‘Deeply Fascist’: Massive Banner of Trump on Government Building Sparks ‘North Korea’ Vibes

A massive banner of President Donald Trump is now hanging from the outside of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s building in Washington, D.C., opposite a banner of President Abraham Lincoln. Several critics are suggesting the hanging is fascist or authoritarian, with some saying it is giving off North Korea vibes.

“Looming down from the pillared front of the neo-classical facade is an enormous, brooding picture of President Donald Trump, adapted from his official presidential portrait,” The Independent reported. “The picture of Trump is reminiscent of portraits of leaders hanging from public buildings, often seen in dictatorships, monarchies, and in descriptions in George Orwell’s 1984 of ‘Big Brother.'”

Progressive nonprofit People For the American Way posted a photo of the USDA building with the Trump banner, also saying it is “echoing authoritarian dictatorships.”

US government buildings now appear to be putting up giant banners of Donald Trump’s face, echoing authoritarian dictatorships. pic.twitter.com/rKMbsTAYPt — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) May 14, 2025

“This is deeply fascist,” observed Democracy advocate, Army combat vet, and podcaster Fred Wellman.

“Trump is spending $92 million on a birthday military parade and plastering his face on the sides of government buildings. Washington, DC is becoming Pyongyang, North Korea,” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen noted.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins posted photos of the banners being installed, while suggesting that President Trump’s policies have been good for farmers — a controversial opinion given his tariff and trade wars, and program cuts.

Headed back to the USA after a successful UK trip, where we worked to promote #USAgTrade. 🌾🍚 163 years after Lincoln founded @USDA, President Trump’s bold vision is ushering in a Golden Age for our farmers. Stay tuned – the best is yet to come! 😉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qsUDu3JUu3 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 14, 2025

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller wrote: “Its interesting that these freedom loving MAGA alpha males want to institute this deeply creepy 3rd world culture where we have a national daddy that must be obeyed.”

Political analyst Rachel Bitecofer warned Trump is “going to go full Putin.”

“Welcome to North America’s North Korea!” exclaimed Russell Drew, a self-described amateur historian and political junkie.

Image: Public Domain photo via Wikimedia