News
Pentagon’s Inner ‘Cold War’ Could Undermine Secretary’s Survival, Insiders Say: Report
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s future reportedly may be in jeopardy as multiple crises swirl around him amid the White House’s increased “scrutiny” into his leadership and a new report describing him as “polarizing.”
Inside Secretary Hegseth’s inner circle, “personality conflicts persist and inexperience reigns, fueling internal speculation about the defense secretary’s long-term viability in Trump’s Cabinet,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Detailing “palpable friction,” sources told the Post that there is “a cold war that exists in between flash points” which is “unsettling.”
There is an “enduring rift” among Hegseth’s senior advisers that “has divided the Pentagon’s front office and fueled internal speculation about his long-term viability in the Cabinet post after several episodes that attracted White House scrutiny, according to numerous people familiar with the matter.”
READ MORE: ‘He Is Not in Charge’: Trump Mocked After Asking What’s in His Own Executive Order
Among those “episodes” is the infamous “SignalGate,” where numerous top national defense and national security officials were caught using the encrypted app Signal, seen by some experts as insecure, to communicate what some claimed were classified intelligence, including plans for military operations.
In the wake of SignalGate, an investigation into leaking was cited as the cause for the ouster of three top Pentagon officials, who called their dismissal “unconscionable” and claim they have been slandered.
“We are incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended. Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door, the three officials, Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, and Darin Selnick, said in a statement last month.
The Post notes that the “conflict within Hegseth’s inner circle persists” even after the purge and despite “attempts to portray a sense of unity among his remaining brain trust.”
RELATED: Franklin Graham Scores Pentagon Christian Prayer Services Invitation
“His claims, however, are belied by continued behind-the-scenes dysfunction, brought on by unresolved personality conflicts, inexperience, vacancies in key leadership roles and a steady-state paranoia over what political crisis could emerge next, current and former officials said.”
Washington Post military affairs reporter Dan Lamothe’s report focuses on the “combustible relationship” between two top Hegseth senior advisors, Eric Geressy and Ricky Buria.
“I spoke with numerous current and former officials for this story,” Lamothe wrote on social media. “Many spoke with a sense of exasperation, especially when I raised” the “enduring clash” between the two advisors.
As for Hegseth’s future, the Post reports there remains “palpable” friction between Geressy and Buria, which “those familiar with the situation say … is emblematic of the instability that reigns at the Pentagon as Hegseth attempts to regain his footing after several scandals that irked the White House, alarmed Congress and left the former Fox News personality on the defensive.”
The Post adds that “current and former defense officials who have witnessed the upheaval say it is unclear how long the polarizing defense secretary can survive in his role without imposing order on his own staff.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is Extortion’: Former Harvard President Blasts Trump’s Act of ‘Madness’
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow
President Donald Trump’s highly controversial head of the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney appeared to suggest on social media that all Trump supporters could be eligible for pardons.
Ed Martin, who has represented January 6 defendants and was an organizer for Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rallies that falsely alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 election, was installed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on Trump’s first day in office this year. However, his background was so controversial that his nomination to fill the position permanently was scuttled by Republican Senators joining with Democrats.
The Associated Press had reported that Martin’s nomination was pulled after “concerns of partisanship” and concerns “about the conservative activist’s modest legal experience, divisive politics and support for Jan. 6 rioters.”
On Monday, Martin thanked President Donald Trump for giving an unconditional pardon to a Virginia Sheriff who had been convicted on federal conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges.
READ MORE: Pentagon’s Inner ‘Cold War’ Could Undermine Secretary’s Survival, Insiders Say: Report
“Trump praised Jenkins as ‘a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left ‘monsters,’ and ‘left for dead,'” according to ABC News.
“This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee had called Jenkins’ actions a “cash-for-badges scheme.”
Martin, who also serves as Trump’s weaponization of government czar, posted a thank-you note on social media on Monday: “Thank you, President Trump! I am thrilled that Sheriff Jenkins is the first pardon since I became your Pardon Attorney. Congratulations, Sheriff Jenkins: Do great things and make us proud.”
He followed that up with a second note: “Thank you, @potus Trump, for pardoning Sheriff Jenkins!”
And then, this vow: “No MAGA left behind.”
READ MORE: ‘He Is Not in Charge’: Trump Mocked After Asking What’s in His Own Executive Order
Critics blasted Martin.
“Hey Ed!!” wrote Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower. “Aren’t you the guy who is investigating the ‘politicization’ of DOJ? And you’re also the pardon attorney? And you said ‘No MAGA left behind’ in reference to a pardon the President issued?”
“Do you think that might be perceived as politicization of the pardon process?” she asked.
Eric Columbus, who served as the special litigation counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives and in the DOJ during the Obama administration, declared Martin is “already announcing that it’s all just politics.”
Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz wrote, “Ed Martin on the case, doling out pardons to every MAGA crank who enjoys crimes.”
Two weeks ago Martin announced his appointment to lead the weaponization group. Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: Franklin Graham Scores Pentagon Christian Prayer Services Invitation
News
‘He Is Not in Charge’: Trump Mocked After Asking What’s in His Own Executive Order
President Donald Trump has signed more than 150 executive orders, often with cameras rolling and staff looking on. The ritual rarely varies: seated at the desk in the Oval Office, the President listens as someone—typically the White House Staff Secretary—reads a brief summary of the order. On occasion, Trump interjects with a question, prompting speculation that he may not be fully familiar with the contents. He is seldom seen fully reading the orders themselves, which can span anywhere from a few pages to nearly 70.
On Friday, President Trump signed several executive orders, but according to The Daily Beast, one particularly revealing moment suggested he may not have known what he was signing—describing it as “a telling moment” that implied the president hadn’t read the order.
“Are we doing something about the regulatory in here?” Trump asked a business person attending the event.
READ MORE: ‘There Is No Tariff’: Trump Denies Policy Shift After Calling for 50% EU Tariff
“Several business leaders standing around him were quick to chime in that his order did address the regulations while Interior Secretary Doug Burgum also responded, ‘You are, sir,'” The Daily Beast also reported.
Trump: Are we doing something about the regulatory in here?
“Yes, sir, you are. That issue I just described will be addressed in this E.O” pic.twitter.com/aQynFsupy4
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2025
At the end, Trump asked, “Is that it?” and one of the attendees replied, “That’s all we have for you now, sir.”
Then, rather than asking if there were any questions for him about the executive orders, Trump asked if anyone had any questions for the guests in the room, whom he called “brilliant.”
“Is that it?” — Trump did that thing again today where he signs a bunch of executive orders but doesn’t seem to know what he’s signing and needs to have it explained to him pic.twitter.com/m7hjV0wUEz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2025
READ MORE: ‘This Is Extortion’: Former Harvard President Blasts Trump’s Act of ‘Madness’
Critics blasted the President.
Fred Wellman is a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School, an Army veteran of 22 years who served four combat tours, and a political consultant.
“He is not in charge,” Wellman alleged.
MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen snarked, “It’s almost as if Trump has cognitive deficiencies, which from what I hear on CNN is a major scandal.”
“’Is that it?’ while signing orders he doesn’t understand, parroting talking points he didn’t write, and pretending it’s leadership,” wrote investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze. “Peak performative confusion.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Franklin Graham Scores Pentagon Christian Prayer Services Invitation
Image via Reuters
News
‘There Is No Tariff’: Trump Denies Policy Shift After Calling for 50% EU Tariff
Just hours after President Donald Trump called for a 50% tariff on products from the European Union starting June 1, he told reporters “There is no tariff,” and “I’m not looking for a deal.”
“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 7:43 AM. “Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable.”
“Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
READ MORE: ‘This Is Extortion’: Former Harvard President Blasts Trump’s Act of ‘Madness’
While signing executive orders in the Oval Office on Friday, a reporter said to Trump, “You are deal maker, deal breaker—what are you hoping to achieve with a 50% tariff?”
“Well, I think this is—there is no tariff because what they’ll do is they’ll send their companies into the U.S. and build their plant,” the President responded. “You know, we have, I guess, over $12 trillion practically committed. You look at other presidents, haven’t had a trillion dollars for a year, two years, for three years.”
“We have numbers. Nobody’s ever seen numbers like we have. And if they build their plant here, then they have no tariff at all.”
READ MORE: ‘Cut, Rip, Gut, Kill, Cruel’: Top Republican Lashes Out Over Dems Using These Words
“Are you looking for a deal in nine days? Will you be able to do that, sir?” the reporter asked.
“I’m not looking for a deal. I mean, we’ve set the deal. It’s at 50%, but again, there is no tariff if they build their plant here.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: What are you hoping to achieve with a 50% tariff on the E.U.?
Trump: There is no tariff. What they will do is they will send their companies into the US
Reporter: Are you looking for a deal in 9 days?
Trump: I’m not looking for a deal. We’ve set the deal at 50% pic.twitter.com/CFIeN9qH9X
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2025
READ MORE: Franklin Graham Scores Pentagon Christian Prayer Services Invitation
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘He Is Not in Charge’: Trump Mocked After Asking What’s in His Own Executive Order
- News4 days ago
‘There Is No Tariff’: Trump Denies Policy Shift After Calling for 50% EU Tariff
- News3 hours ago
Pentagon’s Inner ‘Cold War’ Could Undermine Secretary’s Survival, Insiders Say: Report
- News1 hour ago
Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow