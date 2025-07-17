‘Fear Is the Tool of the Tyrant’: Maurene Comey, Fired by Trump DOJ, Sounds Alarm

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is once again touting the “wonders” he says Americans can expect if President Donald Trump carries out plans to deport most or all undocumented immigrants from the United States.

Miller, who has promoted white nationalist rhetoric and was the architect of Trump’s family separation policy during the first administration, is once again driving an unrelenting immigration policy that Trump has called “the single largest mass deportation program in history.” It could cost well over one hundred billion dollars.

“Do you have any idea how many resources will be opened up for Americans when the illegals are gone?” Miller posited Wednesday night on Fox News (video below).

“No more waiting on line at an emergency room? No more massive traffic in Los Angeles? Your health insurance premiums go down. Your public school classroom size will shrink dramatically—they have more time to educate every student,” he claimed.

“You won’t have to compete for public benefits. If you’re hard—if you’re down on your luck, you’re having a hard time, and you do need to get support from the government, you’re not going to be in line on millions of illegal aliens from the third world,” he alleged.

“This is gonna be such a gift to the quality of life of everyday Americans,” Miller insisted, ignoring certain obvious facts.

“It’s hard to even express the wonders that wait for working people.”

Some of Miller’s claims don’t necessarily add up.

Suggesting a large percentage of emergency room patients are undocumented is inaccurate—undocumented immigrants are often too afraid to use emergency rooms.

There are few reliable statistics to prove removing undocumented immigrants would end “massive traffic in Los Angeles.”

Reducing the number of students in a classroom can reduce the amount of funds the school receives from the state and, under certain circumstances, from the federal government.

Claiming that if you’re “down on your luck,” accessing benefits would be easier by reducing the number of undocumented immigrants also does not add up: undocumented immigrants are largely ineligible for federal benefits.

In an analysis last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Congressional Budget Office actually projected a major fiscal benefit from recent undocumented immigrants: $897 billion through 2034.

“That’s roughly $3,500 per American adult—a figure economists should be shouting from the rooftops,” Michael Clemens, a professor of economics at George Mason University, told the Journal.

Critics pushed back on Miller’s remarks.

Attorney and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, wrote: “‘Your children will have their classmates and friends deported and that’s good’ is quite the argument. Of course, all of this is total nonsense. There are lines in emergency rooms in communities with few undocumented immigrants and traffic in LA has always been bad.”

Refugees International President Jeremy Konyndyk observed: “Brexiteers made the same sort of claims about freeing up resources – and now the UK economy is lagging and they can’t staff their health system. But look, @StephenM isn’t dumb enough to think any of this is true. He just assumes you are.”

Retired nursing professor Mary Chesney added: “You know who is going to be waiting in line? Families waiting for home care for elders, people waiting for nursing home placement, and the families on waiting lists for childcare now that Mr. Miller & his goons are rounding up nursing assistants and child care workers.”

Attorney John Oleske wrote: “This is *exactly* the kind of thing the Nazis said would be good about getting rid of the Jews. Sadly, I do not expect any MSM to report that basic, salient fact.”

