News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Supports Infecting Kids at Measles ‘Parties’ as Outbreaks Turn Deadly
Amid measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico that have killed two unvaccinated people including a healthy six-year-old, while infected hundreds, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is promoting the long-denounced practice of exposing children to the potentially deadly virus at so-called “measles parties.”
Until the anti-vax movement—promoted by activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s highly controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services, and far-right extremists often aligned with the President’s MAGA movement—took hold in the United States, fueling a significant drop in vaccination rates, measles was considered to have been eliminated in 2000.
The two measles-related deaths, the BBC reports, “are jarring to many in a country that, before last week, had not recorded anyone killed by measles since 2015. The 2015 death was the first one attributed to measles in the US since 2003.” Less than three full months into the year, the number of reported measles infections is rapidly approaching the total for all of 2024.
One of the most contagious diseases on the planet, according to Johns Hopkins University, “Nine out of 10 unimmunized children who are in contact with an infected person will contract the virus. The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after a person with measles has left the room.”
READ MORE: WWII B-29 Bomber Enola Gay Falls Victim to Pentagon’s Sweeping DEI Purge
Measles is about six times more contagious than the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the anti-vaccine movement—championed by activists like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services, and far-right extremists often aligned with his MAGA movement—has gained traction in the United States, leading to a significant decline in vaccination rates in children and adults.
The rise of social media has helped spread anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation, despite numerous studies proving vaccines are safe and effective.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the well-known rash and red spots, measles can cause extreme fever, up to 104°F, conjunctivitis, and lead to hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis, and death.
“About 1 child out of every 1,000 who get measles will develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain). This can lead to convulsions and leave the child deaf or with intellectual disability,” the CDC reports. “Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.”
CDC also reports in rare cases measles can lead to long term complications, including subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), “a very rare, but fatal disease of the central nervous system. It results from a measles virus infection acquired earlier in life.”
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, is promoting measles and chicken pox “parties.”
The Georgia Republican who has become very influential in Congress, sitting on top committees and subcommittees, chose to ignore the science.
“They used to have measles parties, basically get all the kids together so they all catch it and develop immunity,” Greene declared on social media, as first reported by MeidasTouch News. “Then when I was a kid, they did the same thing with chicken pox. Now, they demonize parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids.”
READ MORE: ‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’
Greene also reposted this video that appears to try to make measles “parties” a kind of feel-good, fun, retro event.
The video shows a portion of the 1970’s hit sitcom, “The Brady Bunch,” then cuts to an episode of the television crime drama “Law and Order: SVU.”
Watch entire video.
They used to have measles parties, basically get all the kids together so they all catch it and develop immunity.
Then when I was a kid, they did the same thing with chicken pox.
Now, they demonize parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids. https://t.co/IPazGiD4ip
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 7, 2025
Last week in Texas, where about 200 have been infected, a health official is speaking out, urging parents to get their children vaccinated and not hold measles “parties.”
“Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, urged families to avoid such gatherings and instead get vaccinated,” The Dallas Morning News reported last week.
“We can’t predict who is going to do poorly with measles, being hospitalized, potentially get pneumonia or encephalitis, or potentially pass away from this,” Dr. Cook reportedly said. “It’s a foolish thing to go have measles parties.”
On social media, several medical experts responded to Greene, urging parents to not hold or allow their children to attend measles “parties.”
Jared Ryan Sears, who writes The Pragmatic Humanist, mocked Greene’s assertions.
“They used to put cocaine in Coca-Cola. Doctors didn’t use to wash their hands and sterilize instruments before surgery. People used to live in iron lungs because there wasn’t a Polio vaccine. We learn and apply that knowledge to be healthier and save lives. It is not a tricky concept, Marge,” he noted.
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Cannot Say ‘You’re Fired’ Trump Tells Cabinet
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘You’re Not Supposed to Be Asking That’: Trump Refuses to Answer Questions About Musk
President Donald Trump lashed out at an NBC News reporter during a Friday afternoon Q&A in the Oval Office, refusing to answer questions about Elon Musk, who serves as a Senior Advisor to the President. Musk has been widely regarded as leading the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which President Trump has also indicated.
During his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, President Trump praised the billionaire Tesla tech tycoon, declaring, “I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE — perhaps you’ve heard of it,” before adding, “Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight.”
Who heads DOGE is critically—and legally—important, given that Musk is technically a “special government employee” and has not been Senate-confirmed, yet has wielded massive power across the federal government. According to reports, DOGE has been a part of the mass firings of tens of thousands of government employees, some of which, including critics and the courts, have stated are likely unlawful.
During Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Musk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly got into a heated argument over Musk’s authority.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Supports Infecting Kids at Measles ‘Parties’ as Outbreaks Turn Deadly
Citing a report from The New York Times, Rolling Stone described the meeting as a “volatile mess of grievance litigation between Musk and the president’s top appointees.”
“After weeks of Musk acting as virtual co-president to Trump, tensions finally boiled over,” Rolling Stone explained. Musk reportedly berated Rubio “in front of the president, claiming that ‘nobody’ had been fired” from the State Department.
“A furious Rubio reportedly countered with a sarcastic ask to Musk if the 1,500 USAID employees who’d taken DOGE’s buyouts didn’t count as layoffs, asking the billionaire if he’d like them to be rehired so he could publicly fire them again. The argument carried on for some time before Trump finally intervened on Rubio’s behalf, saying that he was doing a “great job” and had a lot on his plate.”
The Daily Beast added that Secretary Duffy “complained that DOGE’s youngsters were trying to fire air traffic controllers, which Musk responded was a ‘lie.'”
On Friday, the NBC News reporter asked President Trump about the blowup, and got quickly smacked down.
The reporter brought up the “clashes” between Musk, Rubio, and Duffy, and Trump interjected immediately.
“No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” the President told the reporter (video below). “And you’re not supposed to be asking that question because we’re talking about the World Cup.”
READ MORE: WWII B-29 Bomber Enola Gay Falls Victim to Pentagon’s Sweeping DEI Purge
Insisting “there is no clash,” Trump again interrupted the reporter, and asked, “Who are you with?”
“NBC,” was the response.
“Uh — no wonder,” Trump shot back. “That’s enough,” he added, waving his hand at the journalist as if to dismiss him entirely.
Undeterred, the reporter continued.
“Mr. President, who has more authority, Elon Musk or your cabinet secretaries?”
“Any other questions?” Trump asked, ignoring the reporter.
Reporter asks about reported clashes at cabinet meeting between Secretary Rubio and Elon Musk.
President Trump: “No clash. I was there. You’re just a troublemaker…Elon gets along great with Marco. They’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.” pic.twitter.com/kYDgCyAtSY
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 7, 2025
Shortly after the exchange, the official White House rapid response social media account posted the clip, bragging, “President Trump shuts down an NBC reporter,” and calling it “Fake News that there was a ‘clash’ between Secretary Marco Rubio and Elon Musk.”
Moments after Trump brushed off the NBC News reporter, another reporter asked about Elon Musk, and Trump again refused to answer that question.
Reporter: You said Musk would play an advisory role—
Trump: We’re talking about FIFA. Thank you.. Elon is a very unique guy.
Reporter: Do you think he needs to be reined in?
Trump: Enough. Enough. It’s FIFA pic.twitter.com/hvcuOfqVjU
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’
News
WWII B-29 Bomber Enola Gay Falls Victim to Pentagon’s Sweeping DEI Purge
Following a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the Pentagon to undertake a sweeping purge of all references to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The effort, carried out to an extreme level, has led to significant and disastrous consequences, including tragic choices—and errors—in the removal of historically significant material.
In late January, Secretary Hegseth declared DEI is “dead.”
Pete Hegseth: DEI is not going well at the defense department… because it’s dead!
“One of the dumbest things in the military is diversity is our strength. Unity, and a shared purpose is our strength”.
“The military is colorblind” pic.twitter.com/qad17YPErm
— Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) January 31, 2025
The Associated Press reports it has obtained a database of “tens of thousands of photos and online posts marked for deletion as the Defense Department works to purge diversity, equity and inclusion content.”
Included in the items to be scrubbed are “a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, the Enola Gay aircraft that dropped an atomic bomb on Japan and the first women to pass Marine infantry training.” Also included: people with the last name of Gay. NCRM found in the database a link to an image of a photo taken by a staff sergeant whose last name is Gay.
The AP notes an official “said it’s not clear if the database has been finalized.”
“Several photos of an Army Corps of Engineers dredging project in California were marked for deletion, apparently because a local engineer in the photo had the last name Gay. And a photo of Army Corps biologists was on the list, seemingly because it mentioned they were recording data about fish — including their weight, size, hatchery and gender,” the AP reported.
READ MORE: ‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’
NCRM also found this photo included in AP’s database that it says has been flagged for removal.
The Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has flagged this photo for removal as part of his sweeping purge of anything related to DEI, according to the AP. (U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/MxRfqKHI6J
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 7, 2025
It is titled, “Col. Paul Tibbetts, Jr., of Miami, Fla., poses in front of his B-29 Superfortress ‘The Enola Gay’ (named for his mother). The Enola Gay is the same plane he piloted when his bombardier dropped the first atom bomb over Hiroshima, Japan.” As of publication time it is still accessible on the Air Force’s website.
Another now-deleted photo, of the Enola Gay “landing after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan,” has been archived here.
“The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military,” the AP reported. “And it also removes a large number of posts that mention various commemorative months — such as those for Black and Hispanic people and women.”
READ MORE: Elon Musk Cannot Say ‘You’re Fired’ Trump Tells Cabinet
Although the AP does not specifically mention LGBTQ people and events, included in its partial database of items that have been flagged for deletion is this photo accompanying a June 10, 2014 article, “Minnesota National Guard marks LGBT Pride Month,” both of which were archived by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
Another photo flagged for deletion depicts then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addressing “the audience before introducing Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to President Barack Obama, at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Month event at the Pentagon, June 25, 2013.”
Also deleted is a graphic (archived) of what appears to be an announcement for a live-streaming event by DoD Pride, announcing an “LGBT Pride Month” livestream event featuring then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. DoD Pride is an “organization which serves LGBTQ+ service members, civilian employees, contractors, and their families within the Department of Defense.”
See the social media post and video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
News
‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’
A speech attacking President Donald Trump and Elon Musk by French Senator Claude Malhuret is going viral.
It comes as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in a prime-time address Wednesday urged the citizens of France to discuss extending their nuclear umbrella to Ukraine in the face of what clearly is President Donald Trump’s decision to align with Vladimir Putin and Russia over Ukraine.
Senator Malhuret, who is also a physician and an attorney, is being heralded here in America.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser heralded Senator Malhuret’s remarks.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Cannot Say ‘You’re Fired’ Trump Tells Cabinet
“Powerful speech about Trump’s betrayal of the democratic world,” she wrote. “My question watching this — where is the American version? Why hasn’t US’s own opposition to Trump been able to speak out with such clarity and force? Tempus fugit.”
MSNBC’s Michael Steele, the former RNC Chairman, quoted this from Malhuret’s remarks: “Washington has become the court of Nero: an incendiary emperor, submissive courtiers and a buffoon on ketamine tasked with purging the civil service.”
“Regardless the language, the Truth remains the same,” Steele commented. “THIS is worth your time.”
Former Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, pointed to this quote from the speech:
“The defeat of Ukraine would be the defeat of Europe. The Baltic States, Georgia and Moldova are already on the list. Putin’s goal is to return to Yalta, where half the continent was ceded to Stalin.”
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
“Perfectly expressed,” declared The New European, which published the text in English and called it “a powerful speech setting out how the continent must deal with the twin threats from America and Russia.”
The New European reports the speech included these lines:
“The king of the deal is showing what the art of the deal is all about. He thinks he will intimidate China by lying down before Putin, but Xi Jinping, faced with such a shipwreck, is probably accelerating preparations for the invasion of Taiwan.”
“Never in history has a president of the United States capitulated to the enemy,” and added, “in one month, Trump has done more harm to America than in four years of his last presidency. We were at war with a dictator, now we are fighting a dictator backed by a traitor.”
Speaking of Trump, he said, “in the Oval Office, the military service shirker was giving war hero Zelensky lessons in morality and strategy before dismissing him like a groom, ordering him to submit or resign.”
“Our parents defeated fascism and communism at great cost,” Malhuret said. “The task of our generation is to defeat the totalitarianisms of the 21st century. Long live free Ukraine, long live democratic Europe.”
The speech is of course in French, but there are subtitles.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Superb speech by a French senator! ?? pic.twitter.com/H7iGIZRRhB
— Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) March 5, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
- News3 days ago
SCOTUS Hands Trump a Loss in Multi-Billion Dollar USAID Case
- News4 days ago
‘Only in a Dictatorship’: Trump Slammed for Latest Effort to ‘Chill Free Speech’
- News3 days ago
‘Cowardice’: After Voters Shout ‘No King’ GOP Told to Ditch Town Halls
- NCRM3 days ago
‘Sell the White House Too’: Trump Could Sell DOJ, FBI Headquarters, Agency Says to Outrage
- News1 day ago
‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
- News2 days ago
‘Betrayal’: Democrats Blast Trump’s ‘Assault’ on VA Over Plan to Cut 80,000 Employees
- News1 day ago
‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’