News
Trump Revives Constitutionally Conflicting Census Overhaul Plan
President Donald Trump is reviving his years-old plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. census, which legal scholars say is in direct conflict with the Constitution’s requirement to count all persons.
“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote Thursday morning. “People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
The President’s remarks appear to align with his plan to redistrict red states to deliver more GOP-controlled seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Absent court orders, it is extremely rare for a state, outside of the census window, to redistrict with the direct goal of providing more seats to a particular party, and the United States has never conducted a decennial census officially excluding undocumented immigrants.
The Fourteenth Amendment states that “the whole number of persons in each State” is to be counted.
On Wednesday night, Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed that during the first Trump presidency, Democrats “rigged” the 2020 census by including undocumented immigrants, causing them to gain an extra 20 to 30 seats in the House.
“At every level this country—Illinois, Chicago, New York, Massachusetts—Democrats have gerrymandered the vote beyond recognition to try to maintain their advantage in the House elections,” Miller alleged.
READ MORE: ‘Wildly Irresponsible’: Tuberville Torched for Blame Game After Fort Stewart Shooting
“Democrats rigged the 2020 census by including illegal aliens,” he charged, despite every census in U.S. history, per the U.S. Constitution, having done so.
Independent analysis contradicts Miller’s claim.
“A Pew Research Center analysis found that if unauthorized immigrants were excluded from the 2020 apportionment count, three states could have each lost a congressional seat,” Axios reported.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Miller: The Democrats have gerrymandered this country beyond recognition.. Let’s not forget Democrats rigged the 2020 census by including illegal aliens. They sued Trump. 20 to 30 of Democratic seats wouldn’t exist but for illegal aliens. Texas is taking a small corrective step… pic.twitter.com/yFAPia3WhS
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2025
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Image via Reuters
There's a reason 10,000 people subscribe to NCRM. You can get the news before it breaks just by subscribing, plus you can learn something new every day.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Patently Unlawful’: FBI Ripped for Backing Cornyn’s Bid to Hunt Down Texas Dems
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has agreed to a request from U.S. Senator John Cornyn to locate the Texas Democratic state lawmakers who exited the state in an effort to deny Republicans a quorum—part of a broader attempt to block Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump’s push to redraw congressional maps and boost GOP-held House seats, the Texas Republican announced Thursday.
“We cannot allow these rogue legislators to avoid their constitutional responsibilities,” Senator Cornyn said in a statement that referred to the Texas Democrats as “supposed lawmakers.”
Axios reported that “Texas issued civil warrants for the Democratic lawmakers, but local law enforcement can’t make arrests outside the state.”
The Texas Democrats are in Illinois, according to that state’s Democratic governor, JB Pritzker.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Legal and political experts are blasting the move.
“There’s literally no federal law applicable to this situation. None,” Governor Pritzker told podcaster Jessica Yellin on Wednesday, according to Axios.
“The key question here is on what grounds would the FBI be doing this,” wrote MSNBC Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian. “What is the crime they are investigating? The FBI can’t just use its vast surveillance powers to locate random citizens. In fact, that’s what conservatives have long been so concerned about re FISA authorities.”
“This is a patently unlawful, unconstitutional abuse of federal power,” constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis said on Thursday.
READ MORE: Trump Revives Constitutionally Conflicting Census Overhaul Plan
“We are in a deeply dangerous, illiberal place in America when the federal government will deploy law enforcement to force state legislators to act on legislation that’s contrary to their conscience and an attempt to undermine free elections,” Kreis added.
The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, addressed Senator Cornyn: “John, I understand your need to tilt crazy right to counter your lunatic primary challenger. But calling on the FBI to act illegally and wrongly to go after Texas Democrats is beneath you, and simply shameful. You used to believe in the law and the Constitution.”
Asking what “criminal interest” the FBI could have in this, U.S. Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) called it “yet another disgusting partisan abuse of power by the FBI,” and said that “any agent asked to assist should refuse to do so.”
Watch video of Governor Pritzker below or at this link.
Pritzker: The fact is that neither Texas nor the FBI at the federal level has the authority to arrest these Texas Democrats
They’re welcome to visit Chicago or anywhere in Illinois—to take in the great views of our lake and our city, and enjoy the incredible restaurants we… pic.twitter.com/0UhJOpEzvb
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Wildly Irresponsible’: Tuberville Torched for Blame Game After Fort Stewart Shooting
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Wildly Irresponsible’: Tuberville Torched for Blame Game After Fort Stewart Shooting
About two hours before the suspect in Wednesday’s Fort Stewart, Georgia mass shooting was identified, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was quick to blame the “radical left” for allegedly demonizing law enforcement and the military. The suspect has since been identified as a U.S. Army Sergeant at Fort Stewart. No motive is currently known.
“Praying for the safety of everyone in Fort Stewart,” Tuberville wrote on social media at 1:25 PM. “This is the DIRECT RESULT of the Radical Left’s constant demonization of law enforcement and our military service members.”
Five soldiers were shot, according to CNN. All are being treated for their injuries.
“Soldiers in the area that witnessed the shooting immediately and without hesitation tackled the soldier, subdued him. That allowed law enforcement to then take him into custody,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, told reporters at a press conference.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Critics blasted the Alabama Republican Senator who is currently running for governor.
“Fact check,” wrote The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe minutes after Tuberville’s remarks. “There is NO clarity yet in the cause for this shooting.”
“The immediate and unfounded politicization of a tragic and rapidly evolving situation by a sitting senator is deeply shameful. This is not a time to score political points,” wrote Barratt Dewey, defense and policy reporter for Tectonic Defense.
“You’re a sitting senator. It is wildly irresponsible of you to ascribe a motive when we don’t know one yet,” said public relations executive Neal Urwitz, a former advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.
“Wildly irresponsible defines Tuberville,” wrote The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist. “Along with dumb as a post. And let’s add, since this pathetic excuse for a senator disrupted hundreds or more military leaders by blocking their promotions for months, a world class hypocrite.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Image via Reuters
News
Gabbard Blasted for CIA-Defying Russia Report That Sends ‘Chilling Message’ to US Allies
The minimally redacted classified report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released late last month contains information so sensitive that it could allow America’s enemies to detect top-secret spying techniques and human sources, and could result in America’s allies reconsidering the trust they place in the U.S. Intelligence Community, one top Democrat is warning.
The CIA and other intelligence agencies opposed the release of the 46-page report, according to The Washington Post, but Director Gabbard released it “with the blessing of President Donald Trump.”
“The document contains multiple references to CIA human sources reporting on Putin’s plans. Such sources are among the agency’s most closely guarded secrets,” the Post reported.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
“Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pam Bondi have released a slew of intelligence and law enforcement reports over the last month that they claim — without evidence — prove that spy agencies’ finding that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential contest to help Trump is a ‘hoax’ concocted by the Obama administration,” according to the Post.
Indeed, the report Gabbard released, stemming from a 2017 Republican majority House Intelligence Committee review, disputes U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings that Russian President Vladimir Putin preferred the Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump in 2016, over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and made efforts to help him get elected.
A Republican majority U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report confirmed that Russian President Putin endeavored to help get now-President Donald Trump elected in 2016:
“The Committee found that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian effort to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton and her campaign for president. Moscow’s intent was to harm the Clinton Campaign, tarnish an expected Clinton presidential administration, help the Trump Campaign after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, and undermine the U.S. democratic process.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, blasted Gabbard’s release of the 46-page House report.
“The desperate and irresponsible release of the partisan House Intelligence report puts at risk some of the most sensitive sources and methods our Intelligence Community uses to spy on Russia and keep Americans safe,” Senator Warner said in a statement, according to the Post. “And in doing so, Director Gabbard is sending a chilling message to our allies and assets around the world: the United States can no longer be trusted to protect the intelligence you share with us.”
Separately, on Tuesday, Senator Warner wrote on social media, “Tulsi Gabbard is a threat to our national security and should be fired.”
READ MORE: ‘Corrupt and Ill-Informed’: RFK Jr. Ripped by Experts After Gutting Vaccine Research
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
- News3 days ago
Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
- News3 days ago
‘Frightening Escalation’: Leaked DHS Memo Fuels Fears of ‘Military Police State’
- News3 days ago
‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
- News2 days ago
Trump Threatens to ‘Federalize’ DC After ‘Somebody From DOGE Was Very Badly Hurt’
- News2 days ago
Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In
- News2 days ago
‘Racist and Cruel’: Trump Torched for Claim Undocumented Workers Do Farm Labor ‘Naturally’
- News1 day ago
Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker