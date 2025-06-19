Hegseth Sidelines Juneteenth and Its Military History

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose work includes scrubbing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) from the U.S. military, is reportedly taking a “passive approach” to the federal holiday of Juneteenth, the day symbolizing the end of slavery. The U.S. military played a pivotal role in actions that led to the holiday.

President Joe Biden, in 2021, signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and in years since then the Defense Department has marked the occasion. That year, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a statement that read:

“Juneteenth holds particular significance for the United States military since it marks the date in 1865—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation—on which Union soldiers, led by Army Major General Gordon Granger, issued the famous General Order No. 3, informing the people of Texas that ‘all slaves are free.'”

READ MORE: Trump Appears to Confuse America’s Revolutionary War With the Civil War

In 2023, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Gil Cisneros published a memo on the Pentagon’s observance of Juneteenth.

“In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation confirming that all enslaved people in the confederate states are to be freed. It took two and a half years before General Gordon Granger presented General Orders No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, stating ‘The people of Texas are informed that, by a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.’ For this reason, Juneteenth is also known as Freedom or Emancipation Day for African Americans. This is why we celebrate June 19, 2023 as Juneteenth National Independence Day to commemorate the notification of emancipation to enslaved African Americans and abolishment of slavery in the United States.”

Secretary Hegseth, however, has issued no similar memos or statements. Instead, his office “requested ‘a passive approach to Juneteenth messaging’ for the holiday on Thursday commemorating the end of slavery, according to an email obtained by Rolling Stone,” the news outlet reported.

This year, there is no plan to even “publish Juneteenth-related content online” according to the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs.

So what is the Pentagon under Hegseth allowing, although not promoting?

READ MORE: ‘Feckless or Complicit’: Hegseth Blasted in Heated Hearing Over Social Media Influencer

According to Rolling Stone, “holiday celebrations that build camaraderie and esprit de corps; outreach events (e.g., recruiting engagements with all-male, all-female, or minority-serving academic institutions) where doing so directly supports DoD’s mission; and recognition of historical events and notable figures where such recognition informs strategic thinking, reinforces our unity, and promotes meritocracy and accountability.”

Secretary Hegseth has implemented stringent anti-DEI policies, and “dutifully carried out Trump’s anti-diversity purge, declaring in a handwritten directive, posted to X, that ‘DEI is DEAD’ at the Department of Defense.”

“Those who do not comply will no longer work here,” he wrote.

Last week in a Senate hearing, Hegseth said in prepared remarks (video below), “DEI is dead. We replaced it with a colorblind, gender-neutral, merit-based approach, and the force is responding incredibly.”

Rolling Stone also reported that “Hegseth has claimed that ‘DEI & social/gender theories directly undermine meritocracy and standards. Which, in the military, makes us less ready — and gets troops killed.’”

Watch the video below or at this link.

. @SecDef “President Trump charge me to focus relentlessly on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness. That is exactly what we’ve done since day one.” pic.twitter.com/o2b9hSTTF0 — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 12, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Middle Finger to Parental Rights’: SCOTUS Conservatives Scorched Over Trans Kids Ruling