President Donald Trump has unveiled a new slogan amid the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, warning critics of his deportation policies, “If you spit, we will hit”—a statement critics say could incite violence. As tensions rise, Trump is escalating the federal response, expanding the National Guard presence and now ordering U.S. Marines into the city.

Although Trump has not cited any specific incidents of protesters spitting, critics warn his rhetoric risks escalating tensions and could invite increased use of force by law enforcement and U.S. military personnel—who were deployed to Los Angeles over the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a Monday afternoon Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

“’If they spit, we will hit.’ This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!”

The President tested out a version of the phrase on Sunday (video below).

Trump told reporters, “we’re gonna be watching it very closely. And when they spit at people—you know, they spit, that’s their new thing—they spit and worse. You know what they throw at ’em, right? And when that happens, I have a little statement, and they say, ‘they spit, we hit.'”

“And I told them, nobody’s gonna spit on our police officers. Nobody’s gonna spit on our military, which they do as a common thing. They get up to ’em this far away, and then they start spitting in their face. That happens, they get hit very hard.”

On Monday afternoon, Trump also ordered 500–700 Marines to the city, in addition to the 1,000 National Guard troops previously dispatched.

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jenifer Griffin added, “Use of Force rules are unclear but the Marines will not be in a law enforcement role. Not clear the rules for response if someone throws bottles or rocks at them.”

Critics blasted the President.

“Cruelty isn’t a policy, it’s a warning sign,” wrote investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze on Sunday, in response to Trump’s remarks. “‘They spit, we hit’ isn’t leadership, it’s incitement. Brutality, dehumanization, and escalation are the ethos of authoritarian regimes. This is far from law and order. It’s about power through fear. And we must resist this evil.”

“Be very clear,” warned Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn. “The intentions of the President of the United States would be served by real violence erupting in the streets of LA. That’s why he uses language like ‘insurrection’ and phrases like ‘if they spit, we hit.’ He’s just looking for an excuse.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump: When they spit at people— they spit, that’s their new thing—when that happens, I have a little statement: they spit, we hit.., if that happens, they get hit very hard pic.twitter.com/gYpwNz3F9O — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025

Image via Reuters