’: Tuberville Torched for Blame Game After Fort Stewart Shooting
About two hours before the suspect in Wednesday’s Fort Stewart, Georgia mass shooting was identified, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was quick to blame the “radical left” for allegedly demonizing law enforcement and the military. The suspect has since been identified as a U.S. Army Sergeant at Fort Stewart. No motive is currently known.
“Praying for the safety of everyone in Fort Stewart,” Tuberville wrote on social media at 1:25 PM. “This is the DIRECT RESULT of the Radical Left’s constant demonization of law enforcement and our military service members.”
Five soldiers were shot, according to CNN. All are being treated for their injuries.
“Soldiers in the area that witnessed the shooting immediately and without hesitation tackled the soldier, subdued him. That allowed law enforcement to then take him into custody,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, told reporters at a press conference.
Critics blasted the Alabama Republican Senator who is currently running for governor.
“Fact check,” wrote The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe minutes after Tuberville’s remarks. “There is NO clarity yet in the cause for this shooting.”
“The immediate and unfounded politicization of a tragic and rapidly evolving situation by a sitting senator is deeply shameful. This is not a time to score political points,” wrote Barratt Dewey, defense and policy reporter for Tectonic Defense.
“You’re a sitting senator. It is wildly irresponsible of you to ascribe a motive when we don’t know one yet,” said public relations executive Neal Urwitz, a former advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.
“Wildly irresponsible defines Tuberville,” wrote The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist. “Along with dumb as a post. And let’s add, since this pathetic excuse for a senator disrupted hundreds or more military leaders by blocking their promotions for months, a world class hypocrite.”
Gabbard Blasted for CIA-Defying Russia Report That Sends ‘Chilling Message’ to US Allies
The minimally redacted classified report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released late last month contains information so sensitive that it could allow America’s enemies to detect top-secret spying techniques and human sources, and could result in America’s allies reconsidering the trust they place in the U.S. Intelligence Community, one top Democrat is warning.
The CIA and other intelligence agencies opposed the release of the 46-page report, according to The Washington Post, but Director Gabbard released it “with the blessing of President Donald Trump.”
“The document contains multiple references to CIA human sources reporting on Putin’s plans. Such sources are among the agency’s most closely guarded secrets,” the Post reported.
“Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pam Bondi have released a slew of intelligence and law enforcement reports over the last month that they claim — without evidence — prove that spy agencies’ finding that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential contest to help Trump is a ‘hoax’ concocted by the Obama administration,” according to the Post.
Indeed, the report Gabbard released, stemming from a 2017 Republican majority House Intelligence Committee review, disputes U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings that Russian President Vladimir Putin preferred the Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump in 2016, over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and made efforts to help him get elected.
A Republican majority U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report confirmed that Russian President Putin endeavored to help get now-President Donald Trump elected in 2016:
“The Committee found that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian effort to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton and her campaign for president. Moscow’s intent was to harm the Clinton Campaign, tarnish an expected Clinton presidential administration, help the Trump Campaign after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, and undermine the U.S. democratic process.”
U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, blasted Gabbard’s release of the 46-page House report.
“The desperate and irresponsible release of the partisan House Intelligence report puts at risk some of the most sensitive sources and methods our Intelligence Community uses to spy on Russia and keep Americans safe,” Senator Warner said in a statement, according to the Post. “And in doing so, Director Gabbard is sending a chilling message to our allies and assets around the world: the United States can no longer be trusted to protect the intelligence you share with us.”
Separately, on Tuesday, Senator Warner wrote on social media, “Tulsi Gabbard is a threat to our national security and should be fired.”
Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
A top Missouri GOP state lawmaker says her Republican governor is actively looking into redistricting the state. She offered as his motivation a desire to preserve its “Christian conservative majority.”
Governor Mike Kehoe “will always consider options that provide congressional districts that best represent Missourians,” his spokesperson, Gabby Picard, said, according to Bloomberg News.
A redistricting plan, spurred by President Donald Trump’s directive to Texas that he wants an additional five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, would be enacted through a special session of the Missouri state legislature, should Governor Kehoe decide to call lawmakers in.
But Missouri’s Republican Senate president pro tem, State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin (photo), attributed a somewhat different motivation to the Governor.
“He wants to be sure Missouri’s representation matches Missouri’s Christian conservative majority,” Senator O’Laughlin said, according to Bloomberg.
Politico on Wednesday noted that Republicans already control six of the state’s eight House seats. Redistricting the Show Me State would reportedly eliminate Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s seat. Cleaver, a former Chair of the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, has served in the House of Representatives since 2005.
Governor Kehoe spoke about redistricting with a local Fox affiliate this week.
“Is Missouri represented properly in Washington, D.C., and, quite frankly, what can we do to support President Trump’s agenda?” he said. “And Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, who’s done a very good job.”
Fox 2 reported that the Trump White House reportedly has “pressured” Missouri Republicans to redraw their state’s maps.
O’Laughlin told KSSZ-93.9 that conversations often focus on “how do we stop progressives from coming into our state and naming a person and then pouring the money into our state to try to pass something.”
She added that seeing what “happens when Democrats are in control at the federal level” is “frightening.”
Her Senate bio says that prior to “being elected to the Missouri Senate, Sen. O’Laughlin served as a school bus driver, an administrator at a local Christian school and as a member of her local school board.”
Watch Fox2’s report below or at this link.
‘Corrupt and Ill-Informed’: RFK Jr. Ripped by Experts After Gutting Vaccine Research
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest attack on public health is drawing fierce backlash from medical and scientific experts after he canceled or altered nearly two dozen mRNA-related contracts—the very technology that enabled the rapid development of COVID shots credited with saving millions of lives since late 2020.
Among those projects affected are ones “creating an H5N1 bird flu vaccine and developing respiratory virus therapeutics,” The Washington Post reported. About $500 million in contracts are affected. The Post referred to Secretary Kennedy as “the founder of a prominent anti-vaccine group who once falsely called coronavirus shots the ‘deadliest vaccine ever made.'”
“The cancellations dismayed scientists who believe mRNA shots offer the best protection for Americans in a pandemic,” reported The New York Times.
“Kennedy’s decision to terminate the projects is the latest in a string of decisions that have put the longtime vaccine critic’s doubts about shots into full effect at the nation’s health department,” the Associated Press reported. “Kennedy has pulled back recommendations around the COVID-19 shots, fired the panel that makes vaccine recommendations, and refused to offer a vigorous endorsement of vaccinations as a measles outbreak worsened.”
“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Secretary Kennedy said in a statement. “We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”
Experts strongly disagree, and the Washington Post reported that large-scale studies have shown that mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective.”
“Completely horrifying,” commented Timothy Caulfield, a Professor of Law at the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health and a Research Director at the Health Law Institute. He appeared to call the HHS Secretary an “Anti-science monster.”
“I don’t think I’ve seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business,” Mike Osterholm, a University of Minnesota expert on infectious diseases and pandemic preparations told the AP.
Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, Professor of Clinical Population and Public Health Sciences at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine is a former CDC Medical Officer.
Responding to video of RFK Jr.’s remarks, Dr. Klausner wrote that the HHS Secretary “is increasingly positioning himself as the most corrupt and ill-informed Secretary of Health in US history. His legacy will be one of foolish decisions that destroyed medicine and public health.”
Dr. Simon Maechling, who has a PhD in organic chemistry, remarked that the mRNA contracts were cut not because the vaccines “failed” or were “unsafe,” but “because of ideology.”
“Twenty-two projects – gone overnight. These weren’t fringe efforts. They included next-gen vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and even H5N1 bird flu,” he wrote. “Pulling support for them isn’t a safety move – it’s an anti-vaccine statement dressed in bureaucratic language.”
“RFK Jr. isn’t making America safer,” Maechling added. “He’s dismantling the infrastructure we’ll need for the next crisis – in the name of belief over biology. It’s not principled. It’s reckless.”
Dr. Catharine Young, a senior fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, noted, “mRNA technology didn’t appear overnight. it is the result of DECADES of research – now driving some of the most promising advances in cancer, HIV, and rare disease. It is precise, fast, and adaptable – and yes – revolutionary. And it is now very much being dismantled.”
Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious diseases specialist and clinical associate professor at Stanford blasted RFK Jr.’s claimed reason for cutting the contracts as “naive,” and wrote that it “reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of vaccinology. It conflates the unrealistic goal of blocking all infections with the real, achievable goal: reducing serious illness and death.”
Infectious Diseases doctor and clinician scientist Dr. Neil Stone also slammed Kennedy:
“RFK Jr’s attack on mRNA vaccines is not based on science. As a life long anti vaxxer he disproportionately listens to those who expouse anti vaccine views And he believes them. It’s outrageous.”
Dr. Michael White, an Associate Professor of Genetics at Washington University in the St. Louis School of Medicine declared it a “Completely insane decision to walk away from one of the most promising medical technologies, allowing the US to get smoked in this area of biotech by other countries with more foresight.”
“A bad day for science, and huge blow to our national security,” declared immunologist and virologist Rick White. “This decision will have dangerous repercussions.”
