Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow

President Donald Trump’s highly controversial head of the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney appeared to suggest on social media that all Trump supporters could be eligible for pardons.

Ed Martin, who has represented January 6 defendants and was an organizer for Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rallies that falsely alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 election, was installed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on Trump’s first day in office this year. However, his background was so controversial that his nomination to fill the position permanently was scuttled by Republican Senators joining with Democrats.

The Associated Press had reported that Martin’s nomination was pulled after “concerns of partisanship” and concerns “about the conservative activist’s modest legal experience, divisive politics and support for Jan. 6 rioters.”

On Monday, Martin thanked President Donald Trump for giving an unconditional pardon to a Virginia Sheriff who had been convicted on federal conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges.

“Trump praised Jenkins as ‘a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left ‘monsters,’ and ‘left for dead,'” according to ABC News.

“This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee had called Jenkins’ actions a “cash-for-badges scheme.”

Martin, who also serves as Trump’s weaponization of government czar, posted a thank-you note on social media on Monday: “Thank you, President Trump! I am thrilled that Sheriff Jenkins is the first pardon since I became your Pardon Attorney. Congratulations, Sheriff Jenkins: Do great things and make us proud.”

He followed that up with a second note: “Thank you, @potus Trump, for pardoning Sheriff Jenkins!”

And then, this vow: “No MAGA left behind.”

Critics blasted Martin.

“Hey Ed!!” wrote Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower. “Aren’t you the guy who is investigating the ‘politicization’ of DOJ? And you’re also the pardon attorney? And you said ‘No MAGA left behind’ in reference to a pardon the President issued?”

“Do you think that might be perceived as politicization of the pardon process?” she asked.

Eric Columbus, who served as the special litigation counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives and in the DOJ during the Obama administration, declared Martin is “already announcing that it’s all just politics.”

Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz wrote, “Ed Martin on the case, doling out pardons to every MAGA crank who enjoys crimes.”

Two weeks ago Martin announced his appointment to lead the weaponization group. Watch the video below or at this link.

